Decision Guard Execution Assistant MT5

MT5 trade execution and management assistant for market and pending orders, automatic position sizing, Break Even, ATR trailing and order protection.

IMPORTANT REQUIREMENT

Decision Guard Risk Panel MT5 is required. The Execution Assistant is an extension of the Risk Panel and is not a standalone product.

EXECUTE THE PREPARED PLAN

Decision Guard Execution Assistant MT5 converts a plan prepared with the Decision Guard Risk Panel into a controlled market or pending order.

The Risk Panel defines Entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit, risk and position size. The Execution Assistant uses that prepared structure for execution and trade management.

The product does not generate trading signals and does not contain an entry strategy. The trader remains responsible for the market decision.

KEY FEATURES

One-click Market Order execution

Pending Order execution

Automatic position size from the prepared risk plan

Live R:R

Break Even management

ATR Trailing Stop

Market Follow Mode

R:R Lock

Long and Short switching

Timeframe synchronization

Line recovery

Multiple-order protection

Dark and Light theme

Chart-based execution workflow

SUPPORTED ORDER WORKFLOW

Market orders

Buy Stop and Sell Stop

Buy Limit and Sell Limit

Market Follow Mode

TRADE MANAGEMENT

The Execution Assistant can apply Break Even and ATR-based trailing rules to positions opened through the Decision Guard workflow.

The objective is to keep execution and management connected to the predefined trade structure.

HOW TO USE

Attach Decision Guard Risk Panel MT5 to the chart. Prepare Entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit and risk. Attach Decision Guard Execution Assistant MT5. Choose Market, Pending or Market Follow execution. Verify the displayed trade information. Execute and manage the prepared plan.

WHO IT IS FOR

Manual and discretionary traders

Prop firm traders

Forex traders

Index traders

Crypto traders

Traders using a predefined execution process

WHAT IT DOES NOT DO

It does not provide Buy or Sell signals.

It does not select markets or entries.

It does not contain an automated trading strategy.

It does not guarantee trading results.

DECISION GUARD SUITE

Risk Panel:

PLAN → REVIEW → DECIDE

Execution Assistant:

EXECUTE → MANAGE

Complete workflow:

PLAN → REVIEW → DECIDE → EXECUTE → MANAGE