Tomgoodcar Maya Spearman

Maya Spearman V1 - Advanced Hybrid SMC & Volume Profile System

Overview Maya Spearman V1 is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) that integrates three deep technical analysis methodologies: Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Volume Profile, and SilverTrend Momentum. It is highly optimized for volatile and highly liquid instruments such as XAUUSD (Gold), functioning both as a robust manual trading assistant and a fully automated trading system.

Advantages & Key Features

  • 3-in-1 Strategy Validation: The EA executes trades only when SMC Bias, Volume Profile, and SilverTrend Momentum perfectly align, filtering out false signals.

  • Manual & Auto Trading: Use the interactive on-chart dashboard to trade manually (with EA-managed SL/TP), or toggle 'Auto Mode' to let the system trade for you.

  • Dynamic Order Blocks: Automatically draws Supply/Demand zones and instantly removes them once they are tested and mitigated, keeping your chart clean.

  • Emergency Reversal Exits: Protects your capital by closing trades early if a market reversal pattern (Engulfing, Three-Bar, or Momentum Flip) is detected before hitting the Stop Loss.

  • Smart Trailing Stop: Automatically locks in your profits by moving the Stop Loss as the price moves in your favor.

  • Volume Point of Control (POC): Uses historical volume heatmaps to prevent trading against major institutional flow.

  • Safety Margin Control: Automatically verifies available free margin before executing any order to prevent margin calls.

Input Parameters Guide

TRADING & EA SETTINGS

  • InpLots: The fixed lot size for every automated or manual trade.

  • InpMaxPositions: The maximum number of open positions allowed simultaneously.

  • InpUseATR: Enable to use Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit calculated by market volatility (Average True Range).

  • InpTakeProfit / InpStopLoss: Fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss values in points (Only active if InpUseATR is False).

  • InpTrailingStart / InpTrailingDistance: Activation point and trailing distance for the Smart Trailing Stop feature.

  • InpMagicNumber: A unique identifier for the EA's trades.

  • InpSlippage: Maximum allowed slippage in points for order execution.

REVERSAL EXIT (Emergency Protection)

  • InpUseReversal: Master switch for the emergency exit system based on trend reversals.

  • InpUseEngulf / InpUseThreeBar: Enables early exit triggers based on strong Reversal Candlestick patterns (Engulfing or 3-Bar).

  • InpUseMomentumFlip: Enables early exit if the Fast and Slow EMAs cross against your open position.

  • InpEMA_Fast / InpEMA_Slow: The periods for the EMAs used in the Momentum Flip strategy.

ATR & SILVERTREND

  • InpATRPeriod: The period used for calculating the Average True Range.

  • InpATR_SL_Mult / InpATR_TP_Mult: Multipliers for the ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit.

  • InpRisk / InpSSP: Sensitivity and period settings for the internal SilverTrend momentum indicator.

  • InpMAPeriod: The Simple Moving Average (SMA) period used as the primary trend filter.

DASHBOARD SETTINGS

  • InpPanelBg / InpTextMainColor: Customization for the dashboard's background and text colors.

  • InpXOffset / InpYOffset: Adjusts the X and Y screen positions of the interactive dashboard on your chart.

SMC: CORE SETTINGS

  • InpLookBackBars: The number of historical bars the EA analyzes to map Smart Money Concepts.

  • InpShowInternals / InpShowStructure: Toggles the display of Internal (minor) and Swing (major) market structures.

  • InpInternalBull / InpInternalBear: Selects which internal structures to display (All, BOS, or CHoCH).

  • InpSwingBull / InpSwingBear: Selects which swing structures to display (All, BOS, or CHoCH).

  • InpShowSwingPoints: Toggles the text labels for Higher Highs (HH), Higher Lows (HL), Lower Highs (LH), and Lower Lows (LL).

  • InpSwingsLength: The pivot period used to identify major Swing Highs and Swing Lows.

