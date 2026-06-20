Decision Guard Risk Panel MT5

Decision Guard Risk Panel MT5

MT5 position-size calculator and pre-trade risk panel with draggable Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, automatic lot sizing and live R:R.

PLAN RISK BEFORE EXECUTION

Decision Guard Risk Panel MT5 is a chart-based position-size calculator and pre-trade risk planning tool for MetaTrader 5.

It helps you define Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit, calculate the matching lot size and review the complete risk structure before a trade begins.

The product does not generate trading signals and does not open trades. Its purpose is to make risk, reward and account context visible before execution.

WHAT YOU CAN REVIEW BEFORE ENTRY

  • Planned Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Automatic position size
  • Risk in account currency
  • Reward-to-risk ratio
  • Potential profit and loss
  • Open P/L
  • Live R
  • Daily drawdown status
  • Current trading session

VISUAL TRADE PLANNING

Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit are displayed directly on the chart. Move the levels to match your setup and Decision Guard recalculates the relevant trade information.

The panel supports both long and short planning and keeps the important values visible in one structured workflow.

KEY FEATURES

  • Automatic position-size calculation
  • Risk calculation in account currency
  • Live reward-to-risk calculation
  • Potential profit and loss calculation
  • Draggable Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
  • Open P/L display
  • Live R display
  • Daily drawdown display
  • Dark and Light theme
  • Compact Mode
  • Timeframe synchronization
  • Long and Short planning
  • Chart-based workflow

HOW TO USE

  1. Attach Decision Guard Risk Panel MT5 to a chart.
  2. Select the trade direction and risk settings.
  3. Position Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit on the chart.
  4. Review lot size, account risk, potential P/L and R:R.
  5. Decide whether the setup fits your trading plan.

WHO IT IS FOR

  • Discretionary traders
  • Prop firm traders
  • Forex traders
  • Index traders
  • Crypto traders
  • Traders using fixed risk per trade
  • Traders following a rule-based process

WHAT IT DOES NOT DO

  • It does not provide Buy or Sell signals.
  • It does not contain an entry strategy.
  • It does not open or manage orders.
  • It does not guarantee trading results.

OPTIONAL EXECUTION EXTENSION

Decision Guard Execution Assistant MT5 is available separately. It can execute and manage a plan prepared with the Risk Panel.

Decision Guard workflow:

PLAN → REVIEW → DECIDE

Decision quality. Discipline. Structure.

