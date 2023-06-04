PK Crash 3OO EA

PK Crash 300 EA is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 300 Index on the M2 Timeframe.

PK Crash 300 EA shows stable trading results.

PK Crash 300 EA only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 300 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown.

The trailing stop feature tracks 50% of the profit gained thus reducing on the drawdown.

PK Crash 300 EA is very simple to use. All you have to do is to just set the EA on the chart, set the Lot Size according to your account size and let it work for you.

The default settings are not optimized. Please endeavor to change them to the specific parameters received after purchase of the EA.

Parameters

Lots = -

Stop Loss = -

Take Profit = -

Trailing Stop = -

Magic = 113000

NB: The EA should be run using only the specified parameter inputs for better performance and results. Except for the Lots and Magic.

My guarantee is to further improve the EA by adding more filters to make your trading more profitable.

For more information and help with settings, please contact me in private messages.

WARNING: My products are only available on the official MQL5 website. If you see them elsewhere, it is a scam. Boom Crash Deriv Binary





