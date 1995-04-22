Tomgoodcar Maya Spearman

Maya Spearman V1 - Advanced Hybrid SMC & Volume Profile System

Overview Maya Spearman V1 is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) that integrates three deep technical analysis methodologies: Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Volume Profile, and SilverTrend Momentum. It is highly optimized for volatile and highly liquid instruments such as XAUUSD (Gold), functioning both as a robust manual trading assistant and a fully automated trading system.

Advantages & Key Features

  • 3-in-1 Strategy Validation: The EA executes trades only when SMC Bias, Volume Profile, and SilverTrend Momentum perfectly align, filtering out false signals.

  • Manual & Auto Trading: Use the interactive on-chart dashboard to trade manually (with EA-managed SL/TP), or toggle 'Auto Mode' to let the system trade for you.

  • Dynamic Order Blocks: Automatically draws Supply/Demand zones and instantly removes them once they are tested and mitigated, keeping your chart clean.

  • Emergency Reversal Exits: Protects your capital by closing trades early if a market reversal pattern (Engulfing, Three-Bar, or Momentum Flip) is detected before hitting the Stop Loss.

  • Smart Trailing Stop: Automatically locks in your profits by moving the Stop Loss as the price moves in your favor.

  • Volume Point of Control (POC): Uses historical volume heatmaps to prevent trading against major institutional flow.

  • Safety Margin Control: Automatically verifies available free margin before executing any order to prevent margin calls.

Input Parameters Guide

TRADING & EA SETTINGS

  • InpLots: The fixed lot size for every automated or manual trade.

  • InpMaxPositions: The maximum number of open positions allowed simultaneously.

  • InpUseATR: Enable to use Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit calculated by market volatility (Average True Range).

  • InpTakeProfit / InpStopLoss: Fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss values in points (Only active if InpUseATR is False).

  • InpTrailingStart / InpTrailingDistance: Activation point and trailing distance for the Smart Trailing Stop feature.

  • InpMagicNumber: A unique identifier for the EA's trades.

  • InpSlippage: Maximum allowed slippage in points for order execution.

REVERSAL EXIT (Emergency Protection)

  • InpUseReversal: Master switch for the emergency exit system based on trend reversals.

  • InpUseEngulf / InpUseThreeBar: Enables early exit triggers based on strong Reversal Candlestick patterns (Engulfing or 3-Bar).

  • InpUseMomentumFlip: Enables early exit if the Fast and Slow EMAs cross against your open position.

  • InpEMA_Fast / InpEMA_Slow: The periods for the EMAs used in the Momentum Flip strategy.

ATR & SILVERTREND

  • InpATRPeriod: The period used for calculating the Average True Range.

  • InpATR_SL_Mult / InpATR_TP_Mult: Multipliers for the ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit.

  • InpRisk / InpSSP: Sensitivity and period settings for the internal SilverTrend momentum indicator.

  • InpMAPeriod: The Simple Moving Average (SMA) period used as the primary trend filter.

DASHBOARD SETTINGS

  • InpPanelBg / InpTextMainColor: Customization for the dashboard's background and text colors.

  • InpXOffset / InpYOffset: Adjusts the X and Y screen positions of the interactive dashboard on your chart.

SMC: CORE SETTINGS

  • InpLookBackBars: The number of historical bars the EA analyzes to map Smart Money Concepts.

  • InpShowInternals / InpShowStructure: Toggles the display of Internal (minor) and Swing (major) market structures.

  • InpInternalBull / InpInternalBear: Selects which internal structures to display (All, BOS, or CHoCH).

  • InpSwingBull / InpSwingBear: Selects which swing structures to display (All, BOS, or CHoCH).

  • InpShowSwingPoints: Toggles the text labels for Higher Highs (HH), Higher Lows (HL), Lower Highs (LH), and Lower Lows (LL).

  • InpSwingsLength: The pivot period used to identify major Swing Highs and Swing Lows.

