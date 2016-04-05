Abj Sweep EA is a professional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built to identify high-probability liquidity sweep opportunities and execute trades with advanced risk management. It combines market structure analysis, institutional concepts, and automated trade management into a single multi-currency trading system.

—-FOR SET FILE CLICK HERE

—-EURUSD 1M

—-Check EA live performance————————

-Server: Exness-MT5Trial15

-Login: 474003403

-Investor Password: Aa12345@

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Key Features

Liquidity Sweep detection for precise institutional entries

Market Structure analysis (BOS / CHoCH)

Orderblock confirmation with visual zones

VWAP bias + Volume spike filters

ATR dynamic Stop Loss — adapts to live volatility

Partial Close + Breakeven + ATR Trailing Stop

Smart Recovery system (Martingale and Hedge modes)

Session and Spread guards

Live dashboard showing every filter status in real time

Multi-symbol: up to 11 instruments from one EURUSD M1 chart





Recommended pairs

the EA works on the following markets all at ones : EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, XAUUSD, XAGUSD, US30, BTCUSD, USOIL

Use a Standard Account with a $10,000 balance,

or a Cent Account with 10,000 USC (equivalent to $100).

Run the EA across all listed markets for stable risk management.

Add all listed pairs and instruments to your Market Watch in MT5 before starting the EA.

Note: the EA automatically detects available symbols from your Market Watch. If a symbol is missing, the EA will not trade it.



Setup Attach to EURUSD M1 — load the .set file — add symbols to Market Watch. The EA detects and trades all available symbols automatically. Note: the .set file may appear as an audio file on Google Drive — simply download and load it manually in MT5, it is a standard preset file.

Support and .set file: Telegram @addoo99

Trading CFDs carries significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account first.

Important

No Expert Advisor guarantees profits. Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may result in losses. Always test the EA on a demo account and use appropriate risk management before trading on a live account.