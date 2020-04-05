This trading robot is the result of 5 years of experience in forex trading. This trading robot specializes in the XAUUSD.





How It Works

Lion Grid v2 - Advanced Grid Trading System RSI-based grid trading with trailing profit management Features: Grid entry, RSI signals, trailing profit Breakeven protection, risk management, margin check

The time frame greatly influences the number of open positions.

The smaller the time frame, the more open positions.

The risk is greater when using a small time frame like M15.

A large capital is required to trade on M30.

Use a larger time frame for a more relaxed trading experience, starting from M30 and above.





Minimum requirements and recommendations

Recommended brokers: VT MARKETS / FP TRADING or a broker with ECN/RAW/LOW spread type.

2 decimal price quote for GOLD.

Minimum initial deposit: $10,000 in an account with 1:500 leverage. Starting from M15 and above .

Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory).





DISCLAIMER:

Trading foreign exchange and CFDs carries a high level of risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Please trade responsibly and test on a demo account first.