TAQ Magic Keys Trade Manager MT5

TAQ Magic Keys Trade Manager is for MetaTrader5 (MT5). It has an advanced trade management tool and Lot size calculator for MetaTrader 5.  It is designed to help traders to trades faster, precise and manage open positions directly with one click.

Demo 3 Days Free Trial

https://taqmagickeys.com/product/taq-magic-keys-v5-0-demo-3days-free-trial/

FN key is the best functions which automatically manage trades up to TP4 with auto partial closing and trailing SL. Define your trade strategy in FN keys setting with TP1 to TP4 partial take profits and trailing SL. Execute with single click and let the TAQ Magic Keys to manage your trades. On chart it shows real-time SL and TP values in pips, account currency with draggable lines. Every trade is organized and managed effortlessly.

To activate License , please message us:-

1. Broker trading account ID number

2. TAQMagicKeys Version in which you are interested

so we can securely register it in our online licensing system. 

Please note that the software will not function on any unregistered or unauthorized accounts. 


Key Features:

FN1 TP4 Strategy Settings

You can manage your trades automatically by setting this function key up to TP4.

Initial set SL & Final TP

Profit Target up to TP4 with partial closing & Trailing SL

Following is step wise default setting and you can change as per your strategy and trade management.

FN1 TP1 Pips

Set pips for TP1, where first partial booking will be done. For example, set 50 pips.

FN1 TP1 Partial Closing %

Set how much Lot size to be closed at TP1 as partial booking. For example 50. It means 50% of lot size will be automatically closed at TP1 and remaining continues.

FN1 TP1 Trailed SL pips

This function also reduces the risk by trailing SL. Set 50 pips to trailed SL at TP1. For example initial SL was 100 pips, when TP1 hit, SL trailed to 50 pips.

FN1 TP2 Pips

Set pips for TP2, where second partial booking will be done. For example, set 80 pips.

FN1 TP2 Partial Closing %

Set how much Lot size to be closed at TP2 as partial booking. For example 50. It means 50% of lot size will be automatically closed from remaining at TP2 and rest to continue.

FN1 TP2 Trailed SL pips

This function also reduces the risk by trailing SL. Set 10 pips to trailed SL at TP2. For example, when TP1 hit, SL trailed to 50pips. Now when TP2 hit, SL more trailed to 10 pips.

FN1 TP3 Pips

Set pips for TP3. For example, set 100 pips. At TP3 no partial booking will be done only trailed SL to Break Even. Ensure no loss after this level.

FN1 TP3 Trailed SL to BE+ pips

For example set value to 30 pips. Trailed SL 30 pips into profit side (not just BE).

FN1 Final TP4 pips

Set pips for TP4. For example, set 200 pips. Final Take Profit for FN1 trades. Close all remaining position.

FN1 SL

Initial maximum risk, Stop Loss for FN1 trades. Set 100 pips.

  •  Note:- You can change all keys values from INPUT setting as per your strategy and requirement while setting up TAQ Magic Keys Trade Manager V5.0

 

Advanced Tools
Lot / Position Size Calculator

TAQ Magic Keys v5.0 has this strongest feature. The Lot size / Position Size Calculator helps traders determine the correct lot size based on risk percentage and stop loss, so every trade is controlled and consistent.

Instead of guessing lot size, the calculator automatically tells you:

           What is Lot size to trade?

           How much money you are Risking?

           What is your SL? 

How It Works (Easy)

It needs only 4 values:

Account Balance

Automatically pick your current trading balance

Example: $5493

Stop Loss (Pips)

Enter your SL here

What is your SL for trade, or how much pips you want to give for SL

Example: 30 pips

Risk %

Enter your Risk here

How much of your account you want to risk. 1% or 2% or 3% of account

Example: 3%

 

Contract Size

Contract Size defines: How many units you control with 1 lot. Depends on broker, but commonly (standard = 100)

(1 Lot = 100 ounces of gold) (1 Lot = 1 BTC)

default value is 100

Now click button “Calculate”

What the Calculator Does, Based on your inputs, it calculates:

