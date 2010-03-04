Nexus Petroleum

NEXUS PETROLEUM PRO AI – OIL EA ( PROP FIRMS RUSHER )

Institutional Grid Trading System for XTIUSD (Oil) with Profit Securing Engine

🚀 OVERVIEW

NexusPetroleum PRO AI is a next-generation institutional-grade Expert Advisor designed specifically for XTIUSD (WTI Crude Oil) trading. Built with advanced smart grid technology, multi-timeframe confirmation, and a sophisticated profit-securing engine (v3.04), this EA combines the power of trend-following entries with adaptive grid scaling to maximize returns while protecting your capital.

Unlike conventional grid systems, NexusPetroleum PRO AI intelligently adapts to market regimes, uses SMC (Smart Money Concepts) principles, and employs a robust risk management framework – including a proprietary Kill Switch mechanism that protects you from adverse market conditions.

🔥 KEY FEATURES (v3.04)

💰 PROFIT SECURING ENGINE (NEW v3.04)

  • Individual TP/SL per Position – Set take-profit and stop-loss for each grid level independently

  • Equity Harvest – Automatically locks profits when equity exceeds balance by a configurable percentage

  • Profit Lock – Step-locks profits at grid level to protect gains

  • Trailing Basket TP – Dynamically trails the basket profit target higher as price moves in your favor

  • Auto-Scale Targets – Profit targets and loss limits automatically scale with your account size

  • Breakeven Engine – Moves stop-loss to entry after a predefined profit threshold is reached

🎯 SMART GRID SYSTEM

  • Dynamic Grid Expansion – Expands grid positions based on ATR volatility

  • Hybrid Lot Sizing – Combines geometric and arithmetic lot progression

  • Adaptive Step Calculation – Grid steps automatically adjust to market volatility

  • Partial Close on Drawdown – Reduces exposure during drawdown periods

  • Trend Reversal Exit – Closes grids when trend reverses (with HTF confirmation)

📊 MULTI-TIMEFRAME CONFIRMATION

  • 4-Phase Higher Timeframe Bias – Analyzes H4, H1, M15, and M5 for alignment

  • HTF Score System – Prevents counter-trend entries

  • Trend Continuation Filter – Requires higher timeframe confirmation for grid expansion

🔬 MARKET REGIME DETECTION

  • Real-time Regime Classification – TREND, RANGE, or VOLATILE modes

  • ADX-Based Trend Strength – Avoids chop and ranging markets

  • Volatility Spike Detection – Reduces lot size or blocks entries during extreme volatility

  • Dynamic Filtering – Disables grid expansion in unfavorable regimes

🛡️ RISK PROTECTION SUITE

  • Multi-Layer Loss Limits – Daily, weekly, and per-basket loss limits

  • Equity Guard – Protects against excessive drawdown

  • Margin Protection – Monitors margin levels and halts trading at threshold

  • Loss Streak Cooldown – Pauses trading after consecutive losses

  • Kill Switch (NEW) – Auto-disables trading after 3 triggers (spread, latency, slippage)

🧠 SMART ENTRY FILTERS

  • EMA Crossover System – 8/21/50 EMA with dynamic confirmation

  • RSI Momentum – Oversold/overbought zone filtering

  • MACD Divergence – Confirms trend momentum

  • Volume Confirmation – Requires volume surge for breakout entries

  • Liquidity Sweep Detection – Identifies institutional liquidity grabs

  • Structure Break Detection – Enters on confirmed break of structure

📈 EXECUTION EXCELLENCE

  • VPS Optimized – Designed for low-latency execution

  • Spread Filtering – Avoids trading during high spread periods

  • Session Liquidity Filter – Skips low-liquidity sessions

  • Order Retry Logic – Automatically retries failed orders with latency monitoring

⚙️ TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Parameter Value
     Symbol                                                      OIL AS IN YOUR BROKER ("WTI Crude Oil")
     Timeframe                                                      M5, M15, H1 (Recommended: M15)
     Minimum Deposit                                                      $5,000 (Recommended: $10,000)
     Grid Levels                                                      Up to 6
     Max Total Lots                                                      Configurable (Default: 20)
     Magic Number                                                      143402 (Configurable)
     Risk Model                                                      Dynamic ATR-based with drawdown adjustment

🎮 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

Conservative ($10,000 Account)

  • Base Lot: 1.0

  • Grid Step: 60-80 points

  • Max Grid Levels: 5

  • Profit Target: $1,500-$2,000

Standard ($25,000 Account)

  • Base Lot: 1.5

  • Grid Step: 50-60 points

  • Max Grid Levels: 6

  • Profit Target: $3,000-$5,000

Aggressive ($50,000+ Account)

