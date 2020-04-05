Tomgoodcar Maya Spearman
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Maya Spearman V1 - Advanced Hybrid SMC & Volume Profile System
Overview Maya Spearman V1 is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) that integrates three deep technical analysis methodologies: Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Volume Profile, and SilverTrend Momentum. It is highly optimized for volatile and highly liquid instruments such as XAUUSD (Gold), functioning both as a robust manual trading assistant and a fully automated trading system.
Advantages & Key Features
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3-in-1 Strategy Validation: The EA executes trades only when SMC Bias, Volume Profile, and SilverTrend Momentum perfectly align, filtering out false signals.
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Manual & Auto Trading: Use the interactive on-chart dashboard to trade manually (with EA-managed SL/TP), or toggle 'Auto Mode' to let the system trade for you.
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Dynamic Order Blocks: Automatically draws Supply/Demand zones and instantly removes them once they are tested and mitigated, keeping your chart clean.
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Emergency Reversal Exits: Protects your capital by closing trades early if a market reversal pattern (Engulfing, Three-Bar, or Momentum Flip) is detected before hitting the Stop Loss.
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Smart Trailing Stop: Automatically locks in your profits by moving the Stop Loss as the price moves in your favor.
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Volume Point of Control (POC): Uses historical volume heatmaps to prevent trading against major institutional flow.
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Safety Margin Control: Automatically verifies available free margin before executing any order to prevent margin calls.
Input Parameters Guide
TRADING & EA SETTINGS
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InpLots: The fixed lot size for every automated or manual trade.
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InpMaxPositions: The maximum number of open positions allowed simultaneously.
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InpUseATR: Enable to use Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit calculated by market volatility (Average True Range).
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InpTakeProfit / InpStopLoss: Fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss values in points (Only active if InpUseATR is False).
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InpTrailingStart / InpTrailingDistance: Activation point and trailing distance for the Smart Trailing Stop feature.
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InpMagicNumber: A unique identifier for the EA's trades.
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InpSlippage: Maximum allowed slippage in points for order execution.
REVERSAL EXIT (Emergency Protection)
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InpUseReversal: Master switch for the emergency exit system based on trend reversals.
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InpUseEngulf / InpUseThreeBar: Enables early exit triggers based on strong Reversal Candlestick patterns (Engulfing or 3-Bar).
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InpUseMomentumFlip: Enables early exit if the Fast and Slow EMAs cross against your open position.
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InpEMA_Fast / InpEMA_Slow: The periods for the EMAs used in the Momentum Flip strategy.
ATR & SILVERTREND
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InpATRPeriod: The period used for calculating the Average True Range.
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InpATR_SL_Mult / InpATR_TP_Mult: Multipliers for the ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit.
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InpRisk / InpSSP: Sensitivity and period settings for the internal SilverTrend momentum indicator.
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InpMAPeriod: The Simple Moving Average (SMA) period used as the primary trend filter.
DASHBOARD SETTINGS
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InpPanelBg / InpTextMainColor: Customization for the dashboard's background and text colors.
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InpXOffset / InpYOffset: Adjusts the X and Y screen positions of the interactive dashboard on your chart.
SMC: CORE SETTINGS
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InpLookBackBars: The number of historical bars the EA analyzes to map Smart Money Concepts.
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InpShowInternals / InpShowStructure: Toggles the display of Internal (minor) and Swing (major) market structures.
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InpInternalBull / InpInternalBear: Selects which internal structures to display (All, BOS, or CHoCH).
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InpSwingBull / InpSwingBear: Selects which swing structures to display (All, BOS, or CHoCH).
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InpShowSwingPoints: Toggles the text labels for Higher Highs (HH), Higher Lows (HL), Lower Highs (LH), and Lower Lows (LL).
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InpSwingsLength: The pivot period used to identify major Swing Highs and Swing Lows.
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InpShowHighLow: Toggles the visual lines for Strong/Weak Highs and Lows.
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(Color inputs for all structures are fully customizable)
SMC: ORDER BLOCKS
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InpShowInternalOB / InpShowSwingOB: Toggles the drawing of Internal and Swing Order Blocks (Supply/Demand zones).
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InpInternalOBCount / InpSwingOBCount: Defines the maximum number of historical Order Blocks to keep displayed on the chart.
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InpOBMitigation: Defines the rule for when an Order Block is considered mitigated (Calculated by 'Close' or 'High/Low').
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InpOBAlpha: Adjusts the transparency of the Order Block rectangles.
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(Color inputs for Bullish/Bearish Order Blocks are fully customizable)
SMC: EQH/EQL & ZONES
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InpShowEqualHL: Toggles the visual indicators for Equal Highs and Equal Lows liquidity sweeps.
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InpEqualHLBars / InpEqualHLThresh: Confirmation bars and ATR threshold used to identify Equal Highs/Lows.
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InpShowZones: Toggles the display of Premium, Equilibrium, and Discount pricing zones.
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(Color inputs for all zones are fully customizable)
VOLUME PROFILE
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InpShowVolumeProfile: Toggles the visual volume distribution heatmap on the chart.
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InpBarsBackOnM1: Defines how many bars back the Volume Profile should calculate.
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InpHistAmplitude: Adjusts the visual width/length of the Volume Profile histogram bars on the screen.
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InpPOCColor: Color setting for the Point of Control (POC) line.
Recommendations & Setup
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Recommended Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD, or major Forex pairs.
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Recommended Timeframe: M1, M5, or H1 depending on your lookback settings.
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Account Type: Low spread, ECN, or Raw spread accounts are highly recommended. A VPS is recommended for automated trading.
🎁 SPECIAL PROMOTION & FREE BONUS
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Launch Offer: The first 20 buyers can get Maya Spearman V1 for only $149 (Permanent final price will be $199).
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Exclusive Free Bonus: After completing your purchase, please contact me directly via MQL5 private message. As a thank you, I will send you 3 of my other Premium EAs completely for FREE!
💡 RECOMMENDATIONS FOR OPTIMAL USE
To achieve the best results with Maya Spearman V1, please follow these guidelines carefully:
1. Recommended Account Type & Capital
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Cent Account: We highly recommend using a Cent Account for running this EA.
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Suggested Starting Capital: Start with a minimum of 2,000 Cents (equivalent to $20 USD). This provides the necessary buffer to handle market fluctuations while strictly maintaining the recommended lot size of 0.01.
2. Essential Testing Routine
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Demo First: Before using any real funds, you must run the EA on a Demo Account for a sufficient period. This allows you to observe the EA's behavior under real-time market conditions, understand its risk management, and gain complete familiarity with the dashboard controls.
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Backtesting & Optimization: Every trading environment (broker spreads, latency) is different. Use the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester to find the "best-fit" settings (such as Look Back Period and ATR Multipliers) that align with your specific risk appetite and the asset's current volatility.
3. Personal Customization
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There is no "one-size-fits-all" setting. We encourage you to test and select the configuration that best suits your personal trading style and risk tolerance.
4. Exclusive Post-Purchase Support
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Get Our Best Set-Files: After you have completed your purchase, please contact me directly via MQL5 Private Message. As a special service, I will provide you with my personally curated Set-Files (the best-performing configurations) to help you get started immediately.
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Free EA Bonus: Don't forget to claim your 3 additional Premium EAs for FREE as a thank you for your support. Just send me a message after your purchase!
⚠️ A Note on Strategy: The market is dynamic. No software can predict the future with 100% certainty. Always treat your capital with responsibility, monitor your account regularly, and never risk more than you can afford to lose.