  • InpShowHighLow: Toggles the visual lines for Strong/Weak Highs and Lows.

  • (Color inputs for all structures are fully customizable)

SMC: ORDER BLOCKS

  • InpShowInternalOB / InpShowSwingOB: Toggles the drawing of Internal and Swing Order Blocks (Supply/Demand zones).

  • InpInternalOBCount / InpSwingOBCount: Defines the maximum number of historical Order Blocks to keep displayed on the chart.

  • InpOBMitigation: Defines the rule for when an Order Block is considered mitigated (Calculated by 'Close' or 'High/Low').

  • InpOBAlpha: Adjusts the transparency of the Order Block rectangles.

  • (Color inputs for Bullish/Bearish Order Blocks are fully customizable)

SMC: EQH/EQL & ZONES

  • InpShowEqualHL: Toggles the visual indicators for Equal Highs and Equal Lows liquidity sweeps.

  • InpEqualHLBars / InpEqualHLThresh: Confirmation bars and ATR threshold used to identify Equal Highs/Lows.

  • InpShowZones: Toggles the display of Premium, Equilibrium, and Discount pricing zones.

  • (Color inputs for all zones are fully customizable)

VOLUME PROFILE

  • InpShowVolumeProfile: Toggles the visual volume distribution heatmap on the chart.

  • InpBarsBackOnM1: Defines how many bars back the Volume Profile should calculate.

  • InpHistAmplitude: Adjusts the visual width/length of the Volume Profile histogram bars on the screen.

  • InpPOCColor: Color setting for the Point of Control (POC) line.

Recommendations & Setup

  • Recommended Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD, or major Forex pairs.

  • Recommended Timeframe: M1, M5, or H1 depending on your lookback settings.

  • Account Type: Low spread, ECN, or Raw spread accounts are highly recommended. A VPS is recommended for automated trading.

🎁 SPECIAL PROMOTION & FREE BONUS

  • Launch Offer: The first 20 buyers can get Maya Spearman V1 for only $149 (Permanent final price will be $199).

  • Exclusive Free Bonus: After completing your purchase, please contact me directly via MQL5 private message. As a thank you, I will send you 3 of my other Premium EAs completely for FREE!

💡 RECOMMENDATIONS FOR OPTIMAL USE

To achieve the best results with Maya Spearman V1, please follow these guidelines carefully:

1. Recommended Account Type & Capital

  • Cent Account: We highly recommend using a Cent Account for running this EA.

  • Suggested Starting Capital: Start with a minimum of 2,000 Cents (equivalent to $20 USD). This provides the necessary buffer to handle market fluctuations while strictly maintaining the recommended lot size of 0.01.

2. Essential Testing Routine

  • Demo First: Before using any real funds, you must run the EA on a Demo Account for a sufficient period. This allows you to observe the EA's behavior under real-time market conditions, understand its risk management, and gain complete familiarity with the dashboard controls.

  • Backtesting & Optimization: Every trading environment (broker spreads, latency) is different. Use the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester to find the "best-fit" settings (such as Look Back Period and ATR Multipliers) that align with your specific risk appetite and the asset's current volatility.

3. Personal Customization

  • There is no "one-size-fits-all" setting. We encourage you to test and select the configuration that best suits your personal trading style and risk tolerance.

4. Exclusive Post-Purchase Support

  • Get Our Best Set-Files: After you have completed your purchase, please contact me directly via MQL5 Private Message. As a special service, I will provide you with my personally curated Set-Files (the best-performing configurations) to help you get started immediately.

  • Free EA Bonus: Don't forget to claim your 3 additional Premium EAs for FREE as a thank you for your support. Just send me a message after your purchase!

⚠️ A Note on Strategy: The market is dynamic. No software can predict the future with 100% certainty. Always treat your capital with responsibility, monitor your account regularly, and never risk more than you can afford to lose.


