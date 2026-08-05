Monitor your Trading
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
🎯 Executive Summary
Total Profit Buy/Sell Indicator is a comprehensive real-time dashboard that displays all your trading statistics in one organized panel. Perfect for traders who want instant visibility of their positions, profits, and market conditions without switching between multiple windows.
✨ Key Features
📈 Complete Position Overview
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Profit by Direction: Separate tracking of Buy vs Sell profits
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Lot Size Monitoring: Total volume in both directions
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Position Count: Number of active Buy/Sell positions
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Real-time Updates: Refreshes every second
📊 Market Information
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RSI Indicator: Configurable RSI(14) with price selection
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Spread Monitoring: Current spread with color coding
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Symbol & Timeframe: Current chart information
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Candle Countdown: Time remaining until next candle
🎨 User-Friendly Design
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Color-Coded: Green for profits, Red for losses, Yellow for neutral
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Compact Layout: All information in one panel
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Adjustable Panel: Auto-resizes based on content
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Professional Look: Clean black panel with organized sections