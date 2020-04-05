Decision Guard Execution Assistant

Decision Guard Execution Assistant MT5

MT5 trade execution and management assistant for market and pending orders, automatic position sizing, Break Even, ATR trailing and order protection.

IMPORTANT REQUIREMENT

Decision Guard Risk Panel MT5 is required. The Execution Assistant is an extension of the Risk Panel and is not a standalone product.

EXECUTE THE PREPARED PLAN

Decision Guard Execution Assistant MT5 converts a plan prepared with the Decision Guard Risk Panel into a controlled market or pending order.

The Risk Panel defines Entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit, risk and position size. The Execution Assistant uses that prepared structure for execution and trade management.

The product does not generate trading signals and does not contain an entry strategy. The trader remains responsible for the market decision.

KEY FEATURES

  • One-click Market Order execution
  • Pending Order execution
  • Automatic position size from the prepared risk plan
  • Live R:R
  • Break Even management
  • ATR Trailing Stop
  • Market Follow Mode
  • R:R Lock
  • Long and Short switching
  • Timeframe synchronization
  • Line recovery
  • Multiple-order protection
  • Dark and Light theme
  • Chart-based execution workflow

SUPPORTED ORDER WORKFLOW

  • Market orders
  • Buy Stop and Sell Stop
  • Buy Limit and Sell Limit
  • Market Follow Mode

TRADE MANAGEMENT

The Execution Assistant can apply Break Even and ATR-based trailing rules to positions opened through the Decision Guard workflow.

The objective is to keep execution and management connected to the predefined trade structure.

HOW TO USE

  1. Attach Decision Guard Risk Panel MT5 to the chart.
  2. Prepare Entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit and risk.
  3. Attach Decision Guard Execution Assistant MT5.
  4. Choose Market, Pending or Market Follow execution.
  5. Verify the displayed trade information.
  6. Execute and manage the prepared plan.

WHO IT IS FOR

  • Manual and discretionary traders
  • Prop firm traders
  • Forex traders
  • Index traders
  • Crypto traders
  • Traders using a predefined execution process

WHAT IT DOES NOT DO

  • It does not provide Buy or Sell signals.
  • It does not select markets or entries.
  • It does not contain an automated trading strategy.
  • It does not guarantee trading results.

DECISION GUARD SUITE

Risk Panel:

PLAN → REVIEW → DECIDE

Execution Assistant:

EXECUTE → MANAGE

Complete workflow:

PLAN → REVIEW → DECIDE → EXECUTE → MANAGE

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Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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5 (27)
Experts
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4.6 (10)
Experts
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