PowerBlock Pulse MT5

PowerBlock Pulse

PowerBlock Pulse combines three complementary price-action tools in a
single, fully configurable indicator. Each engine has its own on/off
switch, so you can run them together or on their own.

It does NOT repaint: every zone and signal is built only from closed
bars and never moves once printed. Works on every symbol and every
timeframe.

----------------------------------------------------------------
THREE ENGINES IN ONE
----------------------------------------------------------------

ENGINE 1 - POWER ORDER BLOCKS
A displacement (engulfing) candle that closes beyond the prior
candle's range marks an Order Block - the origin of an aggressive
move. Each block is:
  - Ranked by a "Power %" score (its size relative to the largest
    candle in the lookback window). Stronger blocks are drawn more
    vividly; weaker ones fade out.
  - Labelled with its Power % and a live Touches counter.
  - Drawn with an optional dashed equilibrium (50%) line.
  - Automatically removed once price closes through it (mitigation).
  - Tagged with an arrow when price retests the zone.

ENGINE 2 - HIGH-VOLUME PIVOT SUPPORT & RESISTANCE ZONES
Structural swing highs and lows are detected as pivots and kept ONLY
when the pivot bar prints above-average volume - filtering out weak,
low-participation levels. Each validated zone shows:
  - A support or resistance band anchored to the pivot candle body,
    padded by ATR.
  - The pivot bar's volume read-out.
  - A normalized Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) line drawn inside the
    zone, so you can see whether buyers or sellers dominated while the
    level was being built - the "pulse" of order flow behind each zone.
  - A live CVD value label.
  - Automatic colour flip when a zone is broken (resistance that
    breaks becomes potential support, and vice-versa).

ENGINE 3 - SUPPLY & DEMAND ZONES
Structural swing highs build supply zones and swing lows build demand
zones, each bounded by the swing candle and padded by its average
wick. Every zone is then tracked over time:
  - Retests are detected when price returns to a zone and is rejected;
    breakouts when price closes cleanly through it.
  - A zone that breaks can flip role (supply becomes demand, and
    vice-versa), just like a real support/resistance flip.
  - A stats label reports each zone's Retests, Breakouts and Held %
    (how reliably it has held after being retested).
  - Zones are ranked by "Strongest" (hold reliability, number of
    tests and proximity to price) or simply "Nearest", and only the
    top N per side are shown to keep the chart clean, with an optional
    minimum spacing filter.

----------------------------------------------------------------
SIGNALS / MARKERS
----------------------------------------------------------------
  - Order Block retest arrows (bullish / bearish).
  - Pivot zone Breakout / Breakdown markers.
  - Pivot zone "hold" and "flipped" retest markers.
  - Supply & Demand zone retest markers (selectable shape) and
    optional breakout markers.
  - Per-zone Supply & Demand stats label: Retests, Breakouts, Held %.

----------------------------------------------------------------
HOW TO USE
----------------------------------------------------------------
PowerBlock Pulse is a decision-support / chart-analysis tool, not an
automated trading system. Common workflows:
  - Look for confluence: an Order Block or Supply/Demand zone sitting
    inside a high-volume Pivot zone is a higher-conviction area.
  - Use the Power %, CVD and Held % read-outs to judge which levels
    carry the most order flow and have held best.
  - Use breakout / flip markers to track structure changes.
Always combine with your own analysis and risk management.

----------------------------------------------------------------
INPUT PARAMETERS
----------------------------------------------------------------
Module 1 - Power Order Blocks
  - Enable Order Blocks module
  - Displacement Multiplier (engulfing size to validate a block)
  - Max blocks per side
  - Power lookback (largest-candle window for the Power % score)
  - Zone extension into future (bars)
  - Bullish OB colour / Bearish OB colour / Text colour
  - Show equilibrium (midpoint) line
  - Power intensity (fade weaker blocks)
  - OB info font size
  - Show OB retest arrows
  - Min bars between OB retest labels

Module 2 - High Volume Pivot Zones
  - Enable Pivot S/R Zones module
  - Resistance pivot length / Support pivot length
  - Volume MA length
  - Volume threshold multiplier
  - Resistance colour / Support colour
  - Zone fill opacity %
  - Show CVD line + labels
  - Show break / retest markers
  - Zone text font size
  - Max historical zone boxes

Module 3 - Supply & Demand Zones
  - Enable Supply/Demand Zones module
  - Swing period (pivot length)
  - Lookback (bars to keep zones)
  - Show top N zones per side
  - Rank by Strongest (or Nearest)
  - Min zone spacing (%)
  - Retest cooldown / Hold window (bars)
  - Show retest markers / breakout markers / stats label
  - Retest marker shape (Circle / Triangle / Cross / Diamond)
  - Supply colour / Demand colour
  - Zone fill opacity % / stats font size

