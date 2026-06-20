Decision Guard Risk Panel MT5

MT5 position-size calculator and pre-trade risk panel with draggable Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, automatic lot sizing and live R:R.

PLAN RISK BEFORE EXECUTION

Decision Guard Risk Panel MT5 is a chart-based position-size calculator and pre-trade risk planning tool for MetaTrader 5.

It helps you define Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit, calculate the matching lot size and review the complete risk structure before a trade begins.

The product does not generate trading signals and does not open trades. Its purpose is to make risk, reward and account context visible before execution.

WHAT YOU CAN REVIEW BEFORE ENTRY

Planned Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit

Automatic position size

Risk in account currency

Reward-to-risk ratio

Potential profit and loss

Open P/L

Live R

Daily drawdown status

Current trading session

VISUAL TRADE PLANNING

Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit are displayed directly on the chart. Move the levels to match your setup and Decision Guard recalculates the relevant trade information.

The panel supports both long and short planning and keeps the important values visible in one structured workflow.

KEY FEATURES

Automatic position-size calculation

Risk calculation in account currency

Live reward-to-risk calculation

Potential profit and loss calculation

Draggable Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels

Open P/L display

Live R display

Daily drawdown display

Dark and Light theme

Compact Mode

Timeframe synchronization

Long and Short planning

Chart-based workflow

HOW TO USE

Attach Decision Guard Risk Panel MT5 to a chart. Select the trade direction and risk settings. Position Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit on the chart. Review lot size, account risk, potential P/L and R:R. Decide whether the setup fits your trading plan.

WHO IT IS FOR

Discretionary traders

Prop firm traders

Forex traders

Index traders

Crypto traders

Traders using fixed risk per trade

Traders following a rule-based process

WHAT IT DOES NOT DO

It does not provide Buy or Sell signals.

It does not contain an entry strategy.

It does not open or manage orders.

It does not guarantee trading results.

OPTIONAL EXECUTION EXTENSION

Decision Guard Execution Assistant MT5 is available separately. It can execute and manage a plan prepared with the Risk Panel.

Decision Guard workflow:

PLAN → REVIEW → DECIDE

Decision quality. Discipline. Structure.