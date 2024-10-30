Consolidation
- Experts
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 30 October 2024
- Activations: 5
Concept Overview
The ConsolidationEA is designed to identify price consolidation levels on the M5 (5-minute) chart and enter trades when breakouts occur beyond these levels. By focusing on periods of low volatility (consolidation) followed by high volatility (breakouts), this EA attempts to capitalize on price trends that follow consolidation phases.
Key Features
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Consolidation Detection:
- The EA identifies consolidation periods by checking if the price remains within a specific range (determined by the ATR) over a series of consecutive bars (user-defined).
- Consolidation lines are drawn on the chart, representing the average price level during consolidation periods.
- These lines are removed and redrawn as new consolidation zones are identified.
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Breakout Detection:
- After a consolidation zone is identified, the EA monitors for price breakouts. Breakouts occur when the price moves beyond the consolidation level by a multiple of the ATR.
- The EA differentiates between bullish (upward) and bearish (downward) breakouts and records relevant data for potential trade entries.
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Trade Entry Conditions:
- Once a breakout is detected, the EA evaluates additional conditions before entering a trade, including MACD, RSI, volume, ATR, time constraints, and distance from the consolidation line.
- Trades are opened only if all conditions align, ensuring that the trade is in line with the prevailing market trend and that sufficient volatility and momentum exist.
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Risk and Position Management:
- Position sizing is calculated based on the user-defined risk percentage relative to account balance, with ATR serving as the basis for stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) calculations.
- Breakeven and trailing stops are implemented to protect profits. The breakeven point is activated once a certain ATR distance has been achieved, while the trailing stop adjusts based on the ATR value after a minimum bar count has passed.
- "Warning: This EA works optimally on M5 timeframe"