----------------------------------------------------------------
REQUIREMENTS & COMPATIBILITY
----------------------------------------------------------------
  - Platform: MetaTrader 5.
  - Symbols: all (Forex, metals, indices, crypto, stocks).
  - Timeframes: all. Higher timeframes give cleaner structural zones.
  - The volume filter uses tick volume, which is available on every
    symbol in MetaTrader 5.
  - At least ~210 bars of history are required before the volume
    zones begin plotting (the ATR baseline needs to warm up).

----------------------------------------------------------------
NOTES
----------------------------------------------------------------
  - Non-repainting: all drawings are based on closed bars.
  - This is an indicator (analysis tool); it does not open or manage

    trades and makes no claim about future performance.


----------------------------------------------------------------

DISCLAIMER

----------------------------------------------------------------

PowerBlock Pulse is a technical-analysis tool that plots zones and

markers based on historical price and volume data. It does not

predict future price movement, does not place or manage trades, and

does not guarantee any trading result.


Trading financial instruments (Forex, metals, indices, crypto,

stocks, CFDs) carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable

for all investors. Past performance, backtest results, or any

patterns shown by this indicator are not a reliable indicator of

future results. You may lose part or all of your invested capital.


Use this indicator at your own risk, together with your own

analysis, judgement, and risk management. The author accepts no

responsibility or liability for any trading losses, missed

opportunities, or other damages arising from the use, misuse, or

inability to use this product.

