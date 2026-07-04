Euro Mean Reversion

Short Description

Euro Mean Reversion is an Expert Advisor designed for EURUSD M1. It uses mean reversion logic with volatility, RSI and trend filters, plus configurable risk and recovery settings.

Full Description

Euro Mean Reversion is an automated trading system developed specifically for the EURUSD pair on the M1 timeframe.

The Expert Advisor is based on a mean reversion approach. It analyzes price deviation from a moving average, standard deviation, RSI conditions, ATR volatility and EMA trend filtering before opening a trade. The system is designed to identify short-term overextended price movements and trade potential reversions under filtered market conditions.

Main features:

  • Designed for EURUSD M1
  • Mean reversion trading logic
  • Moving Average and Standard Deviation based entries
  • RSI confirmation filter
  • ATR and candle range volatility filters
  • EMA trend filter
  • Adjustable trading hours
  • Spread filter
  • Fixed lot or percentage risk mode
  • Optional linear recovery logic
  • Maximum recovery risk limit
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit are used for every trade
  • Magic number support

Recommended settings:

  • Symbol: EURUSD
  • Timeframe: M1
  • Account type: Any
  • VPS usage is recommended for stable execution
  • Use low-spread accounts for better performance

Important notes:

When percentage risk mode is enabled, the Expert Advisor calculates lot size based on the account balance. Open floating profit or loss is not included, so the risk calculation is based only on realized account balance.


This Expert Advisor is designed and optimized for EURUSD M1 only. Using it on other symbols or timeframes is not recommended.

Trading involves risk. Past performance and backtesting results do not guarantee future results. Please test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live account.


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Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Smart Channel Trader
Arnold Csillik
Experts
V 1.1 – Includes range filter and fine-tuned SL/TP/RSI settings based on 2024 – 2025 real tick optimization. V1.2 – Linear Compounding Logic New in Version 1.2 – Linear Compounding Feature SmartChannelTrader now includes a linear compounding system designed for small accounts and controlled risk escalation. How it works: After each consecutive loss, the risk per trade increases step by step (e.g., 1%, 2%, 3%, …). After the first winning trade, the risk resets to the initial value.
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