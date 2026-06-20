Decision Guard Risk Panel MT5
- 指标
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- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
Decision Guard Risk Panel MT5
MT5 position-size calculator and pre-trade risk panel with draggable Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, automatic lot sizing and live R:R.
PLAN RISK BEFORE EXECUTION
Decision Guard Risk Panel MT5 is a chart-based position-size calculator and pre-trade risk planning tool for MetaTrader 5.
It helps you define Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit, calculate the matching lot size and review the complete risk structure before a trade begins.
The product does not generate trading signals and does not open trades. Its purpose is to make risk, reward and account context visible before execution.
WHAT YOU CAN REVIEW BEFORE ENTRY
- Planned Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit
- Automatic position size
- Risk in account currency
- Reward-to-risk ratio
- Potential profit and loss
- Open P/L
- Live R
- Daily drawdown status
- Current trading session
VISUAL TRADE PLANNING
Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit are displayed directly on the chart. Move the levels to match your setup and Decision Guard recalculates the relevant trade information.
The panel supports both long and short planning and keeps the important values visible in one structured workflow.
KEY FEATURES
- Automatic position-size calculation
- Risk calculation in account currency
- Live reward-to-risk calculation
- Potential profit and loss calculation
- Draggable Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
- Open P/L display
- Live R display
- Daily drawdown display
- Dark and Light theme
- Compact Mode
- Timeframe synchronization
- Long and Short planning
- Chart-based workflow
HOW TO USE
- Attach Decision Guard Risk Panel MT5 to a chart.
- Select the trade direction and risk settings.
- Position Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit on the chart.
- Review lot size, account risk, potential P/L and R:R.
- Decide whether the setup fits your trading plan.
WHO IT IS FOR
- Discretionary traders
- Prop firm traders
- Forex traders
- Index traders
- Crypto traders
- Traders using fixed risk per trade
- Traders following a rule-based process
WHAT IT DOES NOT DO
- It does not provide Buy or Sell signals.
- It does not contain an entry strategy.
- It does not open or manage orders.
- It does not guarantee trading results.
OPTIONAL EXECUTION EXTENSION
Decision Guard Execution Assistant MT5 is available separately. It can execute and manage a plan prepared with the Risk Panel.
Decision Guard workflow:
PLAN → REVIEW → DECIDE
Decision quality. Discipline. Structure.