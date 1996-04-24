NexusTrendPULSE

🚀 NEXUS TRENDPULSE PRO AI – THE 5-LAYER INSTITUTIONAL SIGNAL ENGINE 📊

🔥 TIRED OF FAKE SIGNALS & CHOPPY MARKETS?

Nexus TrendPulse PRO AI is your algorithmic trading co-pilot. Built for MetaTrader 5, this powerhouse indicator combines 5 elite strategies into one seamless machine: SuperTrend 🏛️, RSI ⚡, Stochastic 🌀, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) 🕵️, and Multi-Timeframe Sync 🌐.

It doesn't just paint lines—it thinks. It filters market noise, detects institutional liquidity traps, and prints crystal-clear BUY 🟢 and SELL 🔴 arrows only when the stars align. No repaint. No confusion. Just pure edge.

🧠 THE BRAIN: 5-LAYER CONFIRMATION MODEL

Your trades are only as good as your confluence. This indicator forces 5 independent market layers to agree before firing a signal. If even one layer says "no", the arrow stays hidden.

🏛️ LAYER 1 – TREND DETECTION (SuperTrend)

The heartbeat of the system. Using a volatility-adaptive SuperTrend (Period 10, Multiplier 3.0), it dynamically shifts with price action.

🟦 BLUE LINE = Bullish regime (look for buys)

🔴 CRIMSON LINE = Bearish regime (look for sells)

No more guessing the trend direction!

⚡ LAYER 2 – MOMENTUM CONFIRMATION (RSI + Stochastic)

Price action isn't enough—you need power behind the move.

RSI (14): Requires bullish momentum (50–70 and RISING 📈) for buys, or bearish momentum (30–50 and FALLING 📉) for sells.

Stochastic (14,3,3): Demands K > D for buys and K < D for sells. Keeps you out of overbought/oversold exhaustion zones!

🛡️ LAYER 3 – MARKET REGIME FILTER (Anti-Chop & Volatility Guard)

This is where retail traders get slaughtered—and where this indicator saves you.

ADX (14) Anti-Chop: If ADX drops below 20 , the market is ranging. The indicator LOCKS OUT all signals automatically. No trades in sideways hell! 🚫

ATR Volatility Spike Protection: If volatility suddenly explodes (ATR > 2.5x average), the system pauses entries to protect your capital from erratic news spikes. 🛑

⏰ LAYER 4 – SMART SESSION FILTER

Trade like a professional, not a 24/7 gambler.

Set your active hours (default: 8:00 AM – 10:00 PM GMT ).

Toggle "London-NY Overlap" (13:00 – 17:00 GMT) to catch the highest liquidity window of the day! 💰

🌐 LAYER 5 – MULTI-TIMEFRAME (MTF) SYNCHRONIZATION

Weak signals from a single timeframe get rejected instantly.

Checks alignment across M5, M15, H1, and H4 simultaneously.

Requires ALL to agree, or set a minimum of 2 out of 4 (your choice!).

Real-time MTF Panel on your chart updates instantly showing BUY/SELL/WAIT statuses. 📋

🕵️ SMART MONEY CONCEPTS (SMC) ENGINE – THE INSTITUTIONAL EDGE

This is not your grandpa's indicator. The SMC Engine hunts for liquidity traps and structural shifts:

🎯 Liquidity Sweep Detection: Spots when price spikes above recent highs or below recent lows to hunt stop-losses, only to reverse. Marked with YELLOW DOTS 🟡.

💎 Break of Structure (BOS): Detects clean breaks beyond swing points. Marked with MAGENTA DIAMONDS 🟣.

🚫 Fakeout Blocking (AI Filter): This is a GAME-CHANGER. If a sweep happens WITHOUT a BOS, the indicator automatically BLOCKS the signal. No more getting trapped in false breakouts! 🧠

🎨 VISUALS, ALERTS & USER EXPERIENCE

✅ Non-Repainting Arrows: Activate "Wait for Bar Close" and the arrow only appears on a confirmed closed candle. Zero backward repainting—what you see is what you trade!

📈 SuperTrend Band: Toggle it on/off for a cleaner chart view.

📋 MTF Status Panel: Sleek glass-morphism design showing live M5, M15, H1, H4 alignment.

🔔 Full Alert Suite: Pop-up Alerts 💬 Push Notifications to your phone 📱 Email Alerts 📧 Cooldown timer (default 300 sec) to prevent spam!



⚙️ FULL CUSTOMIZATION – BUILD YOUR STRATEGY

Every single layer can be turned ON or OFF independently. You are the pilot!

Feature Default Setting Toggle SuperTrend Period 10, Mult 3.0 ✅ ON/OFF RSI Period 14, OB 70, OS 30 ✅ ON/OFF Stochastic 14,3,3 / OB 80, OS 20 ✅ ON/OFF SMC Engine Lookback 5 Bars ✅ ON/OFF Market Regime ADX 14, Chop 20, ATR Mult 2.5 ✅ ON/OFF Session Filter 8–22 GMT ✅ ON/OFF MTF Sync M5/M15/H1/H4 ✅ ON/OFF Alerts Pop-up/Push/Email ✅ ON/OFF

📌 RECOMMENDED SETUP

Symbols: Forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD), Indices (US30, NAS100), Crypto (BTCUSD), Commodities 🪙

Timeframes: Optimized for M15 and H1 (works on all).

Style: Day Trading & Swing Trading.

🔥 WHY CHOOSE NEXUS TRENDPULSE PRO AI?

✅ Confluence is King – 5 layers of confirmation.

✅ Institutionally Aware – SMC + Regime Filter = trade WITH the whales. 🐋

✅ Saves Time – No more staring at 5 monitors. One chart, all the data.

✅ Zero Repaint Option – Trade with iron confidence.

✅ Lifetime Updates – Free updates forever. 🎁

🤖 PRO TIP FOR EA AUTOMATION

While this is a world-class manual indicator, the logic is perfectly structured for automation. The signal outputs ( signal == 1 for BUY, signal == -1 for SELL) are pre-coded. You can easily hook this into a custom Expert Advisor for fully automated trading! 🦾

📞 SUPPORT

Full support provided via MQL5 comments and private messages. We reply within 24 hours. ❤️