  • Base Lot: 2.0-2.5

  • Grid Step: 40-50 points

  • Max Grid Levels: 6

  • Profit Target: $5,000-$8,000

✅ ADVANTAGES OVER STANDARD GRID SYSTEMS

Feature Standard Grid            NexusPetroleum PRO AI
Direction Filter Fixed            Adaptive + HTF Bias
Lot Sizing Static            Dynamic (Hybrid)
Risk Management Basic            Advanced (Multi-Layer)
Market Regime Ignored            Detected & Filtered
Profit Securing None            7+ Protection Mechanisms
Kill Switch No            Yes (AI-Powered)
MTF Confirmation No            Yes (4-Phase)
SMC Integration No            Yes (Liquidity/Structure)

🛠️ SETUP INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Install the EA in your  Experts  folder and attach to an "OIL" chart

  2. Configure the following core parameters:

    • Set your preferred lot size (or enable Auto Lot)

    • Adjust grid step based on volatility

    • Configure profit targets and loss limits

  3. Enable v3.04 Profit Securing features:

    • Individual TP/SL (Recommended: ON)

    • Equity Harvest (Recommended: ON)

    • Profit Lock (Recommended: ON)

    • Breakeven Engine (Recommended: ON)

  4. Test on demo first with a $5,000 balance to validate settings

  5. Monitor the first week to ensure regime detection works correctly

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES

  • Oil (XTIUSD) is highly volatile – Start conservative and scale up gradually

  • VPS is strongly recommended – Low latency is critical for grid execution

  • Always use a demo account for the first 2 weeks to dial in settings

  • Review kill switch logs periodically to understand trigger conditions

  • The EA is designed for BUY-ONLY by default (configurable)

💡 WHY THIS EA IS DIFFERENT

NexusPetroleum PRO AI isn't just a grid trader – it's a complete portfolio management system that:

  • Protects profits with multiple layers of security (Equity Harvest, Profit Lock, Trailing TP)

  • Adapts to market conditions using regime detection and volatility filters

  • Scales intelligently with your account growth (Auto-Scale Targets)

  • Prevents disaster with the industry's first AI-powered Kill Switch

  • Integrates Smart Money Concepts to avoid liquidity traps

This is the EA you can trust with your institutional oil trading strategy.

📞 SUPPORT

  • Included: Comprehensive settings guide

  • [24/7] MQL5 Contact - Email support for setup assistance

  • Regular updates for market conditions

⭐ RATING & REVIEWS

"The Profit Lock feature is a game-changer. This EA has transformed my oil trading completely." – ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

"Finally a grid system that actually protects profits instead of just opening more positions." – ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

🔥 Ready to take your oil trading to the institutional level? PICK OUT NexusPetroleum PRO AI EA today!

NexusPetroleum PRO AI is an automated trading tool. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always trade responsibly and understand the risks involved in leveraged trading.