Lot Size

How big your trade should be

Example: Lots: 0.55

Units

Actual position size

Example: Units: 55

Money at Risk

Maximum loss if SL is hit

Example: Money at Risk: $164.81

details for all keys available here

https://taqmagickeys.com

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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Утилиты
Внимание :  Демо-версию для ознакомления и тестирования можно скачать здесь .  Демо-версия не позволяет совершать торговые операции и может быть запущена только на одном графике. Active Lines - мощный профессиональный инструмент для работы с линиями на графике. Active Lines предоставляет широкий набор действий для событий, связанных с пересечением ценой линий. Например: оповестить, открыть/модифицировать/закрыть позицию, разместить/удалить отложенные ордера. Active Lines позволяет к одной линии
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Утилиты
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
AI Agents Supervisor
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
Утилиты
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
Утилиты
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными удаленно друг от друга, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на неограниченное количество счетов-получателей, а один получатель также может копировать сделки неограниченного количества провайдеров. Пост
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
Утилиты
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
Custom Timeframe Chart Manager
Aliaksei Tamashou
Утилиты
Custom Timeframe Manager Pro: неограниченные таймфреймы в MetaTrader 5 Стандартные настройки терминала часто скрывают важные детали движения цены. Ограничивая анализ только классическими периодами, трейдер рискует упустить моменты зарождения тренда и истинные уровни волатильности. Custom Timeframe Manager Pro — это профессиональная утилита, расширяющая границы MetaTrader 5. Создавайте любые кастомные периоды, включая дробные и экзотические, и работайте с ними как с обычными графиками терминала.
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
Утилиты
ВРЕМЕННАЯ СКИДКА  -40% ! Всего  $470 вместо $790!  Максимальный реальный дисконт! ТОЛЬКО ДО 22.08 Суть: используя юзер-интерфейс вы настраиваете параметры, которым должен соответствовать график до входа в позицию(позиции), настраиваете какие входные модели использовать, настраиваете правила по которым надо завершать торговлю и планирование. А всю рутину по наблюдению за графиком и исполнению Lazy Trader берет на себя. полное описание  :: 3 ключевых видео [1] -> [2] -> [3]  :: [ ДЕМО-ВЕРСИЯ ] Чт
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Утилиты
Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными в разных местах, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на множество счетов-получателей, а один получатель может копировать торговлю множества провайдеров. Поставщик также может установить время истечения подписки
Chart Copilot
George Angelo Boutselis
Утилиты
Chart Copilot — это торговый ассистент, разработанный для того, чтобы помочь трейдерам быстрее размещать сделки, управлять открытыми позициями и устанавливать оповещения любого типа непосредственно с графика. Все эти функции доступны как через графическую панель, так и через чат-бота. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции: Пробная версия  - Инструкции по настройке Чат-бот Chart Copilot поставляется с выделенным сервером, работающим с большой языковой моделью — это означает, что нет необходимости
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Утилиты
Копируйте сигналы из любого канала, участником которого вы являетесь (в том числе частного и ограниченного), прямо на свой MT5. Этот инструмент был разработан с учетом потребностей пользователей и предлагает множество функций, необходимых для управления и мониторинга сделок. Этот продукт представлен в простом в использовании и визуально привлекательном графическом интерфейсе. Настройте свои параметры и начните использовать продукт в течение нескольких минут! Руководство пользователя + Демо  |
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5 Pro — Расширенный копировщик сигналов Telegram с Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, управлением риском и полным управлением сделками Telegram to MT5 Pro — профессиональный копировщик сигналов Telegram Telegram to MT5 Pro автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из Telegram прямо в ваш аккаунт MetaTrader 5 в реальном времени с полным контролем риска, исполнения и управления сделками. Система состоит из двух компонентов: • Expert Advisor (EA), работающий внутри MetaTrader 5 • Desktop bridge прило
DR Trade and Risk Manager
Ryuta Tanaka
Утилиты
DR Trade and Risk Manager: Фундаментальная консоль алгоритмического риск-менеджмента для MT5 Для дискреционного трейдера величайший противник — не рынок, а недисциплинированное "я". У вас есть надежная стратегия, но в моменты высокого давления, следуете ли вы своим правилам с идеальной последовательностью? Режете ли вы убытки без колебаний? Даете ли вы прибыли расти, не обрывая ее преждевременно из-за страха? Для большинства ответ — нет. Именно в этом разрыве между стратегией и исполнением теряе
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
Astro Trade MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (2)
Утилиты
AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management The application includes a specialized trading panel that assists in c
Prop Firm Os
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
Утилиты
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
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