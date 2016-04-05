Short Description

Euro Mean Reversion is an Expert Advisor designed for EURUSD M1. It uses mean reversion logic with volatility, RSI and trend filters, plus configurable risk and recovery settings.

Full Description

Euro Mean Reversion is an automated trading system developed specifically for the EURUSD pair on the M1 timeframe.

The Expert Advisor is based on a mean reversion approach. It analyzes price deviation from a moving average, standard deviation, RSI conditions, ATR volatility and EMA trend filtering before opening a trade. The system is designed to identify short-term overextended price movements and trade potential reversions under filtered market conditions.

Main features:

Designed for EURUSD M1

Mean reversion trading logic

Moving Average and Standard Deviation based entries

RSI confirmation filter

ATR and candle range volatility filters

EMA trend filter

Adjustable trading hours

Spread filter

Fixed lot or percentage risk mode

Optional linear recovery logic

Maximum recovery risk limit

Stop Loss and Take Profit are used for every trade

Magic number support

Recommended settings:

Symbol: EURUSD

Timeframe: M1

Account type: Any

VPS usage is recommended for stable execution

Use low-spread accounts for better performance

Important notes:

When percentage risk mode is enabled, the Expert Advisor calculates lot size based on the account balance. Open floating profit or loss is not included, so the risk calculation is based only on realized account balance.





This Expert Advisor is designed and optimized for EURUSD M1 only. Using it on other symbols or timeframes is not recommended.

Trading involves risk. Past performance and backtesting results do not guarantee future results. Please test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live account.