Recommended products
Stribrobot
Lubos Terynger
3 (2)
Experts
Stribrobot — Silver Trading Bot Automated EA for XAGUSD running on H1 timeframe. Uses trend following with RSI, EMA and ADX signals combined with Bollinger Band based take profit targeting. Built in market regime detection automatically adjusts behavior based on current conditions. Position sizing adapts to volatility in real time — reduces risk during high volatility spikes, increases it during calm periods. Session filters focus trading during the most active silver hours, skipping low liquidi
FREE
NEXA Ha Trend Master PRO
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA HA Trend Master PRO NEXA HA Trend Master PRO is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. The product is designed to analyze trend direction, pullback areas, and re-entry conditions on GOLD charts. The EA uses a combination of Heiken Ashi, EMA, ADX, DI, ATR, and Parabolic SAR to evaluate market conditions. It first checks the main trend direction on higher timeframes, then evaluates whether pullback and re-alignment conditions are formed on the lower timeframe. This product is a trading automatio
FREE
Next Level Trade One
Mustafa Ertekin
Experts
Next Level Trade One Lite EA (MT5) Overview Next Level Trade One Lite EA is an automated trading system developed for MetaTrader 5, built around a multi-pair approach and intentionally simplified to reduce setup complexity. The Lite version was created to make it easier for a broader user base to test the strategy under real-account conditions. The required user control is minimal:Select the symbols/pairs to trade Choose one of the LOW / MEDIUM / HIGH risk levels All remaining technical structur
FREE
NEXA Camarilla Confluence PRO
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA GOLD Algorithmic Trading EA Product Overview NEXA GOLD Algorithmic Trading EA is an automated trading program designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. The Expert Advisor analyzes price movements in the GOLD (XAUUSD) market and executes trades according to predefined algorithmic rules. The system automatically opens, manages, and closes positions based on market conditions and user-defined parameters. This product is a trading tool for MetaTrader and operates according to programmed trading l
FREE
NEXA Bb Volatility Trap
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA Bb Volatility Trap Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 1. Overview NEXA Bb Volatility Trap is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed to detect changes in market volatility based on Bollinger Band Width contraction and expansion. The system focuses on identifying price expansion movements that occur after periods of low volatility. All trading decisions are made using closed candle data only . This Expert Advisor is an automated trading tool, and trading always involves the risk of loss. 2
FREE
MT5 Quantum Gold Pro
Gaya Chibane
5 (2)
Experts
==================================================== 2. MT QUANTUM GOLD PRO ====================================================   MT QUANTUM GOLD PRO — The Ultimate Institutional Gold System Precision. Resilience. Verified Performance.   Important Information: After purchase, send a private message on MQL5 to receive optimized XAUUSD M1 setfiles, installation instructions, and personalized 24/7 support.   Limited Launch Promotion: $49 (Regular price $499 after 3 sales) The price will increase p
FREE
Jireh Fair Value Gap EA
Jesse De Souza Ferreira
Experts
Jireh Fair Value Gap EA Free Introductory Release — Download, test and help shape the future of this project through your feedback. The Jireh Fair Value Gap Trader EA is an automated trading system that identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) and executes trades when price returns to mitigate the imbalance. Designed around Smart Money Concepts (SMC), the EA combines multiple confirmation filters and advanced risk management tools to help traders automate a disciplined FVG trading strategy. Whether
FREE
EA34 Tanin Force
Nhat Tien Duong
5 (2)
Experts
[FREE EA] EA34 TANIN FORCE: MACD & STOCH ENGINE (Prop Firm Ready) Are you tired of market noise and false breakouts? Meet EA34 Tanin Force, a commercial-grade Expert Advisor designed specifically for the EURUSD on the M15 timeframe. This system combines the raw trend-following power of MACD with the precision timing of the Stochastic Oscillator. PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS (6-Year Stress Test 2020 - 2026): * Symbol & Timeframe: EURUSD | M15 * Set & Forget: Hard Stop Loss and Take Profit. No
FREE
Long Waiting
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
FREE
Gold Rush MT5 EA
Matthew Lewis Beedle
Experts
This EA was made for educational purposes.  You can find a full overview of how it was made in the YouTube video (Literally a step by step guide) We used AI and ML to create the whole thing, with no coding.  Can you trust this to make money? Possibly, but do so at your own risk.  It could be a nice addition to a large porfolio.  How to use: Add to H1 gold chart Make sure the subchart is correctly named to your broker name for Gold.  Big picture It’s a   trend + breakout system for buys , and a
FREE
Gold Adaptive EA MT5
Roman Zhitnik
Experts
Gold Adaptive EA MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). The EA uses several internal trading models and market filters to adapt to different phases of Gold price movement. Instead of relying on one fixed entry pattern, Gold Adaptive EA MT5 analyzes market behavior and selects suitable logic for trend continuation, impulse moves, pullbacks and selected recovery conditions. The main goal of the Expert Advisor is to provide a structured Gold tradi
FREE
Slipstream
Octavian Doica
Experts
Slipstream is a trend-following expert advisor for   EURUSD H1 . It enters on a fast/slow SMA crossover confirmed by RSI momentum, and compounds aggressively, using   martingale-style lot scaling   to recover after a losing trade. Backtest 2020–2026 (1:500, $1,000 start, 99% history quality):   81 trades, 100% win rate, profit factor 12.1, +$132k net , Sharpe 1.86. Pair:  EURUSD - H1; Minimum initial deposit: $100; Leverage: 1:500; Recommended brokers: IC Markets, Fusion Markets, Dukascopy, FP M