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Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — описание для MQL5 Market Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 Автоматизированная двухмодульная система торговли золотом для MetaTrader 5 1. Обзор продукта Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — полностью автоматизированный советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD и других брокерских символов, содержащих XAU или GOLD. Версия 6.0 объединяет два независимых торговых модуля в одном советнике. Каждый модуль отдельно оценивает рыночные условия и использует собственный фиксирован
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
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Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
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4.31 (113)
Эксперты
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5 (8)
Эксперты
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5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Эксперты
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Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Эксперты
Обратите внимание, что я не продаю этот EA через сторонних продавцов, партнёров или другие каналы распространения. Мониторинг -  Живой сигнал Публичный канал - Здесь Этот EA торгует двумя символами и ищет краткосрочный дисбаланс между ними. Когда символы движутся не так, как обычно в их нормальной связи, EA может открыть сделки и закрыть их, когда дисбаланс становится меньше. Это не grid EA. Это не мартингейл. EA не открывает много восстановительных ордеров. Он использует только 1 позицию на сим
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
Эксперты
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ArtQuant Gold
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4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Эксперты
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана. Global update on June 14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не используются с
XIRO Robot MT5
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5 (34)
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Youssef Esseghaiar
Индикаторы
Title Nexus Breakout PRO AI Elite – Institutional Smart Entry Engine One‑Liner Trade like a quant – AI‑driven breakout detection, smart entry modes, and institutional‑grade scoring in one package. Full Description   Nexus Breakout PRO AI v6.2 Elite   is not just another breakout indicator – it’s a   complete trading decision engine   built for serious traders who demand precision, confluence, and real intelligence behind every signal. What Makes It “Elite”? This indicator fuses  
Nexus Athena PRO
Youssef Esseghaiar
Эксперты
NEXUSATHENA PRO AI ELITE Institutional Grade Gold Trading Expert Advisor – v3.00 The Next Generation AI for XAUUSD – SMC Precision + Dynamic RR + Smart Exits + Session Intelligence + Volatility Expansion + AI Score Boost + Grid Safety   Overview NexusAthena PRO AI ELITE   is a professional-grade Expert Advisor built for   XAUUSD (Gold)   trading. It combines   Smart Money Concepts (SMC)   ,   Multi‑Strategy AI , and   Institutional Risk Management   to deliver consistent performance in
Odin AUDCAD
Youssef Esseghaiar
Эксперты
️ ODIN AUDCAD — The All-Father of Smart Grid Trading ️ “Wisdom. Precision. Dominance.” RULE THE MARKETS WITH THE POWER OF ODIN Step beyond ordinary trading systems and enter the realm of institutional-grade execution . ODIN AUDCAD is not just another Expert Advisor — it is a battle-hardened Smart Grid AI system , engineered to dominate the AUDCAD M5 timeframe using advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and adaptive intelligence. Inspired by the All-Father himself, ODIN doesn’t rely on guess
Proteus StarMan PRO
Youssef Esseghaiar
Эксперты
PROTEUS StarMan PRO AI #Elite The Prop‑Firm Ready Engine – Smart, Safe, Scalable   Why This EA Stands Out |   Risk‑First Design   | Stays within   strict drawdown limits   – built for challenge rules | |   Adaptive Intelligence   | Automatically chooses between   trend‑following   &   mean‑reversion   | |   Multi‑Pair Portfolio   | Diversified exposure across   5 major FX pairs   – smooth equity curve | |   Institutional Risk Mgmt   | Equity curve protection, exposure caps, c
Valkyrie XauusD Pfirm ENGINE
Youssef Esseghaiar
Эксперты
VALKYRIE XAUUSD v14.00 ️ Institutional Prop-Firm Engine — Asymmetric Payoff & Regime Morphing Nexus Systems Architecture The Valkyrie XauusD is a next-generation, high-frequency algorithmic trading system built EXCLUSIVELY for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. Engineered from the ground up for prop-firm challenges and institutional-grade risk management, it employ
NasdaQ Blueprint
Youssef Esseghaiar
Эксперты
NASDAQ BLUEPRINT — Institutional-Grade Precision for NASDAQ Trading Step into the future of algorithmic trading with NasdaQ Blueprint , a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for NAS100 (US100 / NQ / Nasdaq 100) . Built with a proprietary multi-layer trading engine, this EA delivers high-precision entries, intelligent risk control, and adaptive market execution across all conditions. WHY EDGE CURVE ELITE? EdgeCurve Elite is not just another EA — it’s a complete trading ecos
Combo ROMBO
Youssef Esseghaiar
Индикаторы
Quantum Pro Combo ELITE v2.01 — Institutional Multi-Strategy Signal Engine Trade with precision, confluence, and institutional logic. Quantum Pro Combo ELITE v2.01 is a next-generation MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for serious traders who demand high-probability setups powered by advanced Smart Money Concepts, multi-layer confirmations, and adaptive market intelligence. Built as a complete trading decision engine, this indicator combines trend analysis, volatility regime detection, momentum
Fisher SNIPER
Youssef Esseghaiar
Индикаторы
Quantum Pro Fisher Sniper v3.01 — Precision Reversal & Momentum Sniper Catch market turning points with surgical accuracy. Quantum Pro Fisher Sniper v3.01 is a high-performance MetaTrader 5 indicator engineered to identify extreme reversal zones, momentum shifts, and sniper-grade entries using an advanced Fisher Transform engine combined with Smart Money Concepts and a powerful scoring system. Designed for traders who want clean, high-confidence signals , this indicator filters out noise and
ExodiaFlow
Youssef Esseghaiar
Индикаторы
ExodiaFlow v1.40 — Institutional Market Structure & Smart Money Engine One-Liner Decode the market like smart money — structure, order blocks, and precision risk management in one powerful system. Overview ExodiaFlow is a high-performance Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator engineered to give traders a clear, institutional-level view of the market. Built on advanced structure logic and dynamic order block detection, it transforms raw price action into actionable insights with precisi
Pegasus Breakout PRO
Youssef Esseghaiar
Индикаторы
Pegasus Breakout PRO (Non-Repainting) Pegasus Breakout PRO is a precision-engineered trading indicator designed to identify high-probability breakout opportunities based on the previous day’s key levels. Built for serious traders, it combines clean visual structure, smart filtering, and real-time alerts to deliver actionable signals without repainting. Core Concept The strategy is simple yet powerful: Track Previous Day High (PDH) and Previous Day Low (PDL) Wait for confirmed breakout cond
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