推荐产品
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
指标
GoldenX Entry 是一款用于 MT5 的指标，包含自适应 Smart Entry Trend 算法、信号评分系统、市场状态识别器以及波动率过滤器。每个信号都包含计算得出的入场位、三个止盈位（TP1、TP2、TP3）以及止损位。它基于多个分析层构建，旨在适应不同市场条件，将多层分析系统与内置优化器及统计跟踪系统相结合。该指标基于风险收益比（RR）指标和历史交易行为提供量化分析。 开始使用非常简单——在所选时间周期上运行优化器，然后在图表上开始使用该指标。 核心功能 GoldenX Entry 将信号引擎与内置交易管理及历史统计跟踪整合在同一图表中： - 内置优化器： 优化器可在图表上单击运行。它通过两阶段搜索流程测试200种参数组合——先进行探索，再进行优化——并在完成后自动应用选定配置。结果会按时间周期缓存，因此当返回已优化的周期时，会立即恢复相同设置。 - 黄金品种自动周期识别： 将指标加载到任何 XAUUSD 图表（M1 到月线）。系统会自动识别当前周期并加载对应预设。共包含9个时间周期配置文件，专为黄金在标准周期上优化设计。切换周期时，参数会自动调整。 - 资金参考面
LotCalculatorPro
Reynaldo Jr Audencial Pascual
实用工具
LotCalculatorPro + Smart Trading Panel LotCalculatorPro 是一款功能强大的多合一交易助手，旨在简化风险管理、手数计算以及直接在图表上执行交易。 该工具帮助交易者控制风险、计算精确的交易手数，并通过智能功能自动管理交易，例如 保本 (Break-Even)、部分平仓以及每日盈利/亏损保护 。 非常适合 外汇交易者、Prop Firm 交易者以及注重风险管理的交易者 ，让您在 MetaTrader 5 中拥有简洁高效的交易体验。 默认设置： 每日利润目标： 开始余额的 2% 每日最大亏损： 开始余额的 1% 主要功能 手数计算器 LotCalculatorPro 可根据以下参数自动计算正确的交易手数： 入场价格 (Entry Price) 止损 (Stop Loss) 风险金额（USD） 这确保每一笔交易都拥有 一致且严格的风险管理 。 图表交互式交易 通过 可拖动的图表线 可视化设置交易级别： 入场线 (Entry Line) 止损线 (Stop Loss Line) 止盈线 (Take Profit Line) 当您移动这些线时
NT Trade Manager Panel
Irina Nechaeva
实用工具
一款面向手动交易的专业面板，把完整的交易流程都收进图表上的一个窗口，从精准入场到账户防护。按设定的风险精确计算手数，借助 RR Tool 直接在图表上用线条搭建交易，开立市价单和挂单、网格与 OCO。持仓的后续管理交给面板打理：最多五级分批平仓、六种跟踪止损、保本以及 Virtual SL/TP。日、周、月三档限额守护本金，一旦被突破即自动触发。 使用指南与免费 Live 演示 免费的 Live 演示版可在此获取 ( Free Live Demo )。 产品的使用指南见此 ( User Manual )。 NT Trade Manager 把交易者的整套工作流程收进图表上一块紧凑的面板，无需在终端各窗口之间反复切换，也不必在每次入场前埋头计算。它为坚持手动、独立判断的交易者而打造：主观交易者、剥头皮和波段交易者，外汇、金属、指数、大宗商品乃至加密货币等任何品种都适用。决策由你拍板，执行的琐碎操作、风控纪律和持仓跟踪则交给面板。没有你的指令，什么都不会发生：这是一件实战工具，而不是全自动交易程序，也不是信号服务。 功能概览 每笔交易的手数都严格按设定的风险算出：可取账户余额的百分比
Talents ATR Scalper Utility
Michael Musco
实用工具
Talents ATR Scalper Utility (MT5) The Talents ATR Scalper Utility is a professional-grade trade execution and management tool built for MetaTrader 5. Inspired by the Biblical Parable of the Talents , this utility is designed to help traders multiply their potential with precision risk control, one-click simplicity, and advanced automation. Whether you’re scalping forex, gold, or indices, this tool delivers speed, consistency, and confidence. Key Features One-Click Trade Preview Click below price
Ultimate Trading Psychology
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis The Trading Guide MT5 Indicator is a powerful psychological trading assistant designed to keep traders disciplined, focused, and emotionally balanced. This innovative indicator displays real-time motivational messages, trading rules, and analysis
