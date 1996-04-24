NexusTrendPULSE

  • Indicators
  • Youssef Esseghaiar
    Youssef Esseghaiar

    Youssef Esseghaiar

    Nexus Systems Developer
    I am a professional algorithmic trader and MQL5 developer specialized in building institutional-grade Expert Advisors and indicators for Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Commodities.
  • Version: 2.0
  • Activations: 5
🚀 NEXUS TRENDPULSE PRO AI – THE 5-LAYER INSTITUTIONAL SIGNAL ENGINE 📊

🔥 TIRED OF FAKE SIGNALS & CHOPPY MARKETS?

Nexus TrendPulse PRO AI is your algorithmic trading co-pilot. Built for MetaTrader 5, this powerhouse indicator combines 5 elite strategies into one seamless machine: SuperTrend 🏛️, RSI ⚡, Stochastic 🌀, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) 🕵️, and Multi-Timeframe Sync 🌐.

It doesn't just paint lines—it thinks. It filters market noise, detects institutional liquidity traps, and prints crystal-clear BUY 🟢 and SELL 🔴 arrows only when the stars align. No repaint. No confusion. Just pure edge.

🧠 THE BRAIN: 5-LAYER CONFIRMATION MODEL

Your trades are only as good as your confluence. This indicator forces 5 independent market layers to agree before firing a signal. If even one layer says "no", the arrow stays hidden.

🏛️ LAYER 1 – TREND DETECTION (SuperTrend)

The heartbeat of the system. Using a volatility-adaptive SuperTrend (Period 10, Multiplier 3.0), it dynamically shifts with price action.

  • 🟦 BLUE LINE = Bullish regime (look for buys)

  • 🔴 CRIMSON LINE = Bearish regime (look for sells)

  • No more guessing the trend direction!

⚡ LAYER 2 – MOMENTUM CONFIRMATION (RSI + Stochastic)

Price action isn't enough—you need power behind the move.

  • RSI (14): Requires bullish momentum (50–70 and RISING 📈) for buys, or bearish momentum (30–50 and FALLING 📉) for sells.

  • Stochastic (14,3,3): Demands K > D for buys and K < D for sells. Keeps you out of overbought/oversold exhaustion zones!

🛡️ LAYER 3 – MARKET REGIME FILTER (Anti-Chop & Volatility Guard)

This is where retail traders get slaughtered—and where this indicator saves you.

  • ADX (14) Anti-Chop: If ADX drops below 20, the market is ranging. The indicator LOCKS OUT all signals automatically. No trades in sideways hell! 🚫

  • ATR Volatility Spike Protection: If volatility suddenly explodes (ATR > 2.5x average), the system pauses entries to protect your capital from erratic news spikes. 🛑

⏰ LAYER 4 – SMART SESSION FILTER

Trade like a professional, not a 24/7 gambler.

  • Set your active hours (default: 8:00 AM – 10:00 PM GMT).

  • Toggle "London-NY Overlap" (13:00 – 17:00 GMT) to catch the highest liquidity window of the day! 💰

🌐 LAYER 5 – MULTI-TIMEFRAME (MTF) SYNCHRONIZATION

Weak signals from a single timeframe get rejected instantly.

  • Checks alignment across M5, M15, H1, and H4 simultaneously.

  • Requires ALL to agree, or set a minimum of 2 out of 4 (your choice!).

  • Real-time MTF Panel on your chart updates instantly showing BUY/SELL/WAIT statuses. 📋

🕵️ SMART MONEY CONCEPTS (SMC) ENGINE – THE INSTITUTIONAL EDGE

This is not your grandpa's indicator. The SMC Engine hunts for liquidity traps and structural shifts:

  • 🎯 Liquidity Sweep Detection: Spots when price spikes above recent highs or below recent lows to hunt stop-losses, only to reverse. Marked with YELLOW DOTS 🟡.

  • 💎 Break of Structure (BOS): Detects clean breaks beyond swing points. Marked with MAGENTA DIAMONDS 🟣.

  • 🚫 Fakeout Blocking (AI Filter): This is a GAME-CHANGER. If a sweep happens WITHOUT a BOS, the indicator automatically BLOCKS the signal. No more getting trapped in false breakouts! 🧠

🎨 VISUALS, ALERTS & USER EXPERIENCE

  • ✅ Non-Repainting Arrows: Activate "Wait for Bar Close" and the arrow only appears on a confirmed closed candle. Zero backward repainting—what you see is what you trade!

