Decision Guard Execution Assistant

Decision Guard Execution Assistant MT5

MT5 trade execution and management assistant for market and pending orders, automatic position sizing, Break Even, ATR trailing and order protection.

IMPORTANT REQUIREMENT

Decision Guard Risk Panel MT5 is required. The Execution Assistant is an extension of the Risk Panel and is not a standalone product.

EXECUTE THE PREPARED PLAN

Decision Guard Execution Assistant MT5 converts a plan prepared with the Decision Guard Risk Panel into a controlled market or pending order.

The Risk Panel defines Entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit, risk and position size. The Execution Assistant uses that prepared structure for execution and trade management.

The product does not generate trading signals and does not contain an entry strategy. The trader remains responsible for the market decision.

KEY FEATURES

  • One-click Market Order execution
  • Pending Order execution
  • Automatic position size from the prepared risk plan
  • Live R:R
  • Break Even management
  • ATR Trailing Stop
  • Market Follow Mode
  • R:R Lock
  • Long and Short switching
  • Timeframe synchronization
  • Line recovery
  • Multiple-order protection
  • Dark and Light theme
  • Chart-based execution workflow

SUPPORTED ORDER WORKFLOW

  • Market orders
  • Buy Stop and Sell Stop
  • Buy Limit and Sell Limit
  • Market Follow Mode

TRADE MANAGEMENT

The Execution Assistant can apply Break Even and ATR-based trailing rules to positions opened through the Decision Guard workflow.

The objective is to keep execution and management connected to the predefined trade structure.

HOW TO USE

  1. Attach Decision Guard Risk Panel MT5 to the chart.
  2. Prepare Entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit and risk.
  3. Attach Decision Guard Execution Assistant MT5.
  4. Choose Market, Pending or Market Follow execution.
  5. Verify the displayed trade information.
  6. Execute and manage the prepared plan.

WHO IT IS FOR

  • Manual and discretionary traders
  • Prop firm traders
  • Forex traders
  • Index traders
  • Crypto traders
  • Traders using a predefined execution process

WHAT IT DOES NOT DO

  • It does not provide Buy or Sell signals.
  • It does not select markets or entries.
  • It does not contain an automated trading strategy.
  • It does not guarantee trading results.

DECISION GUARD SUITE

Risk Panel:

PLAN → REVIEW → DECIDE

Execution Assistant:

EXECUTE → MANAGE

Complete workflow:

PLAN → REVIEW → DECIDE → EXECUTE → MANAGE

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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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5 (4)
Эксперты
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Chen Jia Qi
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Эксперты
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5 (8)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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4.32 (25)
Эксперты
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4.64 (47)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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5 (7)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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Эксперты
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