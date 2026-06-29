BTC NOVA AI v2

Advanced Autonomous BTCUSD Trading System

Dual-Model Machine Learning Ensemble + Professional Risk Architecture





Tired of emotional decisions, inconsistent results, and watching your capital get wiped out during violent Bitcoin swings?





BTC Nova AI v2 is a professional-grade, production-ready MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for serious traders who want a disciplined, intelligent, and heavily protected approach to trading Bitcoin.





It combines a dual ONNX machine-learning ensemble with multi-layered risk management, adaptive trade handling, high-impact news filtering, and a clean real-time dashboard — all working together so you can trade with structure and control.





Why BTC Nova AI v2 Stands Out





Most Expert Advisors focus only on generating entries and leave risk management as an afterthought.

BTC Nova AI v2 is built the other way around: capital protection first, intelligent signal generation second.





- Dual-model machine learning ensemble for adaptive market reading

- Multi-layered institutional-style risk controls

- Smart adaptive trade management that protects and extends profitable moves

- Built-in high-impact news filter

- Fully automatic position sizing with safety limits

- Clean professional live dashboard

- Robust execution designed for real broker conditions

- True plug-and-play design — default settings are already optimized for solid performance





Core Advantages





Intelligent Dual-Model Ensemble

Two specialist models work together and are blended into a single high-quality signal. Weak or low-conviction opportunities are filtered out automatically, keeping the system selective.





Advanced Adaptive Trade Management

Positions are actively managed through multiple stages. The system protects capital early, locks in profits as trades develop, and can intelligently extend targets during strong directional moves — all without manual intervention.





Professional Risk Architecture

- Automatic risk-based or fixed lot sizing

- Hard safety ceilings on position size

- Margin and volume awareness

- Daily profit target and daily loss limit

- Spread and slippage protection

- Multiple internal safeguards against over-trading and excessive exposure





High-Impact News Protection

Automatically pauses new entries around major economic events while continuing to manage any open positions normally.





Live Professional Dashboard

A clean dark-themed panel shows equity, balance, free margin, live drawdown, signal status, open positions, daily and weekly performance, and system status at a glance.





Broker-Robust Design

Built to handle real-world conditions including stop levels, freeze levels, session changes, and different broker environments cleanly and reliably.





Plug & Play





BTC Nova AI v2 is designed to work well right out of the box.

The default parameters have been carefully tuned for BTCUSD on the M15 timeframe. Most users can attach it and start with the factory settings.





Of course, every input remains fully customizable if you want to fine-tune risk, style, or behaviour to your own preference.





Recommended Settings

- Symbol: BTCUSD (primary)

- Timeframe: M15

- Account Type: Hedging recommended

- Minimum Deposit: $500+ (recommended $2,000+ for optimal risk scaling)

- Broker: Low-spread, stable execution





Note: The system was primarily developed and calibrated on BTCUSD M15 data. It can be attached to other symbols or timeframes, but best results are expected on the recommended setup.





Support

Friendly and responsive support is provided to all buyers.

Continuous refinement based on real market conditions is part of the ongoing development.





Email: kuntahkays@gmail.com

WhatsApp: +256 727 337 989









Ready to Trade Smarter?





If you’re looking for a modern, well-protected, and professionally built Bitcoin trading system that combines real machine learning with serious risk controls — and that works well with its default settings — BTC Nova AI v2 is built for you.





Move from guesswork and emotional decisions to a systematic, rule-based approach.





Add BTC Nova AI v2 to your MetaTrader 5 terminal and experience the difference.