FREE
Max Hercules
Aaron Pattni
4.13 (8)
Experts
Get it FREE while you can! Will be increased to $100 very shortly after a few downloads!! Join my Discord and Telegram Channel - Max's Strategy For any assistance and help please send me a message here.    https://t.me/Maxs_Strategy https://discord.gg/yysxRUJT&nbsp ; The Max Hercules Strategy is a part of a cross asset market making strategy (Max Cronus) built by myself over years of analysis and strategy building. It takes multiple theories and calculations to trade the market in order to cov
FREE
Max Poseidon
Aaron Pattni
3.33 (3)
Experts
Get it FREE while you can! Will be increased to $200 very shortly after a few downloads!! Join my Discord and Telegram Channel - Max's Strategy For any assistance and help please send me a message here.    https://t.me/Maxs_Strategy https://discord.gg/yysxRUJT&nbsp ; GBPUSD and EURUSD Set files can be found in the comments! (please message me if you need help with them) TimeFrames are harcoded, therefore any chart and time will work the same. The Max Poseidon Strategy is a part of a cross ass
FREE
Cosmos369
Seira Yokota
Experts
COSMOS BTCUSD – Long-Term, High-Durability Specialized Martingale EA COSMOS is a highly durable automated trading EA designed exclusively for BTCUSD. It was developed by thoroughly re-examining the weaknesses of traditional Martingale strategies, with the goal of achieving both stability and profitability for long-term operation. While typical Martingale EAs excel at short-term profitability, they often face the risk of failure due to sudden market shifts or trend distortions. COSMOS, however,
FREE
DecayEdge GOLD
Jung Juhwan
Experts
DecayEdge Gold De cayEd ge Gold is an Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD, based on a Decay-Weighted Reversal Frequency model. Unlike typical EAs that rely on fixed indicator crossovers, DecayEdge Gold continuously records the price levels at which reversals have actually occurred in the past, and applies a Half-Life based time weighting to them. Older reversal records automatically lose influence, while price levels the market has reacted to more recently carry greater weight. This
Auto3M Lite MT5
Mr Anucha Maneeyotin
4.75 (4)
Experts
AUTO3M Lite MT5 is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Trend, Hedging Strategy Trade With Bollinger Bands And Stochastic Oscillator Bollinger Bands Are Used Mainly To Follow Trends. Stochastic Main Line And Signal Line Use For Open Pending Order Buy Or Sell The advisor Auto3M Lite MT5 can work on a VPS. Pro version MT4 Pro version MT5 Feature No martingale Hard stop loss and take profit for each position Use Trailing stop Delete pending order automatic by interval time Use buy stop and sell
FREE
Pump Liquidity Refueling
Konstantin Meshcheriakov
Experts
PUMP V3_0 Liquidity Refueling — Refueling Your BalanceWhat is "Liquidity Refueling"? Think of the Forex market as a highway and liquidity as the fuel.  When institutional players "pour" massive volume into the market, the price makes a sharp surge — an impulse or a "pump."  The PUMP V3_0 EA acts as a smart fueling station: it identifies moments of maximum market energy and "pumps" that momentum directly into your trading account.   Performance Metrics (Strategy Tester Data):Net Profit "Pumped"
FREE
FOZ OneShot Sessions
Morgana Brol Mendonca
Experts
FOZ One Shot Sessions — One Trade. One Opportunity. Every Day. Discipline beats noise. Simplicity beats complexity. The FOZ One Shot Sessions EA is built for traders who want clarity, robustness, and long-term discipline. Instead of chasing signals all day, it takes just one precise trade per session — clean, controlled, and fully transparent. Key Highlights One trade per day per enabled session (default = London) Safe by design — No Grid, No Martingale, No Arbitrage, No tricks
FREE
Supertrend 3 lines
Samart Palugmontol
5 (2)
Experts
update v.1.22 - Fixed indicator not working properly. - Updated emergency stop function. - Added several input parameters: - Magic Number - Working Interval - Trade Direction Selection - Supertrend Confirmation Requirement ***Since the setting is more flexible, the outcome may vary. For the recommended settings, please see the screenshot.*** +++++++++++++++++++++++ Just wanted to share a trading strategy that's been working for me. It's built around the Supertrend  indicators, specifi
FREE
Media Movil de Tercera Generacion
Juan Manuel Rojas Perez
Indicators
La **Media Móvil de Tercera Generación (TGMMA)** es una versión avanzada del indicador estándar de **Media Móvil (MA)**. Fue descrita por primera vez por Manfred G. Dürschner en su artículo "Gleitende Durchschnitte 3.0" (en alemán). Aquí están las características clave de la TGMMA: 1. **Reducción del Retraso**:    - A diferencia de las MAs tradicionales, la TGMMA reduce significativamente el retraso. Se adapta más rápidamente a los cambios de precios, lo que la hace ideal para traders que busc
FREE
YenGuard AI
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
YenGuard AI is a professional trading robot, which does not need to configure parameters. You only need to decide the size of the lot you will use. The robot is fully automatic and does not require any human intervention. It trades on the basis of moving averages and is able to trade in Forex USDJPY currency pairs and M15 time frame. It has a smart algorithm which detects the trend. The expert creates orders on trend direction. Input and output orders are given by a combination of two indicat
FREE
Voorloper MT5
Pradana Novan Rianto
5 (2)
Experts
Voorloper Expert Advisor: Revolutionizing Trading with DDR System Introducing Voorloper, an innovative Expert Advisor that blends Moving Average (MA) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicators to redefine your trading experience. Voorloper stands out from the crowd with its unique feature: the Drawdown Reduction (DDR) System. Key Features: MA and RSI Integration: Voorloper utilizes a powerful combination of Moving Average and Relative Strength Index indicators to identify optimal entry and ex