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专家
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专家
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5 (3)
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4.96 (214)
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Vladimir Mametov
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4.11 (19)
专家
Smart Gold Impulse 现巴进入特别早鸟发布阶段。 这是我目前正在使用的 EA，并在我的 Ultima Markets 实盘信号账户上取得了令人瞩目的成绩。您可以通过 Ultima 的实盘信号结果来查看当前表现，Smart Gold Impulse 在真实的市场环境下已经展现出了非常强劲的潜力。我的 Ultima 实盘信号账户所使用的同款设置文件（set file），将仅分享给 Smart Gold Impulse 的购买者。 同时，这仍然是一个发布初始版本，而不是完全进入大众推广阶段的最终产品。之所以给出特别的发布优惠价，原因很简单：我希望早期用户能够对其进行测试、跟进结果、分享反馈，并帮助我了解 Smart Gold Impulse 在不同经纪商和账户条件下的表现。 任何人都可以在这次早鸟发布期间购买 Smart Gold Impulse 并获得我的直接支持。但是，只有 Smart Gold Hunter 的持有者才会被邀请加入特别改进小组，我们将在那里共同讨论经纪商表现、设置、更新、设置文件以及未来的优化方案。 到目前为止，我自己团在 Ultima 上的结果非常强
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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Tomgoodcar Anglosaxon
Tanakon Khotmitr
4.79 (19)
专家
EA Description: TOMGOODCAR ANGLOSAXON TOMGOODCAR ANGLOSAXON is an automated trading solution developed for MetaTrader 5, designed to identify and execute trades based on a combination of trend-following and mean-reversion principles. Strategy Logic The Expert Advisor (EA) operates using a multi-layered analytical approach: Trend Identification: Utilizes dual Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) to establish the primary market direction. The system is programmed to trade only in alignment with this
FREE
Tomgoodcar Smart Trading Assistant
Tanakon Khotmitr
5 (1)
专家
Main Features: Trading Panel: Quick on-chart buttons for Buy, Sell, Close Profit, and Close All. Risk Management: Built-in Auto Lot calculation based on your specified risk percentage. Visual Tools: Automatically draws Supply/Demand zones and Fibonacci levels on the current chart. Market Data: Displays real-time ATR (Volatility) and RSI values directly on the panel. Optional Auto Mode: A basic automated trading function using EMA crossover and ATR volatility filter. Parameters to Note: RiskPerce
FREE
Tomgoodcar Phayahum Limited Edition
Tanakon Khotmitr
专家
Product Name: TomGoodCar Phayahum Limited Edition Overview: TomGoodCar Phayahum is a systematic Grid and Hedging trading assistant designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It employs a structured approach to market volatility, utilizing a grid-based entry system combined with advanced risk management filters. This system is engineered to handle market fluctuations by calculating positions systematically rather than relying on impulsive trades. Key Features: Grid Engine: Implements a disciplined
Tomgoodcar
Tanakon Khotmitr
专家
Overview Tomgoodcar Market Structure & Grid Assistant is a versatile trading tool designed to provide structural analysis and automated trade management. It allows traders to utilize technical frameworks to assist with market entry and position management. Execution Modes Auto Mode: The EA identifies market structure setups (OB/FVG) and executes trades based on your selected entry logic, allowing for an automated structural trading experience. Manual/Hybrid Mode: Traders can manually execute tra
Tomgoodcar Phayahum
Tanakon Khotmitr
专家
Phayahum EA V1.00 (Grid & Hedging System) Phayahum EA is an automated trading system developed for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe. It utilizes a combination of Grid and Hedging strategies designed to manage positions during ranging market conditions. The system aims to average entry costs when the market moves against the initial direction and closes positions collectively when a net profit target is reached. ️ Core Logic & Mechanics Grid Recovery: Opens additional orders in the same direction if t
