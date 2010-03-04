Nexus Petroleum
- Experts
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Youssef EsseghaiarNexus Systems Developer
I am a professional algorithmic trader and MQL5 developer specialized in building institutional-grade Expert Advisors and indicators for Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Commodities.
- Version: 3.4
- Activations: 5
Institutional Grid Trading System for XTIUSD (Oil) with Profit Securing Engine
🚀 OVERVIEW
NexusPetroleum PRO AI is a next-generation institutional-grade Expert Advisor designed specifically for XTIUSD (WTI Crude Oil) trading. Built with advanced smart grid technology, multi-timeframe confirmation, and a sophisticated profit-securing engine (v3.04), this EA combines the power of trend-following entries with adaptive grid scaling to maximize returns while protecting your capital.
Unlike conventional grid systems, NexusPetroleum PRO AI intelligently adapts to market regimes, uses SMC (Smart Money Concepts) principles, and employs a robust risk management framework – including a proprietary Kill Switch mechanism that protects you from adverse market conditions.
🔥 KEY FEATURES (v3.04)
💰 PROFIT SECURING ENGINE (NEW v3.04)
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Individual TP/SL per Position – Set take-profit and stop-loss for each grid level independently
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Equity Harvest – Automatically locks profits when equity exceeds balance by a configurable percentage
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Profit Lock – Step-locks profits at grid level to protect gains
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Trailing Basket TP – Dynamically trails the basket profit target higher as price moves in your favor
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Auto-Scale Targets – Profit targets and loss limits automatically scale with your account size
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Breakeven Engine – Moves stop-loss to entry after a predefined profit threshold is reached
🎯 SMART GRID SYSTEM
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Dynamic Grid Expansion – Expands grid positions based on ATR volatility
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Hybrid Lot Sizing – Combines geometric and arithmetic lot progression
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Adaptive Step Calculation – Grid steps automatically adjust to market volatility
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Partial Close on Drawdown – Reduces exposure during drawdown periods
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Trend Reversal Exit – Closes grids when trend reverses (with HTF confirmation)
📊 MULTI-TIMEFRAME CONFIRMATION
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4-Phase Higher Timeframe Bias – Analyzes H4, H1, M15, and M5 for alignment
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HTF Score System – Prevents counter-trend entries
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Trend Continuation Filter – Requires higher timeframe confirmation for grid expansion
🔬 MARKET REGIME DETECTION
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Real-time Regime Classification – TREND, RANGE, or VOLATILE modes
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ADX-Based Trend Strength – Avoids chop and ranging markets
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Volatility Spike Detection – Reduces lot size or blocks entries during extreme volatility
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Dynamic Filtering – Disables grid expansion in unfavorable regimes
🛡️ RISK PROTECTION SUITE
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Multi-Layer Loss Limits – Daily, weekly, and per-basket loss limits
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Equity Guard – Protects against excessive drawdown
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Margin Protection – Monitors margin levels and halts trading at threshold
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Loss Streak Cooldown – Pauses trading after consecutive losses
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Kill Switch (NEW) – Auto-disables trading after 3 triggers (spread, latency, slippage)
🧠 SMART ENTRY FILTERS
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EMA Crossover System – 8/21/50 EMA with dynamic confirmation
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RSI Momentum – Oversold/overbought zone filtering
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MACD Divergence – Confirms trend momentum
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Volume Confirmation – Requires volume surge for breakout entries
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Liquidity Sweep Detection – Identifies institutional liquidity grabs
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Structure Break Detection – Enters on confirmed break of structure
📈 EXECUTION EXCELLENCE
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VPS Optimized – Designed for low-latency execution
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Spread Filtering – Avoids trading during high spread periods
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Session Liquidity Filter – Skips low-liquidity sessions
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Order Retry Logic – Automatically retries failed orders with latency monitoring
⚙️ TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
|Parameter
|Value
|Symbol
|OIL AS IN YOUR BROKER ("WTI Crude Oil")
|Timeframe
|M5, M15, H1 (Recommended: M15)
|Minimum Deposit
|$5,000 (Recommended: $10,000)
|Grid Levels
|Up to 6
|Max Total Lots
|Configurable (Default: 20)
|Magic Number
|143402 (Configurable)
|Risk Model
|Dynamic ATR-based with drawdown adjustment
🎮 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS
Conservative ($10,000 Account)
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Base Lot: 1.0
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Grid Step: 60-80 points
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Max Grid Levels: 5
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Profit Target: $1,500-$2,000
Standard ($25,000 Account)
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Base Lot: 1.5
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Grid Step: 50-60 points
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Max Grid Levels: 6
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Profit Target: $3,000-$5,000
Aggressive ($50,000+ Account)
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Base Lot: 2.0-2.5
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Grid Step: 40-50 points
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Max Grid Levels: 6
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Profit Target: $5,000-$8,000
✅ ADVANTAGES OVER STANDARD GRID SYSTEMS
|Feature
|Standard Grid
|NexusPetroleum PRO AI
|Direction Filter
|Fixed
|Adaptive + HTF Bias
|Lot Sizing
|Static
|Dynamic (Hybrid)
|Risk Management
|Basic
|Advanced (Multi-Layer)
|Market Regime
|Ignored
|Detected & Filtered
|Profit Securing
|None
|7+ Protection Mechanisms
|Kill Switch
|No
|Yes (AI-Powered)
|MTF Confirmation
|No
|Yes (4-Phase)
|SMC Integration
|No
|Yes (Liquidity/Structure)
🛠️ SETUP INSTRUCTIONS
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Install the EA in your Experts folder and attach to an "OIL" chart
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Configure the following core parameters:
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Set your preferred lot size (or enable Auto Lot)
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Adjust grid step based on volatility
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Configure profit targets and loss limits
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Enable v3.04 Profit Securing features:
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Individual TP/SL (Recommended: ON)
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Equity Harvest (Recommended: ON)
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Profit Lock (Recommended: ON)
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Breakeven Engine (Recommended: ON)
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Test on demo first with a $5,000 balance to validate settings
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Monitor the first week to ensure regime detection works correctly
⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES
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Oil (XTIUSD) is highly volatile – Start conservative and scale up gradually
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VPS is strongly recommended – Low latency is critical for grid execution
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Always use a demo account for the first 2 weeks to dial in settings
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Review kill switch logs periodically to understand trigger conditions
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The EA is designed for BUY-ONLY by default (configurable)
💡 WHY THIS EA IS DIFFERENT
NexusPetroleum PRO AI isn't just a grid trader – it's a complete portfolio management system that:
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Protects profits with multiple layers of security (Equity Harvest, Profit Lock, Trailing TP)
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Adapts to market conditions using regime detection and volatility filters
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Scales intelligently with your account growth (Auto-Scale Targets)
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Prevents disaster with the industry's first AI-powered Kill Switch
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Integrates Smart Money Concepts to avoid liquidity traps
This is the EA you can trust with your institutional oil trading strategy.
📞 SUPPORT
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Included: Comprehensive settings guide
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[24/7] MQL5 Contact - Email support for setup assistance
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Regular updates for market conditions
⭐ RATING & REVIEWS
"The Profit Lock feature is a game-changer. This EA has transformed my oil trading completely." – ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
"Finally a grid system that actually protects profits instead of just opening more positions." – ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
🔥 Ready to take your oil trading to the institutional level? PICK OUT NexusPetroleum PRO AI EA today!
NexusPetroleum PRO AI is an automated trading tool. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always trade responsibly and understand the risks involved in leveraged trading.