Tomgoodcar Maya Spearman

Overview Maya Spearman V1 is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) that integrates three deep technical analysis methodologies: Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Volume Profile, and SilverTrend Momentum. It is highly optimized for volatile and highly liquid instruments such as XAUUSD (Gold), functioning both as a robust manual trading assistant and a fully automated trading system.

Safety Margin Control: Automatically verifies available free margin before executing any order to prevent margin calls.

Volume Point of Control (POC): Uses historical volume heatmaps to prevent trading against major institutional flow.

Smart Trailing Stop: Automatically locks in your profits by moving the Stop Loss as the price moves in your favor.

Emergency Reversal Exits: Protects your capital by closing trades early if a market reversal pattern (Engulfing, Three-Bar, or Momentum Flip) is detected before hitting the Stop Loss.

Dynamic Order Blocks: Automatically draws Supply/Demand zones and instantly removes them once they are tested and mitigated, keeping your chart clean.

Manual & Auto Trading: Use the interactive on-chart dashboard to trade manually (with EA-managed SL/TP), or toggle 'Auto Mode' to let the system trade for you.

3-in-1 Strategy Validation: The EA executes trades only when SMC Bias, Volume Profile, and SilverTrend Momentum perfectly align, filtering out false signals.

TRADING & EA SETTINGS

InpTakeProfit / InpStopLoss: Fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss values in points (Only active if InpUseATR is False).

InpUseATR: Enable to use Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit calculated by market volatility (Average True Range).

InpLots: The fixed lot size for every automated or manual trade.

REVERSAL EXIT (Emergency Protection)

InpEMA_Fast / InpEMA_Slow: The periods for the EMAs used in the Momentum Flip strategy.

InpUseMomentumFlip: Enables early exit if the Fast and Slow EMAs cross against your open position.

ATR & SILVERTREND

InpMAPeriod: The Simple Moving Average (SMA) period used as the primary trend filter.

InpATR_SL_Mult / InpATR_TP_Mult: Multipliers for the ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit.

InpATRPeriod: The period used for calculating the Average True Range.

DASHBOARD SETTINGS

InpXOffset / InpYOffset: Adjusts the X and Y screen positions of the interactive dashboard on your chart.

SMC: CORE SETTINGS

InpSwingsLength: The pivot period used to identify major Swing Highs and Swing Lows.

InpSwingBull / InpSwingBear: Selects which swing structures to display (All, BOS, or CHoCH).

InpInternalBull / InpInternalBear: Selects which internal structures to display (All, BOS, or CHoCH).

InpLookBackBars: The number of historical bars the EA analyzes to map Smart Money Concepts.

SMC: ORDER BLOCKS

InpOBMitigation: Defines the rule for when an Order Block is considered mitigated (Calculated by 'Close' or 'High/Low').

InpInternalOBCount / InpSwingOBCount: Defines the maximum number of historical Order Blocks to keep displayed on the chart.

SMC: EQH/EQL & ZONES

VOLUME PROFILE

InpHistAmplitude: Adjusts the visual width/length of the Volume Profile histogram bars on the screen.

InpBarsBackOnM1: Defines how many bars back the Volume Profile should calculate.

Account Type: Low spread, ECN, or Raw spread accounts are highly recommended. A VPS is recommended for automated trading.

🎁 SPECIAL PROMOTION & FREE BONUS

Exclusive Free Bonus: After completing your purchase, please contact me directly via MQL5 private message. As a thank you, I will send you 3 of my other Premium EAs completely for FREE!

Launch Offer: The first 20 buyers can get Maya Spearman V1 for only $149 (Permanent final price will be $199 ).

💡 RECOMMENDATIONS FOR OPTIMAL USE

To achieve the best results with Maya Spearman V1, please follow these guidelines carefully:

1. Recommended Account Type & Capital

Cent Account: We highly recommend using a Cent Account for running this EA.

Suggested Starting Capital: Start with a minimum of 2,000 Cents (equivalent to $20 USD). This provides the necessary buffer to handle market fluctuations while strictly maintaining the recommended lot size of 0.01.

2. Essential Testing Routine

Demo First: Before using any real funds, you must run the EA on a Demo Account for a sufficient period. This allows you to observe the EA's behavior under real-time market conditions, understand its risk management, and gain complete familiarity with the dashboard controls.

Backtesting & Optimization: Every trading environment (broker spreads, latency) is different. Use the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester to find the "best-fit" settings (such as Look Back Period and ATR Multipliers) that align with your specific risk appetite and the asset's current volatility.

3. Personal Customization

There is no "one-size-fits-all" setting. We encourage you to test and select the configuration that best suits your personal trading style and risk tolerance.

4. Exclusive Post-Purchase Support

Get Our Best Set-Files: After you have completed your purchase, please contact me directly via MQL5 Private Message. As a special service, I will provide you with my personally curated Set-Files (the best-performing configurations) to help you get started immediately.

Free EA Bonus: Don't forget to claim your 3 additional Premium EAs for FREE as a thank you for your support. Just send me a message after your purchase!

⚠️ A Note on Strategy: The market is dynamic. No software can predict the future with 100% certainty. Always treat your capital with responsibility, monitor your account regularly, and never risk more than you can afford to lose.