FREE
Aklamavo Volume Delta Profile
Sylvester Aklamavo
指标
This Volume Delta Profile is an advanced MetaTrader 5 indicator that visualizes   volume delta (order flow imbalance)   using a volume profile-style histogram. It shows the difference between buying and selling pressure at specific price levels, helping traders identify supply and demand zones. This indicator provides a unique perspective on market dynamics by visualizing the imbalance between buying and selling pressure, offering insights beyond traditional volume analysis. Core Concept Positiv
Ugenesys AI MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
指标
uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
Horizontal Ray Tool for MT5
Tando Jobela
指标
The Horizontal Ray Tool is a lightweight, professional charting utility designed to streamline support and resistance mapping on MetaTrader 5. It brings rapid, one-click horizontal level placement directly to your live chart, eliminating the workspace clutter associated with infinite horizontal lines or manually drawn trendlines. Key Features: Interactive On-Screen Button: Spawns a clean, responsive "DRAW RAY" button docked directly on your chart canvas. A single click drops an independent hor
FREE
Boom coins indicator and crash coins
Waleed Hamood Said Al Rawahi
指标
YouTube上的指標直播。更多可信度請點擊下面的鏈接。還有指標的視頻可以觀看。注意直播晚了，不要依賴，只有對指標的回顧僅回顧指標的準確性，幾乎不輸，利潤率達到 95%。我將在 CRASH coin 1000 INDICES 上非常準確地工作 YouTube上的指標直播。更多可信度請點擊下面的鏈接。還有指標的視頻可以觀看。注意直播晚了，不要依賴，只有對指標的回顧僅回顧指標的準確性，幾乎不輸，利潤率達到 95%。我將在 CRASH coin 1000 INDICES 上非常準確地工作 YouTube上的指標直播。更多可信度請點擊下面的鏈接。還有指標的視頻可以觀看。注意直播晚了，不要依賴，只有對指標的回顧僅回顧指標的準確性，幾乎不輸，利潤率達到 95%。我將在 CRASH coin 1000 INDICES 上非常準確地工作
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
大师版是一款专业级的分析工具，旨在通过成交量和资金流向的视角来可视化市场结构。与标准的成交量指标不同，该工具直接在图表上显示每日成交量分布，让您准确看到价格发现发生的位置以及“聪明钱”的定位。 此大师版专为清晰度和速度而设计，具有独特的自动主题同步系统，加载后即刻美化您的图表布局。 主要特点： 真实资金流向计算： 超越标准的跳动量。启用“Use Money Flow”时，成交量按价格加权，揭示了特定价格水平的实际资金投入。 价值区域 (VA) 可视化： 自动计算价值区域（默认为成交量的70%）。 VA填充： 为价值区域背景着色，以便即时识别控制区域。 关键水平： 清晰标记控制点 (POC)、价值区域高点 (VAH) 和价值区域低点 (VAL)。 专业标记系统： 扫描概况结构以识别关键交易区域： HVN (高成交量节点)： 接受和盘整区域（支撑/阻力）。 LVN (低成交量节点)： 拒绝区域或“快速通过”区域。 所有标记均向右绘制延长线，便于监控。 Delta 背离（左侧直方图）： 左侧直方图可视化每个级别的买卖压力对比。这有助于识别隐藏的背离——即价格可能上涨，但卖家在这些水平上激进打
SwiftEdge Scalper
Kaan Caliskan
实用工具
