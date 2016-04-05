Abj Sweep EA
- Эксперты
-
Abdellah AfkirHELLO
- Версия: 3.0
- Обновлено: 17 июля 2026
Abj Sweep EA is a professional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built to identify high-probability liquidity sweep opportunities and execute trades with advanced risk management. It combines market structure analysis, institutional concepts, and automated trade management into a single multi-currency trading system.
—-FOR SET FILE CLICK HERE
—-EURUSD 1M
—-Check EA live performance————————
-Server: Exness-MT5Trial15
-Login: 474003403
-Investor Password: Aa12345@
Key Features
- Liquidity Sweep detection for precise institutional entries
- Market Structure analysis (BOS / CHoCH)
- Orderblock confirmation with visual zones
- VWAP bias + Volume spike filters
- ATR dynamic Stop Loss — adapts to live volatility
- Partial Close + Breakeven + ATR Trailing Stop
- Smart Recovery system (Martingale and Hedge modes)
- Session and Spread guards
- Live dashboard showing every filter status in real time
- Multi-symbol: up to 11 instruments from one EURUSD M1 chart
Recommended pairs
the EA works on the following markets all at ones : EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, XAUUSD, XAGUSD, US30, BTCUSD, USOIL
- Use a Standard Account with a $10,000 balance,
- or a Cent Account with 10,000 USC (equivalent to $100).
- Run the EA across all listed markets for stable risk management.
- Add all listed pairs and instruments to your Market Watch in MT5 before starting the EA.
- Note: the EA automatically detects available symbols from your Market Watch. If a symbol is missing, the EA will not trade it.
Setup Attach to EURUSD M1 — load the .set file — add symbols to Market Watch. The EA detects and trades all available symbols automatically. Note: the .set file may appear as an audio file on Google Drive — simply download and load it manually in MT5, it is a standard preset file.
Support and .set file: Telegram @addoo99
Trading CFDs carries significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account first.
Important
No Expert Advisor guarantees profits. Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may result in losses. Always test the EA on a demo account and use appropriate risk management before trading on a live account.