  • 📈 SuperTrend Band: Toggle it on/off for a cleaner chart view.

  • 📋 MTF Status Panel: Sleek glass-morphism design showing live M5, M15, H1, H4 alignment.

  • 🔔 Full Alert Suite:

    • Pop-up Alerts 💬

    • Push Notifications to your phone 📱

    • Email Alerts 📧

    • Cooldown timer (default 300 sec) to prevent spam!

⚙️ FULL CUSTOMIZATION – BUILD YOUR STRATEGY

Every single layer can be turned ON or OFF independently. You are the pilot!

Feature Default Setting Toggle
SuperTrend Period 10, Mult 3.0 ✅ ON/OFF
RSI Period 14, OB 70, OS 30 ✅ ON/OFF
Stochastic 14,3,3 / OB 80, OS 20 ✅ ON/OFF
SMC Engine Lookback 5 Bars ✅ ON/OFF
Market Regime ADX 14, Chop 20, ATR Mult 2.5 ✅ ON/OFF
Session Filter 8–22 GMT ✅ ON/OFF
MTF Sync M5/M15/H1/H4 ✅ ON/OFF
Alerts Pop-up/Push/Email ✅ ON/OFF

📌 RECOMMENDED SETUP

  • Symbols: Forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD), Indices (US30, NAS100), Crypto (BTCUSD), Commodities 🪙

  • Timeframes: Optimized for M15 and H1 (works on all).

  • Style: Day Trading & Swing Trading.

🔥 WHY CHOOSE NEXUS TRENDPULSE PRO AI?

  •  Confluence is King – 5 layers of confirmation.

  •  Institutionally Aware – SMC + Regime Filter = trade WITH the whales. 🐋

  •  Saves Time – No more staring at 5 monitors. One chart, all the data.

  •  Zero Repaint Option – Trade with iron confidence.

  •  Lifetime Updates – Free updates forever. 🎁

🤖 PRO TIP FOR EA AUTOMATION

While this is a world-class manual indicator, the logic is perfectly structured for automation. The signal outputs ( signal == 1  for BUY,  signal == -1  for SELL) are pre-coded. You can easily hook this into a custom Expert Advisor for fully automated trading! 🦾

📞 SUPPORT

Full support provided via MQL5 comments and private messages. We reply within 24 hours. ❤️


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Obrigado por adquirir o Green Spike Detector V2. Caso precise de ajuda com a instalação, ativação, atualizações ou suporte técnico, entre em contato comigo pelo WhatsApp: +258 86 756 5485. Detector de picos Verde V2 Sistema de Detecção de Picos - Versão 2 Indicador que não repinta, otimizado para mercados de alta volatilidade, como Boom, Crash e Índices de Volatilidade. Detecta movimentos de momentum fortes (picos) com baixa latência. O que mudou na versão 2: O algoritmo é 47% mais preciso que
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicators
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (10)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
TPA True Price Action MT5 Indicator
InvestSoft
4.91 (11)
Indicators
TPA True Price Action indicator reveals the true price action of the market makers through 100% non-repainting signals strictly at the close of a candle! TPA shows entries and re-entries, every time the bulls are definitely stronger than the bears and vice versa. Not to confuse with red/green candles. The shift of power gets confirmed at the earliest stage and is ONE exit strategy of several. There are available now two free parts of the TPA User Guide for our customers. The first "The Basics"
SmartScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
SmartScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
ScalpPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
Most arrow indicators give you a signal and leave you to figure out the rest. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows gives you the full trading plan. Every signal arrow prints with a full plan already drawn: entry line, stop-loss, four take-profit levels, and a live edge verdict telling you whether this symbol and time-frame is worth trading right now. An included Trade Manager EA handles the execution after you enter, so discipline stays intact when the market gets loud. Non-repaint. Closed-bar signals only. B
CISD Change In The State of Delivery
Mohan Shivaji Shivtare
Indicators
CISD Levels Pro automatically draws CISD Buy and Sell levels directly on your chart. It highlights pending levels while they are forming, then marks confirmed levels after the confirmation candle closes. Optional confirmation arrows help you spot the signal quickly. This tool is designed for traders who want clean, simple CISD level visualization without extra indicators or clutter. Key Features Draws Bullish (BUY) CISD levels and Bearish (SELL) CISD levels Shows Pending levels (dashed) and
TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Indicators
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
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