SwiftEdge Scalper 具有完全手动控制的专业跳动点剥头皮EA 剥头皮交易需要瞬间决策、精确的风险管理和无缝的订单执行。在观察价格走势的同时管理盈亏平衡计算、追踪止损和多个仓位，没有合适的工具是难以应付的。 SwiftEdge Scalper是为活跃的剥头皮交易者和日内交易者设计的专业交易助手。通过一键点击或键盘快捷键执行交易，而EA自动处理盈亏平衡、追踪止损和仓位管理。这不是自动交易机器人——只有当您决定时才会交易。 了解更多： 完整设置指南和文档 (English) 限时优惠： 前50次下载免费！之后该产品将变为付费。立即下载以获取免费副本。 主要功能 一键交易： 通过面板按钮或可自定义的键盘快捷键(B/S/A/C/E/M)即时执行买入/卖出 智能盈亏平衡： 包含点差和佣金的成本感知BE计算——永不因交易成本亏损 激进追踪： 自动追踪止损，随着价格朝有利方向移动逐跳锁定利润 双重TP/SL模式： 选择固定点数或基于ATR的动态水平以适应市场波动 剥头皮模式： 相反方向键立即平仓——完美适用于快速反转 扩展功能： 在强势趋势中即时放大您的TP/SL 可拖动面板： 完全可自
Quick deals EA
Aleksandr Slavskii
实用工具
Горячие клавиши плюс клик левой кнопки мыши на графике. Советник открывает сделки, выставляет лимитные и стоповые ордера, удаляет ордера и закрывает позиции, также  делает реверс  открытых позиций, выставляет прописанные в настройках стоп лосс и тейк профит. (реверс только на неттинговых счетах) При запуске советника можно посмотреть подсказку как действует советник при нажатии клавиши + клик на графике. Правее последнего бара, ниже цены Ctrl+ЛКМ  - OpenSell Правее последнего бара, выше цены C
Scalper Vault MT5
Oleg Rodin
指标
Scalper Vault   是一个专业的剥头皮系统，为您提供成功剥头皮所需的一切。该指标是一个完整的交易系统，可供外汇和二元期权交易者使用。推荐的时间范围是 M5。 该系统为您提供趋势方向的准确箭头信号。它还为您提供顶部和底部信号以及江恩市场水平。无论您拥有何种交易经验，该系统都易于使用。您只需要遵循简单的规则并每天重复该过程。 建议将此系统用于主要货币对。感谢您的关注！ 请注意，该指标在策略测试器中可能无法正常工作。因此，我建议仅在模拟或真实账户的真实交易条件下使用该系统。 指示器提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买指标后请与我联系。我将免费与您分享我的个人交易建议和出色的奖励指标！ 祝您交易愉快，盈利！
Tick Volume Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
实用工具
Tick Volume Chart（跳动量图表） - 一款在 MetaTrader 5 中基于跳动量创建图表的独特工具。 借助 Tick Volume Chart ，您可以构建每根K线不是按时间，而是按设定的跳动量（tick数量）来形成的图表。这为您带来了标准时间图表无法提供的、分析市场活跃度的极致精度。您可以使用任何支持自定义交易品种的指标和EA交易。处理生成的图表就如同操作标准图表一样便捷。 与标准工具不同， Tick Volume Chart 让您能够依据真实交易强度而非时间间隔来分析市场。 Tick Volume Chart 的优势 支持每根BAR包含 固定跳动量 的图表。 借助内置的跳动量数据库，实现历史数据的 即时加载 。 数据实时更新， 与常规图表同步且无延迟 。 能够同时创建 多个跳动量图表 。 Tick Volume Chart 非常适用于哪些场景？ 分析跳动量的积累与分配。 精准的进场和出场交易。 基于跳动量数据测试交易策略。 跳动量设置 默认设置包含以下数值： 50、100、200、300、400、500、600、700、800、900、1000 tick。 您可
Fixed Volume Profile
Carlos Pascual Perez Maturano
指标
This indicator, titled "Fixed Volume Profile.mq5", is a custom tool for MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) designed to calculate and display a Volume Profile over a user-defined fixed time range. The Volume Profile shows the distribution of trading volume at different price levels during a specific period, helping to identify areas of high activity (such as Points of Control or POCs) and volume-based support/resistance areas. Main Functionality: Interactive Range: The indicator creates two vertical lines on
FREE
Volume Profil MT5
Vincent Jose Proenca
指标