  • InpShowHighLow: Toggles the visual lines for Strong/Weak Highs and Lows.

  • (Color inputs for all structures are fully customizable)

SMC: ORDER BLOCKS

  • InpShowInternalOB / InpShowSwingOB: Toggles the drawing of Internal and Swing Order Blocks (Supply/Demand zones).

  • InpInternalOBCount / InpSwingOBCount: Defines the maximum number of historical Order Blocks to keep displayed on the chart.

  • InpOBMitigation: Defines the rule for when an Order Block is considered mitigated (Calculated by 'Close' or 'High/Low').

  • InpOBAlpha: Adjusts the transparency of the Order Block rectangles.

  • (Color inputs for Bullish/Bearish Order Blocks are fully customizable)

SMC: EQH/EQL & ZONES

  • InpShowEqualHL: Toggles the visual indicators for Equal Highs and Equal Lows liquidity sweeps.

  • InpEqualHLBars / InpEqualHLThresh: Confirmation bars and ATR threshold used to identify Equal Highs/Lows.

  • InpShowZones: Toggles the display of Premium, Equilibrium, and Discount pricing zones.

  • (Color inputs for all zones are fully customizable)

VOLUME PROFILE

  • InpShowVolumeProfile: Toggles the visual volume distribution heatmap on the chart.

  • InpBarsBackOnM1: Defines how many bars back the Volume Profile should calculate.

  • InpHistAmplitude: Adjusts the visual width/length of the Volume Profile histogram bars on the screen.

  • InpPOCColor: Color setting for the Point of Control (POC) line.

Recommendations & Setup

  • Recommended Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD, or major Forex pairs.

  • Recommended Timeframe: M1, M5, or H1 depending on your lookback settings.

  • Account Type: Low spread, ECN, or Raw spread accounts are highly recommended. A VPS is recommended for automated trading.

🎁 SPECIAL PROMOTION & FREE BONUS

  • Launch Offer: The first 20 buyers can get Maya Spearman V1 for only $149 (Permanent final price will be $199).

  • Exclusive Free Bonus: After completing your purchase, please contact me directly via MQL5 private message. As a thank you, I will send you 3 of my other Premium EAs completely for FREE!

💡 RECOMMENDATIONS FOR OPTIMAL USE

To achieve the best results with Maya Spearman V1, please follow these guidelines carefully:

1. Recommended Account Type & Capital

  • Cent Account: We highly recommend using a Cent Account for running this EA.

  • Suggested Starting Capital: Start with a minimum of 2,000 Cents (equivalent to $20 USD). This provides the necessary buffer to handle market fluctuations while strictly maintaining the recommended lot size of 0.01.

2. Essential Testing Routine

  • Demo First: Before using any real funds, you must run the EA on a Demo Account for a sufficient period. This allows you to observe the EA's behavior under real-time market conditions, understand its risk management, and gain complete familiarity with the dashboard controls.

  • Backtesting & Optimization: Every trading environment (broker spreads, latency) is different. Use the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester to find the "best-fit" settings (such as Look Back Period and ATR Multipliers) that align with your specific risk appetite and the asset's current volatility.

3. Personal Customization

  • There is no "one-size-fits-all" setting. We encourage you to test and select the configuration that best suits your personal trading style and risk tolerance.

4. Exclusive Post-Purchase Support

  • Get Our Best Set-Files: After you have completed your purchase, please contact me directly via MQL5 Private Message. As a special service, I will provide you with my personally curated Set-Files (the best-performing configurations) to help you get started immediately.

  • Free EA Bonus: Don't forget to claim your 3 additional Premium EAs for FREE as a thank you for your support. Just send me a message after your purchase!

⚠️ A Note on Strategy: The market is dynamic. No software can predict the future with 100% certainty. Always treat your capital with responsibility, monitor your account regularly, and never risk more than you can afford to lose.


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Experts
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XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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5 (27)
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4.6 (10)
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