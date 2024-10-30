Consolidation

Concept Overview

The ConsolidationEA is designed to identify price consolidation levels on the M5 (5-minute) chart and enter trades when breakouts occur beyond these levels. By focusing on periods of low volatility (consolidation) followed by high volatility (breakouts), this EA attempts to capitalize on price trends that follow consolidation phases.

Key Features

  1. Consolidation Detection:

    • The EA identifies consolidation periods by checking if the price remains within a specific range (determined by the ATR) over a series of consecutive bars (user-defined).
    • Consolidation lines are drawn on the chart, representing the average price level during consolidation periods.
    • These lines are removed and redrawn as new consolidation zones are identified.

  2. Breakout Detection:

    • After a consolidation zone is identified, the EA monitors for price breakouts. Breakouts occur when the price moves beyond the consolidation level by a multiple of the ATR.
    • The EA differentiates between bullish (upward) and bearish (downward) breakouts and records relevant data for potential trade entries.

  3. Trade Entry Conditions:

    • Once a breakout is detected, the EA evaluates additional conditions before entering a trade, including MACD, RSI, volume, ATR, time constraints, and distance from the consolidation line.
    • Trades are opened only if all conditions align, ensuring that the trade is in line with the prevailing market trend and that sufficient volatility and momentum exist.

  4. Risk and Position Management:

    • Position sizing is calculated based on the user-defined risk percentage relative to account balance, with ATR serving as the basis for stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) calculations.
    • Breakeven and trailing stops are implemented to protect profits. The breakeven point is activated once a certain ATR distance has been achieved, while the trailing stop adjusts based on the ATR value after a minimum bar count has passed.
  5. "Warning: This EA works optimally on M5 timeframe"


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Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Sentinel MT5
Luca Barone
4.95 (38)
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Sentinel MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor designed with a strong focus on risk control, capital preservation, and stable execution. The EA operates with discipline and consistency, avoiding aggressive exposure and adapting its behavior during unfavorable market conditions . Sentinel MT5 prioritizes account stability over high-frequency or high-risk trading and does not force entries when market conditions are not suitable. It features automated position management, built-in margin and drawdown
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XAU Sniper Pro — Triple-Strategy Liquidity Sweep EA for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 Most gold trading systems rely on lagging indicators and end up entering after the move has already happened. XAU Sniper Pro takes the opposite approach: it waits for price to sweep key liquidity levels — triggering stop orders and taking retail traders out — then enters the reversal as the move exhausts itself. This is the mechanism behind many institutional-style moves on gold, automated and systematized into three
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