Volume Profile Rectangle 概要 交互式 成交量分布指标 ，用于在选定区域内显示每个价格水平的成交量水平分布。它会自动创建一个可移动的矩形，并以彩色条形图显示多头与空头成交量的分布情况。 功能说明： 显示水平成交量 ：以水平条形图形式可视化每个价格水平的成交量分布 多空分析 ：绿色代表多头主导成交量，红色代表空头主导成交量 交互式矩形 ：移动矩形后自动更新分析结果 自动创建 ：启动后自动生成一个默认矩形，可立即使用 工作原理： 区域选择 ：矩形（自动或手动创建）定义分析区域（时间 + 价格） 成交量分布 ：将价格区间分为若干级别（可调分辨率），并分配选定K线的成交量 智能上色 ：分析每个价格级别，判断多头或空头成交量是否占主导 动态显示 ：当图表移动、缩放或滚动时，条形图会自动重绘 可选过滤器 ：可按K线实体或全影线过滤（垂直过滤） 主要参数设置： 矩形 RectangleName ：矩形名称（默认值："VolumeRect"） AutoCreateRectangle ：启动时自动创建矩形 可视化 MaxBarWidthPixels ：条形的最大宽度（默认 120
GridZone Alpha
Gooi Meng Liang
实用工具
GridZone Alpha: The Ultimate Semi-Automated Grid & Zone Manager GridZone Alpha is an advanced, interactive trading panel designed for the modern manual trader. Stop staring at the charts waiting for the perfect entry, and stop relying on rigid, fully automated bots that cannot read market context. With GridZone Alpha, you provide the human analysis by identifying your support, resistance, or supply/demand zones. Once confirmed, the Limit Order Engine takes over, instantly deploying a precision,
ICT Universal Command Center
Onkgolotse Moilwa
指标
标题: ICT Universal Command Center 描述: ICT Universal Command Center 是一款专为遵循机构订单流 (Institutional Order Flow) 理论的交易者设计的专业图表管理工具。本插件将 ICT 核心要素（时间、价格水平、叙事）整合进一个简洁的交互式面板中。 核心功能: 自动银色子弹 (Silver Bullet): 自动标注伦敦开盘、美股早盘及午盘的三个高胜率交易窗口。 机构价格水平: 自动绘制午夜开盘价 (00:00 EST)、前一日高点 (PDH) 及前一日低点 (PDL)。 交互式控制面板: 图表内置按钮，可一键切换显示 Silver Bullet 区域和价格水平。 '一键隐藏' (Hide All) 功能: 瞬间清空图表，方便进行纯净的价格行为 (Price Action) 分析。 实时纽约时钟: 包含纽约 (EST) 实时时钟及蜡烛倒计时，确保与算法波动窗口同步。 如何设置纽约时间偏差 (NY Time Offset): 为确保数据准确，请根据您的券商服务器时间设置偏移量： NY Offset = 券商时
Argos Volumes HeatMap
Tomas Vasseur
指标
Before installing the HeatMap indicator make sure you are using a broker that gives you access to the Depth of market (DOM) !! This indicator creates a heatmap on your chart allowing you to see the buy or sell limit orders easily and in real time. You have the possibility to change the setting and the colors of the HeatMap in order to adapt to all markets and all charts. Here is an example of a setting you can use with the NASDAQ100 on the AMPGlobal broker :  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0Y
VMS Oscillator
Vincent Jose Proenca
指标
Volume & Move Strength (VMS) Indicator for MT5 The VMS Indicator displays the relationship between trading volume and price movement strength, helping traders assess how well market activity supports price action. How It Works: Measures tick volume as trading activity. Calculates move strength using a normalized True Range (%). Both values can be smoothed (default: 5) and optionally normalized (0–100) for consistency across markets. Plots two lines in a separate window: Blue (Volume) – trading a
