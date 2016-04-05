Euro Mean Reversion
- Эксперты
-
- Версия: 1.1
- Обновлено: 4 июля 2026
- Активации: 10
Short Description
Euro Mean Reversion is an Expert Advisor designed for EURUSD M1. It uses mean reversion logic with volatility, RSI and trend filters, plus configurable risk and recovery settings.
Full Description
Euro Mean Reversion is an automated trading system developed specifically for the EURUSD pair on the M1 timeframe.
The Expert Advisor is based on a mean reversion approach. It analyzes price deviation from a moving average, standard deviation, RSI conditions, ATR volatility and EMA trend filtering before opening a trade. The system is designed to identify short-term overextended price movements and trade potential reversions under filtered market conditions.
Main features:
- Designed for EURUSD M1
- Mean reversion trading logic
- Moving Average and Standard Deviation based entries
- RSI confirmation filter
- ATR and candle range volatility filters
- EMA trend filter
- Adjustable trading hours
- Spread filter
- Fixed lot or percentage risk mode
- Optional linear recovery logic
- Maximum recovery risk limit
- Stop Loss and Take Profit are used for every trade
- Magic number support
Recommended settings:
- Symbol: EURUSD
- Timeframe: M1
- Account type: Any
- VPS usage is recommended for stable execution
- Use low-spread accounts for better performance
Important notes:When percentage risk mode is enabled, the Expert Advisor calculates lot size based on the account balance. Open floating profit or loss is not included, so the risk calculation is based only on realized account balance.
This Expert Advisor is designed and optimized for EURUSD M1 only. Using it on other symbols or timeframes is not recommended.
Trading involves risk. Past performance and backtesting results do not guarantee future results. Please test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live account.