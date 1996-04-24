NexusTrendPULSE
- Indicators
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Youssef EsseghaiarNexus Systems Developer
I am a professional algorithmic trader and MQL5 developer specialized in building institutional-grade Expert Advisors and indicators for Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Commodities.
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
🔥 TIRED OF FAKE SIGNALS & CHOPPY MARKETS?
Nexus TrendPulse PRO AI is your algorithmic trading co-pilot. Built for MetaTrader 5, this powerhouse indicator combines 5 elite strategies into one seamless machine: SuperTrend 🏛️, RSI ⚡, Stochastic 🌀, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) 🕵️, and Multi-Timeframe Sync 🌐.
It doesn't just paint lines—it thinks. It filters market noise, detects institutional liquidity traps, and prints crystal-clear BUY 🟢 and SELL 🔴 arrows only when the stars align. No repaint. No confusion. Just pure edge.
🧠 THE BRAIN: 5-LAYER CONFIRMATION MODEL
Your trades are only as good as your confluence. This indicator forces 5 independent market layers to agree before firing a signal. If even one layer says "no", the arrow stays hidden.
🏛️ LAYER 1 – TREND DETECTION (SuperTrend)
The heartbeat of the system. Using a volatility-adaptive SuperTrend (Period 10, Multiplier 3.0), it dynamically shifts with price action.
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🟦 BLUE LINE = Bullish regime (look for buys)
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🔴 CRIMSON LINE = Bearish regime (look for sells)
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No more guessing the trend direction!
⚡ LAYER 2 – MOMENTUM CONFIRMATION (RSI + Stochastic)
Price action isn't enough—you need power behind the move.
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RSI (14): Requires bullish momentum (50–70 and RISING 📈) for buys, or bearish momentum (30–50 and FALLING 📉) for sells.
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Stochastic (14,3,3): Demands K > D for buys and K < D for sells. Keeps you out of overbought/oversold exhaustion zones!
🛡️ LAYER 3 – MARKET REGIME FILTER (Anti-Chop & Volatility Guard)
This is where retail traders get slaughtered—and where this indicator saves you.
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ADX (14) Anti-Chop: If ADX drops below 20, the market is ranging. The indicator LOCKS OUT all signals automatically. No trades in sideways hell! 🚫
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ATR Volatility Spike Protection: If volatility suddenly explodes (ATR > 2.5x average), the system pauses entries to protect your capital from erratic news spikes. 🛑
⏰ LAYER 4 – SMART SESSION FILTER
Trade like a professional, not a 24/7 gambler.
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Set your active hours (default: 8:00 AM – 10:00 PM GMT).
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Toggle "London-NY Overlap" (13:00 – 17:00 GMT) to catch the highest liquidity window of the day! 💰
🌐 LAYER 5 – MULTI-TIMEFRAME (MTF) SYNCHRONIZATION
Weak signals from a single timeframe get rejected instantly.
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Checks alignment across M5, M15, H1, and H4 simultaneously.
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Requires ALL to agree, or set a minimum of 2 out of 4 (your choice!).
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Real-time MTF Panel on your chart updates instantly showing BUY/SELL/WAIT statuses. 📋
🕵️ SMART MONEY CONCEPTS (SMC) ENGINE – THE INSTITUTIONAL EDGE
This is not your grandpa's indicator. The SMC Engine hunts for liquidity traps and structural shifts:
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🎯 Liquidity Sweep Detection: Spots when price spikes above recent highs or below recent lows to hunt stop-losses, only to reverse. Marked with YELLOW DOTS 🟡.
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💎 Break of Structure (BOS): Detects clean breaks beyond swing points. Marked with MAGENTA DIAMONDS 🟣.
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🚫 Fakeout Blocking (AI Filter): This is a GAME-CHANGER. If a sweep happens WITHOUT a BOS, the indicator automatically BLOCKS the signal. No more getting trapped in false breakouts! 🧠
🎨 VISUALS, ALERTS & USER EXPERIENCE
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✅ Non-Repainting Arrows: Activate "Wait for Bar Close" and the arrow only appears on a confirmed closed candle. Zero backward repainting—what you see is what you trade!
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📈 SuperTrend Band: Toggle it on/off for a cleaner chart view.
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📋 MTF Status Panel: Sleek glass-morphism design showing live M5, M15, H1, H4 alignment.
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🔔 Full Alert Suite:
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Pop-up Alerts 💬
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Push Notifications to your phone 📱
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Email Alerts 📧
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Cooldown timer (default 300 sec) to prevent spam!
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⚙️ FULL CUSTOMIZATION – BUILD YOUR STRATEGY
Every single layer can be turned ON or OFF independently. You are the pilot!
|Feature
|Default Setting
|Toggle
|SuperTrend
|Period 10, Mult 3.0
|✅ ON/OFF
|RSI
|Period 14, OB 70, OS 30
|✅ ON/OFF
|Stochastic
|14,3,3 / OB 80, OS 20
|✅ ON/OFF
|SMC Engine
|Lookback 5 Bars
|✅ ON/OFF
|Market Regime
|ADX 14, Chop 20, ATR Mult 2.5
|✅ ON/OFF
|Session Filter
|8–22 GMT
|✅ ON/OFF
|MTF Sync
|M5/M15/H1/H4
|✅ ON/OFF
|Alerts
|Pop-up/Push/Email
|✅ ON/OFF
📌 RECOMMENDED SETUP
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Symbols: Forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD), Indices (US30, NAS100), Crypto (BTCUSD), Commodities 🪙
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Timeframes: Optimized for M15 and H1 (works on all).
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Style: Day Trading & Swing Trading.
🔥 WHY CHOOSE NEXUS TRENDPULSE PRO AI?
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✅ Confluence is King – 5 layers of confirmation.
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✅ Institutionally Aware – SMC + Regime Filter = trade WITH the whales. 🐋
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✅ Saves Time – No more staring at 5 monitors. One chart, all the data.
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✅ Zero Repaint Option – Trade with iron confidence.
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✅ Lifetime Updates – Free updates forever. 🎁
🤖 PRO TIP FOR EA AUTOMATION
While this is a world-class manual indicator, the logic is perfectly structured for automation. The signal outputs ( signal == 1 for BUY, signal == -1 for SELL) are pre-coded. You can easily hook this into a custom Expert Advisor for fully automated trading! 🦾
📞 SUPPORT
Full support provided via MQL5 comments and private messages. We reply within 24 hours. ❤️