FREE
KS Fibonacci Level Alert Tool
Kulvinder Singh
指标
KS Fibonacci Level Alert 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的、用户友好的自定义斐波那契回调/扩展指标。 核心功能 1. 一键绘制与可拖动斐波那契工具 点击“+ New Fibonacci”（新建斐波那契）按钮，即可在图表上立即创建新的斐波那契对象。 该工具完全支持拖动操作——拖动任意锚点即可设定波段高点或低点。 开箱即用，支持回调（0–1 之间的水平位）及扩展（>1 或负值的水平位）。 2. 图表内设置面板 使用“Show/Hide Panel”（显示/隐藏面板）按钮切换面板显示。 实时自定义选项： 颜色（循环切换预设颜色） 样式（实线、虚线、点线等） 线宽（1 到 5） 标签（显示/隐藏水平位上的百分比及价格标签） 声音提醒（内置 MT5 声音或自定义 .wav 文件） 推送通知（发送至移动端 MT5 应用程序） 独立水平位开关——可针对新工具单独启用或禁用 15 个斐波那契水平位中的任意一个 3. 智能提醒系统 监控所有已绘制工具上的活跃斐波那契水平位。 当价格触及或穿过已启用的水平位时触发提醒。 提醒类型：
Forex Trade Manger Pro MT5
Otmane Achandir
实用工具
**Forex Trade Manager Pro MT5** **Trade Manager MT5** 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的综合交易管理工具，让您从计划交易到关闭交易的整个过程，都能完全控制头寸的每一个方面。它专为认真对待风险的交易者而设计，无论是旨在建立纪律的初学者，还是需要在多个头寸上瞬间执行的专业剥头皮者，都能从中受益。 该工具可附加到任何图表上，并呈现一个简洁紧凑的面板。您可以直接在图表上使用可拖动的水平线标记您的预期入场点、止损点和获利点。Trade Manager 会根据您定义的风险立即计算出正确的头寸规模，实时以点数和账户货币显示止损和获利值，并显示计划交易的风险回报比。整个过程无需手动计算。您只需定义一次风险，该工具将处理其余所有事情。 **头寸规模计算与交易执行** Trade Manager 支持四种手数计算模式。您可以交易固定手数、承担特定金额的现金风险、承担余额的百分比风险或承担当前净值（权益）的百分比风险。无论您选择哪种模式，当您在图表上调整入场线或止损线时，手数大小都会自动更新。 市价单和挂限价单只需单击一次即可下达。对于需
Session Control
Vitalii Zakharuk
指标
Session Control session indicator. Depending on from which continent the trading activity takes place in a certain period, the entire daily routine is divided into several trading sessions. Due to the fact that at each separate time interval exchange and banking platforms from different parts of the world are connected to the trading process, and the Forex market operates around the clock. There are 4 main trading sessions: Pacific. European. American. Asian. This indicator allows you to se
TPO Profile
Simon Draxler
指标
DRX Market Profile Master v4 — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的机构级 Market Profile Market Profile 和 Time Price Opportunity（TPO）分析是理解真实市场结构最有效的方法之一。 DRX Market Profile Master v4 将这一方法完整地实现于 MetaTrader 5，并提供可与专业交易平台相媲美的功能集。 该指标会自动为每个交易时段计算哪些价格区域被市场接受（Value Area）、交易最活跃的价格水平（Point of Control），以及市场快速且单向通过的价格区域（Single Prints）。 这些信息构成精确入场与出场决策的基础。 How does that work? 会话类型与历史视图 该指标支持五种会话类型：按小时、按日、按周、按月以及自定义会话。最多可以同时显示 20 个历史会话。每个会话均独立计算，确保不同会话之间的数据不会相互影响。 显示方式可选择字母模式（经典 TPO 字母 A 至 Z，按时间区块划分）或基于成交量强度的区块模式。在区块模式下，高成交量的
Volume Profile Multi Mode
Opeyemi Fuad Anokwu
指标
