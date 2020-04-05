Tomgoodcar Maya Spearman

Maya Spearman V1 - Advanced Hybrid SMC & Volume Profile System

Overview Maya Spearman V1 is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) that integrates three deep technical analysis methodologies: Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Volume Profile, and SilverTrend Momentum. It is highly optimized for volatile and highly liquid instruments such as XAUUSD (Gold), functioning both as a robust manual trading assistant and a fully automated trading system.

Advantages & Key Features

  • 3-in-1 Strategy Validation: The EA executes trades only when SMC Bias, Volume Profile, and SilverTrend Momentum perfectly align, filtering out false signals.

  • Manual & Auto Trading: Use the interactive on-chart dashboard to trade manually (with EA-managed SL/TP), or toggle 'Auto Mode' to let the system trade for you.

  • Dynamic Order Blocks: Automatically draws Supply/Demand zones and instantly removes them once they are tested and mitigated, keeping your chart clean.

  • Emergency Reversal Exits: Protects your capital by closing trades early if a market reversal pattern (Engulfing, Three-Bar, or Momentum Flip) is detected before hitting the Stop Loss.

  • Smart Trailing Stop: Automatically locks in your profits by moving the Stop Loss as the price moves in your favor.

  • Volume Point of Control (POC): Uses historical volume heatmaps to prevent trading against major institutional flow.

  • Safety Margin Control: Automatically verifies available free margin before executing any order to prevent margin calls.

Input Parameters Guide

TRADING & EA SETTINGS

  • InpLots: The fixed lot size for every automated or manual trade.

  • InpMaxPositions: The maximum number of open positions allowed simultaneously.

  • InpUseATR: Enable to use Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit calculated by market volatility (Average True Range).

  • InpTakeProfit / InpStopLoss: Fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss values in points (Only active if InpUseATR is False).

  • InpTrailingStart / InpTrailingDistance: Activation point and trailing distance for the Smart Trailing Stop feature.

  • InpMagicNumber: A unique identifier for the EA's trades.

  • InpSlippage: Maximum allowed slippage in points for order execution.

REVERSAL EXIT (Emergency Protection)

  • InpUseReversal: Master switch for the emergency exit system based on trend reversals.

  • InpUseEngulf / InpUseThreeBar: Enables early exit triggers based on strong Reversal Candlestick patterns (Engulfing or 3-Bar).

  • InpUseMomentumFlip: Enables early exit if the Fast and Slow EMAs cross against your open position.

  • InpEMA_Fast / InpEMA_Slow: The periods for the EMAs used in the Momentum Flip strategy.

ATR & SILVERTREND

  • InpATRPeriod: The period used for calculating the Average True Range.

  • InpATR_SL_Mult / InpATR_TP_Mult: Multipliers for the ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit.

  • InpRisk / InpSSP: Sensitivity and period settings for the internal SilverTrend momentum indicator.

  • InpMAPeriod: The Simple Moving Average (SMA) period used as the primary trend filter.

DASHBOARD SETTINGS

  • InpPanelBg / InpTextMainColor: Customization for the dashboard's background and text colors.

  • InpXOffset / InpYOffset: Adjusts the X and Y screen positions of the interactive dashboard on your chart.

SMC: CORE SETTINGS

  • InpLookBackBars: The number of historical bars the EA analyzes to map Smart Money Concepts.

  • InpShowInternals / InpShowStructure: Toggles the display of Internal (minor) and Swing (major) market structures.

  • InpInternalBull / InpInternalBear: Selects which internal structures to display (All, BOS, or CHoCH).

  • InpSwingBull / InpSwingBear: Selects which swing structures to display (All, BOS, or CHoCH).

  • InpShowSwingPoints: Toggles the text labels for Higher Highs (HH), Higher Lows (HL), Lower Highs (LH), and Lower Lows (LL).

  • InpSwingsLength: The pivot period used to identify major Swing Highs and Swing Lows.

  • InpShowHighLow: Toggles the visual lines for Strong/Weak Highs and Lows.

  • (Color inputs for all structures are fully customizable)

SMC: ORDER BLOCKS

  • InpShowInternalOB / InpShowSwingOB: Toggles the drawing of Internal and Swing Order Blocks (Supply/Demand zones).

  • InpInternalOBCount / InpSwingOBCount: Defines the maximum number of historical Order Blocks to keep displayed on the chart.

  • InpOBMitigation: Defines the rule for when an Order Block is considered mitigated (Calculated by 'Close' or 'High/Low').

  • InpOBAlpha: Adjusts the transparency of the Order Block rectangles.

  • (Color inputs for Bullish/Bearish Order Blocks are fully customizable)

SMC: EQH/EQL & ZONES

  • InpShowEqualHL: Toggles the visual indicators for Equal Highs and Equal Lows liquidity sweeps.

  • InpEqualHLBars / InpEqualHLThresh: Confirmation bars and ATR threshold used to identify Equal Highs/Lows.

  • InpShowZones: Toggles the display of Premium, Equilibrium, and Discount pricing zones.

  • (Color inputs for all zones are fully customizable)

VOLUME PROFILE

  • InpShowVolumeProfile: Toggles the visual volume distribution heatmap on the chart.

  • InpBarsBackOnM1: Defines how many bars back the Volume Profile should calculate.

  • InpHistAmplitude: Adjusts the visual width/length of the Volume Profile histogram bars on the screen.

  • InpPOCColor: Color setting for the Point of Control (POC) line.

Recommendations & Setup

  • Recommended Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD, or major Forex pairs.

  • Recommended Timeframe: M1, M5, or H1 depending on your lookback settings.