FREE
Apex Trend Engine
Thiago Balonyi Candal Da Rosa
Experts
Apex Trend Engine is a professional Expert Advisor built to trade market structure and directional momentum with a disciplined risk framework. Unlike conventional systems that rely on lagging indicators or risky recovery methods, Apex Trend Engine focuses on identifying high-probability trend conditions and executing trades with precision and control. The system uses a combination of structural price analysis, volatility filtering, and trend validation to avoid low-quality market conditions. Tra
The Impossible Gold
MORTAH Technology Limited
4.1 (21)
Experts
The Impossible Gold v2.0 Session breakout scalper for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe. The EA identifies session high/low ranges and waits for a confirmed breakout. Four independent scoring components (ADX, EMA, ATR, RSI) must all agree above a configurable threshold before any trade opens. Every trade opens with a defined TP and SL. No martingale, no grid, and no averaging down. Version 2.0 defaults were genetically optimised over 3 years of Every Tick data with realistic spreads. The delivered defa
FREE
Cross MA EA
Cumhur Yugnuk
Experts
Expert advisor based on your own personal moving average strategy. Whatever your strategy is, it's him. You can use it on all parities. No restrictions. Settings  Buy Settings : 1.Moving Average Period 1.Moving Average Method 2.Moving Average Period 2.Moving Average Period Buy Lot Size Buy Stop Loss Level Buy Take Profit Level Sell Settings : 3.Moving Average Period 3.Moving Average Method 4.Moving Average Period 4.Moving Average Period Sell Lot Size Sell Stop Loss Level Sell Take Profit Level
FREE
London NY Session Scalping RSI EA
Hideki Takahashi
Experts
Backtested performance (USDJPY M5, 2020–2026): Win Rate: ~30% Max Drawdown: ~6% This EA is a scalping strategy optimized for the London and New York trading sessions. The European and US sessions are known for higher volatility, stronger trends, and frequent breakouts. This system is designed to capture those short-term opportunities efficiently. Features Optimized entries for London & New York sessions Simple and stable logic based on RSI Designed for scalping Avoids unnecessary trades Reco
FREE
Nexoria
Daniel Suk
4 (3)
Experts
In every market kingdom there are countless noisy peasants of indicators, but only a few queens that quietly rule the order flow – Nexoria is built to be one of them. ​ This fully automated trading system doesn’t beg the market for scraps; it demands structure, reading raw price action and volatility to decide when to strike and when to stand aside. ​ Nexoria watches closed candles like a cold‑eyed monarch, hunting for real impulses, breakouts and clean pullbacks instead of random flickers. ​ A
FREE
Stochastic SpiderNet
Vladimir Novikov
Experts
Imagine a professional system that patiently weaves its web on the currency market, waiting for the perfect moment to strike. Stochastic SpiderNet is an intelligent trading robot (expert advisor) for the MetaTrader 5 platform, created for traders who understand the power of grid trading but want to secure it with powerful protection algorithms. This is not just a "grid trader." It is a symbiosis of the classic Stochastic oscillator and an adaptive grid controlled by artificial constraints. How
FREE
Vertex Aurum Gold
Hoang Tuan Le
Experts
Vertex Aurum Gold — Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Auto-Trading System for XAUUSD Vertex Aurum Gold is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 built around Smart Money Concepts market structure. It detects swing and internal structure breaks, order blocks, fair value gaps, and liquidity zones directly on the chart, then uses that structure as the basis for a rule-based signal, execution, and risk engine. Structure detection can also be run on its own, with auto-trading switched off, for chart analysis on
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (131)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-laggi
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Points of Interest (POIs), and real-time signals, the i
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.4 (48)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (17)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
More from author
AI TelePilot for MT5
Herry Sukwanto
Utilities
AI TelePilot — Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier AI TelePilot automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels straight into MetaTrader 5. A free companion app reads the channels you choose, understands each message with a built-in AI parser, and this Expert Advisor executes the trades on your account — entries, stop loss, multiple take profits, break-even, trailing, partial close and more. Overview Most signal copiers rely on rigid keyword templates and break the moment a provider c
FREE
Cardwell Range Analyze
Herry Sukwanto
Indicators
Overview Cardwell Range Analyze reads the market through an RSI range regime, inspired by Andrew Cardwell's RSI rules, combined with a trend filter. It adds higher timeframe confirmation and an ADX filter to avoid weak, sideways markets. When momentum and trend agree, the indicator prints a Buy or Sell signal and draws a complete trade plan on the chart: Entry, Stop Loss and three Take Profit targets, with shaded risk and reward zones. A compact dashboard summarizes the market state at a glance.
FREE
Trade Manager All in One Trade Management Panel
Herry Sukwanto
Utilities
Trade management panel for MetaTrader 5. It lets you place orders and manage open positions from a panel on the chart, without opening separate order windows. It works on any symbol and timeframe, on hedging and netting accounts. Layout and display The panel has two layouts. Single shows all controls in one view. Tabs splits the controls into separate tabs for a smaller footprint. You can hide the panel to see the chart behind it and restore it when needed. The panel scales with the screen res
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review