Tomgoodcar Rebate
Tanakon Khotmitr
专家
Tomgoodcar Rebate For You V1 is an automated trading system (Expert Advisor) designed to execute trades based on predefined technical conditions. The primary objective of this EA is to generate trading volume through a systematic grid recovery approach. Core Trading Logic: First Entry Signal: The system utilizes the EMA 50 (Exponential Moving Average) on the current timeframe (M15 recommended) to filter the market direction. If the closing price is above the EMA 50, the EA looks for BUY opportun
Tomgoodcar Rose Knight
Tanakon Khotmitr
专家
Overview Tomgoodcar Rose Knight PRO is an advanced, fully automated algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. Built upon a sophisticated Pending Order Grid framework, the EA does not simply execute market orders blindly. Instead, it deploys strategic Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders, dynamically trailing them along with price movements to secure optimal entry levels. Equipped with a dual-stage recovery mechanism, embedded economic news filters, and strict price zone limitations, this to
Tomgoodcar Hedging
Tanakon Khotmitr
专家
SPECIAL PROMOTION: BUY 1 GET 1 FREE As a special thank you for purchasing Tom-Hedging v1 , you are entitled to receive any 1 EA from my portfolio absolutely FREE! Browse my full catalog here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tomgoodcar999/seller (Note: After completing your purchase, please send me a Direct Message on MQL5 specifying the name of the free EA you would like to receive.) Overview Tom-Hedging v1 is a fully automated trading system built on statistical price action analysis and a dyn
Tomgoodcar Honor Pad
Tanakon Khotmitr
实用工具
特别优惠：前100次下载完全免费！之后价格将上调至30美元。 ️ 1. POSITION SIZING (仓位规模设置) Sizing_Method: 选择手数计算方法（SIZING_LOTS 为手动设置，SIZING_PCT_EQUITY 为按账户净值风险百分比计算，SIZING_FIXED_CASH 为固定美元风险金额）。 Sizing_ManualLots: 固定手数大小（当选择 SIZING_LOTS 时生效）。 Sizing_RiskPercent: 每笔交易占账户净值的风险百分比。 Sizing_RiskCash: 每笔交易的固定风险金额（美元）。 2. TARGETS & STOP LOSS (目标与止损设置) Exit_StopLoss: 止损距离，以点数 (Points) 为单位（0 = 禁用）。 Exit_Target1, 2, 3: 止盈目标距离，以点数为单位（支持最多3级分批平仓）。 Exit_T1_Fraction: 达到目标 1 时平仓的头寸百分比。 Exit_T2_Fraction: 达到目标 2 时平仓的头寸百分比。 Exit_T3_Fra
FREE
Tomgoodcar Revenge
Tanakon Khotmitr
专家
TOMGOODCAR REVENGE is a systematic trading tool developed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe . This Expert Advisor combines multiple technical indicators with a strategic position management system to navigate market movements. Trading Methodology: Signal Filters: The EA enters trades based on the confluence of Bollinger Bands, MACD, and Moving Average to identify trend-following opportunities. Position Management: Utilizes a Grid system with a customizable Grid Step (Points) and Lot Multipli
Tomgoodcar Longhon
Tanakon Khotmitr
专家
TOMGOODCAR LONGHON is a systematic trading tool designed for XAUUSD (Gold) and major currency pairs on the M15 timeframe . This Expert Advisor utilizes a Virtual Grid logic to monitor market volatility and price action before executing real market orders. Core Trading Strategy: Virtual Grid Analysis: The EA uses virtual entry points to identify high-probability zones, reducing unnecessary market exposure. Technical Filtering: Integrated ADX trend strength filter to avoid low-momentum and choppy
Tomgoodcar Recovery
Tanakon Khotmitr
专家