  • Account Type: Low spread, ECN, or Raw spread accounts are highly recommended. A VPS is recommended for automated trading.

🎁 SPECIAL PROMOTION & FREE BONUS

  • Launch Offer: The first 20 buyers can get Maya Spearman V1 for only $149 (Permanent final price will be $199).

  • Exclusive Free Bonus: After completing your purchase, please contact me directly via MQL5 private message. As a thank you, I will send you 3 of my other Premium EAs completely for FREE!

💡 RECOMMENDATIONS FOR OPTIMAL USE

To achieve the best results with Maya Spearman V1, please follow these guidelines carefully:

1. Recommended Account Type & Capital

  • Cent Account: We highly recommend using a Cent Account for running this EA.

  • Suggested Starting Capital: Start with a minimum of 2,000 Cents (equivalent to $20 USD). This provides the necessary buffer to handle market fluctuations while strictly maintaining the recommended lot size of 0.01.

2. Essential Testing Routine

  • Demo First: Before using any real funds, you must run the EA on a Demo Account for a sufficient period. This allows you to observe the EA's behavior under real-time market conditions, understand its risk management, and gain complete familiarity with the dashboard controls.

  • Backtesting & Optimization: Every trading environment (broker spreads, latency) is different. Use the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester to find the "best-fit" settings (such as Look Back Period and ATR Multipliers) that align with your specific risk appetite and the asset's current volatility.

3. Personal Customization

  • There is no "one-size-fits-all" setting. We encourage you to test and select the configuration that best suits your personal trading style and risk tolerance.

4. Exclusive Post-Purchase Support

  • Get Our Best Set-Files: After you have completed your purchase, please contact me directly via MQL5 Private Message. As a special service, I will provide you with my personally curated Set-Files (the best-performing configurations) to help you get started immediately.

  • Free EA Bonus: Don't forget to claim your 3 additional Premium EAs for FREE as a thank you for your support. Just send me a message after your purchase!

⚠️ A Note on Strategy: The market is dynamic. No software can predict the future with 100% certainty. Always treat your capital with responsibility, monitor your account regularly, and never risk more than you can afford to lose.


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Marco Scherer
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
TOMGOODCAR TOMOE: Systematic Trend & Breakout Engine System Overview TOMGOODCAR TOMOE is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) built on algorithmic principles and rigorous risk management. The system focuses on a "Trend Following + Volatility Breakout" methodology, integrated with advanced position management to handle various market conditions effectively. ️ IMPORTANT: This EA is designed strictly for HEDGING accounts only. Core Trading Logic Triple Trend Filtration: The system analyzes the core ma
Tomgoodcar JerdJaa Fhasodsai
Tanakon Khotmitr
Эксперты
JERD-JAA FHASODSAI V1 A Technical Trend-Following System with Smart Recovery Logic JERD-JAA FHASODSAI V1 is a specialized Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who prioritize structured risk management and technical discipline. The system utilizes a multi-layered filtering approach to identify high-probability entries in strict alignment with the prevailing market trend. Technical Strategy & Execution The EA employs three primary technical filters to ensure precisi
Tomgoodcar Cleopatra
Tanakon Khotmitr
Эксперты
[Title: Tomgoodcar Cleopatra – Grid Averaging & Risk Management System] Introduction Tomgoodcar Cleopatra is an automated trading tool designed for systematic order management. It utilizes a structured grid-averaging strategy combined with a proprietary trend-filtering technique to identify market opportunities. This EA is built for traders who prioritize systematic discipline, structured risk management, and capital preservation over manual intervention. Operational Logic Macro Trend Identifica
Tomgoodcar Tomoe Limited Edition
Tanakon Khotmitr
Эксперты
Product Overview: TomGoodCar Tomoe Limited Edition TomGoodCar Tomoe Limited Edition is a systematic algorithmic trading Expert Advisor (EA) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. The system integrates trend analysis, volatility-adjusted grid management, equity trailing, and a built-in professional dashboard to maintain a disciplined approach to market participation. Core System Logic & Features Trend Alignment (Triple-EMA): The system utilizes a Triple-EMA configuration to identify the primary
Tomgoodcar Artemisia
Tanakon Khotmitr
Эксперты
Limited Promotional Offer & Asset Compatibility Introductory Pricing: As a special launch promotion, this Expert Advisor is available to download completely for FREE for the first 50 users . Once the 50-download limit is reached, the system will revert to its standard retail price of $30 . Universal Compatibility: The algorithmic structure is highly adaptable and fully supports trading across all financial instruments . Users can deploy this system on Forex currency pairs, Precious Metals (e.g.,
Tomgoodcar Trump EA
Tanakon Khotmitr
Эксперты
ข้อกำหนดและคำแนะนำของระบบ สินทรัพย์ที่รองรับ: XAUUSD (ทองคำ) ระยะเวลา: 5 นาที (M5) เงินทุนขั้นต่ำที่แนะนำ: 500 ดอลลาร์สหรัฐ เงินทุนที่เหมาะสมที่สุดเพื่อประสิทธิภาพสูงสุด: 5,000 USC (บัญชี Micro หรือ Cent) เพื่อเพิ่มความยืดหยุ่นในการคำนวณขนาดล็อตและรับประกันการบริหารความเสี่ยงที่แม่นยำ ️ คำเตือนความเสี่ยง: การซื้อขายในตลาด Forex และ CFD มีความเสี่ยงสูงและอาจส่งผลให้สูญเสียเงินทุนทั้งหมด ระบบการซื้อขายอัตโนมัติ (EA) เป็นเครื่องมือทางคณิตศาสตร์ที่อิงตามสถิติในอดีต ผลการดำเนินงานในอดีตไม่ได้รับ
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