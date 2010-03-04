NEXUS PETROLEUM PRO AI – OIL EA ( PROP FIRMS RUSHER )

Institutional Grid Trading System for XTIUSD (Oil) with Profit Securing Engine

🚀 OVERVIEW

NexusPetroleum PRO AI is a next-generation institutional-grade Expert Advisor designed specifically for XTIUSD (WTI Crude Oil) trading. Built with advanced smart grid technology, multi-timeframe confirmation, and a sophisticated profit-securing engine (v3.04), this EA combines the power of trend-following entries with adaptive grid scaling to maximize returns while protecting your capital.

Unlike conventional grid systems, NexusPetroleum PRO AI intelligently adapts to market regimes, uses SMC (Smart Money Concepts) principles, and employs a robust risk management framework – including a proprietary Kill Switch mechanism that protects you from adverse market conditions.

🔥 KEY FEATURES (v3.04)

💰 PROFIT SECURING ENGINE (NEW v3.04)

Individual TP/SL per Position – Set take-profit and stop-loss for each grid level independently

Equity Harvest – Automatically locks profits when equity exceeds balance by a configurable percentage

Profit Lock – Step-locks profits at grid level to protect gains

Trailing Basket TP – Dynamically trails the basket profit target higher as price moves in your favor

Auto-Scale Targets – Profit targets and loss limits automatically scale with your account size

Breakeven Engine – Moves stop-loss to entry after a predefined profit threshold is reached

🎯 SMART GRID SYSTEM

Dynamic Grid Expansion – Expands grid positions based on ATR volatility

Hybrid Lot Sizing – Combines geometric and arithmetic lot progression

Adaptive Step Calculation – Grid steps automatically adjust to market volatility

Partial Close on Drawdown – Reduces exposure during drawdown periods

Trend Reversal Exit – Closes grids when trend reverses (with HTF confirmation)

📊 MULTI-TIMEFRAME CONFIRMATION

4-Phase Higher Timeframe Bias – Analyzes H4, H1, M15, and M5 for alignment

HTF Score System – Prevents counter-trend entries

Trend Continuation Filter – Requires higher timeframe confirmation for grid expansion

🔬 MARKET REGIME DETECTION

Real-time Regime Classification – TREND, RANGE, or VOLATILE modes

ADX-Based Trend Strength – Avoids chop and ranging markets

Volatility Spike Detection – Reduces lot size or blocks entries during extreme volatility

Dynamic Filtering – Disables grid expansion in unfavorable regimes

🛡️ RISK PROTECTION SUITE

Multi-Layer Loss Limits – Daily, weekly, and per-basket loss limits

Equity Guard – Protects against excessive drawdown

Margin Protection – Monitors margin levels and halts trading at threshold

Loss Streak Cooldown – Pauses trading after consecutive losses

Kill Switch (NEW) – Auto-disables trading after 3 triggers (spread, latency, slippage)

🧠 SMART ENTRY FILTERS

EMA Crossover System – 8/21/50 EMA with dynamic confirmation

RSI Momentum – Oversold/overbought zone filtering

MACD Divergence – Confirms trend momentum

Volume Confirmation – Requires volume surge for breakout entries

Liquidity Sweep Detection – Identifies institutional liquidity grabs

Structure Break Detection – Enters on confirmed break of structure

📈 EXECUTION EXCELLENCE

VPS Optimized – Designed for low-latency execution

Spread Filtering – Avoids trading during high spread periods

Session Liquidity Filter – Skips low-liquidity sessions

Order Retry Logic – Automatically retries failed orders with latency monitoring

⚙️ TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Parameter Value Symbol OIL AS IN YOUR BROKER ("WTI Crude Oil") Timeframe M5, M15, H1 (Recommended: M15) Minimum Deposit $5,000 (Recommended: $10,000) Grid Levels Up to 6 Max Total Lots Configurable (Default: 20) Magic Number 143402 (Configurable) Risk Model Dynamic ATR-based with drawdown adjustment

🎮 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

Conservative ($10,000 Account)

Base Lot: 1.0

Grid Step: 60-80 points

Max Grid Levels: 5

Profit Target: $1,500-$2,000

Standard ($25,000 Account)

Base Lot: 1.5

Grid Step: 50-60 points

Max Grid Levels: 6

Profit Target: $3,000-$5,000

Aggressive ($50,000+ Account)

Base Lot: 2.0-2.5

Grid Step: 40-50 points

Max Grid Levels: 6

Profit Target: $5,000-$8,000

✅ ADVANTAGES OVER STANDARD GRID SYSTEMS

Feature Standard Grid NexusPetroleum PRO AI Direction Filter Fixed Adaptive + HTF Bias Lot Sizing Static Dynamic (Hybrid) Risk Management Basic Advanced (Multi-Layer) Market Regime Ignored Detected & Filtered Profit Securing None 7+ Protection Mechanisms Kill Switch No Yes (AI-Powered) MTF Confirmation No Yes (4-Phase) SMC Integration No Yes (Liquidity/Structure)

🛠️ SETUP INSTRUCTIONS

Install the EA in your Experts folder and attach to an "OIL" chart Configure the following core parameters: Set your preferred lot size (or enable Auto Lot)

Adjust grid step based on volatility

Configure profit targets and loss limits Enable v3.04 Profit Securing features: Individual TP/SL (Recommended: ON)

Equity Harvest (Recommended: ON)

Profit Lock (Recommended: ON)

Breakeven Engine (Recommended: ON) Test on demo first with a $5,000 balance to validate settings Monitor the first week to ensure regime detection works correctly

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES

Oil (XTIUSD) is highly volatile – Start conservative and scale up gradually

VPS is strongly recommended – Low latency is critical for grid execution

Always use a demo account for the first 2 weeks to dial in settings

Review kill switch logs periodically to understand trigger conditions

The EA is designed for BUY-ONLY by default (configurable)

💡 WHY THIS EA IS DIFFERENT

NexusPetroleum PRO AI isn't just a grid trader – it's a complete portfolio management system that:

Protects profits with multiple layers of security (Equity Harvest, Profit Lock, Trailing TP)

Adapts to market conditions using regime detection and volatility filters

Scales intelligently with your account growth (Auto-Scale Targets)

Prevents disaster with the industry's first AI-powered Kill Switch

Integrates Smart Money Concepts to avoid liquidity traps

This is the EA you can trust with your institutional oil trading strategy.

📞 SUPPORT

Included: Comprehensive settings guide

[24/7] MQL5 Contact - Email support for setup assistance

Regular updates for market conditions



⭐ RATING & REVIEWS

"The Profit Lock feature is a game-changer. This EA has transformed my oil trading completely." – ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

"Finally a grid system that actually protects profits instead of just opening more positions." – ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

🔥 Ready to take your oil trading to the institutional level? PICK OUT NexusPetroleum PRO AI EA today!

NexusPetroleum PRO AI is an automated trading tool. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always trade responsibly and understand the risks involved in leveraged trading.