1. Core Mechanics TOMGOODCAR RECOVERY operates on a combined strategy of Grid, Hedging, and Controlled Martingale , focusing strictly on Drawdown Management . When the market moves against an open trade, the EA places recovery orders at specified distances ( Grid Step ). It uses a Lot Multiplier to shift the Average Entry Price closer to the current market price. Once the price pulls back and the total profit reaches the target ( Basket TP ), all trades are automatically closed to reduce risk an
Tomgoodcar Tomoe
Tanakon Khotmitr
专家
TOMGOODCAR TOMOE: Systematic Trend & Breakout Engine System Overview TOMGOODCAR TOMOE is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) built on algorithmic principles and rigorous risk management. The system focuses on a "Trend Following + Volatility Breakout" methodology, integrated with advanced position management to handle various market conditions effectively. ️ IMPORTANT: This EA is designed strictly for HEDGING accounts only. Core Trading Logic Triple Trend Filtration: The system analyzes the core ma
Tomgoodcar JerdJaa Fhasodsai
Tanakon Khotmitr
专家
JERD-JAA FHASODSAI V1 A Technical Trend-Following System with Smart Recovery Logic JERD-JAA FHASODSAI V1 is a specialized Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who prioritize structured risk management and technical discipline. The system utilizes a multi-layered filtering approach to identify high-probability entries in strict alignment with the prevailing market trend. Technical Strategy & Execution The EA employs three primary technical filters to ensure precisi
Tomgoodcar Cleopatra
Tanakon Khotmitr
专家
[Title: Tomgoodcar Cleopatra – Grid Averaging & Risk Management System] Introduction Tomgoodcar Cleopatra is an automated trading tool designed for systematic order management. It utilizes a structured grid-averaging strategy combined with a proprietary trend-filtering technique to identify market opportunities. This EA is built for traders who prioritize systematic discipline, structured risk management, and capital preservation over manual intervention. Operational Logic Macro Trend Identifica
Tomgoodcar Tomoe Limited Edition
Tanakon Khotmitr
专家
Product Overview: TomGoodCar Tomoe Limited Edition TomGoodCar Tomoe Limited Edition is a systematic algorithmic trading Expert Advisor (EA) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. The system integrates trend analysis, volatility-adjusted grid management, equity trailing, and a built-in professional dashboard to maintain a disciplined approach to market participation. Core System Logic & Features Trend Alignment (Triple-EMA): The system utilizes a Triple-EMA configuration to identify the primary
Tomgoodcar Artemisia
Tanakon Khotmitr
专家
Limited Promotional Offer & Asset Compatibility Introductory Pricing: As a special launch promotion, this Expert Advisor is available to download completely for FREE for the first 50 users . Once the 50-download limit is reached, the system will revert to its standard retail price of $30 . Universal Compatibility: The algorithmic structure is highly adaptable and fully supports trading across all financial instruments . Users can deploy this system on Forex currency pairs, Precious Metals (e.g.,
Tomgoodcar Trump EA
Tanakon Khotmitr
专家
ข้อกำหนดและคำแนะนำของระบบ สินทรัพย์ที่รองรับ: XAUUSD (ทองคำ) ระยะเวลา: 5 นาที (M5) เงินทุนขั้นต่ำที่แนะนำ: 500 ดอลลาร์สหรัฐ เงินทุนที่เหมาะสมที่สุดเพื่อประสิทธิภาพสูงสุด: 5,000 USC (บัญชี Micro หรือ Cent) เพื่อเพิ่มความยืดหยุ่นในการคำนวณขนาดล็อตและรับประกันการบริหารความเสี่ยงที่แม่นยำ ️ คำเตือนความเสี่ยง: การซื้อขายในตลาด Forex และ CFD มีความเสี่ยงสูงและอาจส่งผลให้สูญเสียเงินทุนทั้งหมด ระบบการซื้อขายอัตโนมัติ (EA) เป็นเครื่องมือทางคณิตศาสตร์ที่อิงตามสถิติในอดีต ผลการดำเนินงานในอดีตไม่ได้รับ
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