Lion Grid V2

This trading robot is the result of 5 years of experience in forex trading. This trading robot specializes in the XAUUSD.

How It Works
Lion Grid v2 - Advanced Grid Trading System
RSI-based grid trading with trailing profit management
Features: Grid entry, RSI signals, trailing profit
Breakeven protection, risk management, margin check
The time frame greatly influences the number of open positions.
The smaller the time frame, the more open positions.
The risk is greater when using a small time frame like M15.
A large capital is required to trade on M30.
Use a larger time frame for a more relaxed trading experience, starting from M30 and above.

Minimum requirements and recommendations
Recommended brokers: VT MARKETS / FP TRADING or a broker with ECN/RAW/LOW spread type.
2 decimal price quote for GOLD.
Minimum initial deposit: $10,000 in an account with 1:500 leverage. Starting from M15 and above.
Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory).

DISCLAIMER:
Trading foreign exchange and CFDs carries a high level of risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
Please trade responsibly and test on a demo account first.
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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