成交量分布多模式：按您自己的方式分析成交量，而不是按指标的方式。 大多数成交量分布指标将交易者限制在预定义的分析范围内。但市场并非按照固定的模式运行，所以你的分析也应该如此。 成交量分布多模式指标 让您可以完全自由地决定在何时何地以及如何分析成交量。无论您是研究市场结构、分析交易时段、监控更高时间框架的活动，还是追踪正在形成的竞价行情，该指标都会适应您的交易风格，而不是强迫您去适应它。 Volume Profile Multi-Mode 专为寻求直观工作流程的初学者和要求灵活性的专业人士而设计，它将四种强大的分析方法结合到一个高度交互式和可定制的交易工具中。 四种强大的分析模式 1.       灵活框： 在控制面板中将切换按钮设置为 “灵活框” ，然后点击“创建新的灵活框” 。只需在任何价格结构周围绘制一个矩形，指标即可立即在选定区域内生成成交量分布图。您可以随时移动、调整大小或删除该框，以便在分析发生变化时创建多个独立的分布图，从而同时比较不同的市场结构。 2.       固定范围 ：将切换按钮设置为 “固定范围” ，然后单击 “创建新的固定范围” 。图表上会显示两条可移动的垂直
Advanced POC Fixed Range Volume Profile
Felipe Monteiro Rodrigues
指标
Advanced POC Fixed Range Volume Profile 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的交互式成交量分布指标。整个算法和使用的流畅性均基于 TradingView 著名的“固定范围成交量分布” (Fixed Range Volume Profile) 工具。它允许您手动选择图表的任何区域来分析成交量分布。这有助于即时识别高流动性区域、拒绝区域以及资产在特定时期内的公允价格。 主要特点 视觉突出显示 POC（控制点）、VAH（价值区域高点）和 VAL（价值区域低点）。 按需成交量分析：您完全可以自行选择计算的起点和终点。 完全响应式：当您更改时间周期 (Timeframe) 或更改图表缩放时，该工具会完美地重新计算并调整分布图。 如何在 MT5 中使用该工具 该交互设计极快，通过简单的快捷键直接在图表上操作： 创建新分布图（绘制）： 单击鼠标中键（滚轮），或按 Ctrl 键。选择开始绘制的K线，按下鼠标左键并拖动，在您想要分析的区域上绘制矩形。 取消创建： 如果您不小心激活了绘制模式，只需再次按下鼠标中键或 Ctrl 键即可取消。 删除特定分布图： 要
Synchronizer
PATRICK PAARSCH
实用工具
该智能交易顾问（EA）会在 MetaTrader 5 中监控所有交易品种上的所有持仓。一旦在任意持仓上 手动设置或调整 了止损（SL）或止盈（TP），EA 会将该值 自动应用于其他所有未平仓头寸 ，无论是买单还是卖单、哪个交易品种。这确保整个账户的 SL 和 TP 水平始终保持同步。 非常适合通过平板或智能手机进行移动交易！    ......................................................................................................................................................
EZ Trading Panel
Jian Gang Feng
实用工具
Easy Trading Panel： 核心功能总结 1. 全图形化视觉下单 (Visual Trading) 这是该工具最核心的卖点。它摆脱了传统的输入价格下单，转而采用直观的 图表线条拖拽 模式： 拖拽进场线 (Entry Line)： 在图表上直接拖动线条设定挂单位置。 一键开关 SL/TP： 通过面板按钮快速开启 / 关闭止损线和止盈线。 同步测算： 线条在拖动时，面板会实时计算并显示该位置对应的 点数 (Points) 和 预期盈亏金额 ($) 。 2. 智能挂单识别系统 (Smart Order Logic) 面板具有极高的自动化水平，能自动判断挂单类型： 自动切换类型： 根据你拖动进场线相对于当前 Bid/Ask 价格的位置，系统会自动在 Buy Limit、Sell Limit、Buy Stop、Sell Stop 之间切换，无需手动选择。 手动微调锁定： 支持通过面板按钮手动强制切换 Limit 或 Stop 模式，满足特定的交易策略需求。 3. 实时风险控制与盈亏预览 在订单发送前，面板会根据当前的 手数 (Lots) 配置进行动态计算： 风险预览： 实时显示如果触
The Simple Bot
Subbiah Kumar
专家
The Simple Bot as the name suggests follows a very simple strategy, which guarantees the bot will work in the long run. The EA uses the below simple philosophy to guarantee profits for the user. 1. Odds of success inversely proportional to size of TP. The EA aims to capture just 250 points in GOLD(XAUUSD) when conditions are met.  2.  Avoids over-trading, takes utmost one trade per day 3. Only one trade managed at a time 4.  Robust risk management, every trade is protected with a tight SL Gue
Big Us100 Us30
Cristiano Rodrigo Olegini
专家
BigMoney Forex — 全自动外汇智能交易系统（Expert Advisor） BigMoney Forex 是由 TraderEA 开发的一款 100% 全自动 外汇智能交易系统（EA）。它能够自动完成整个交易流程，包括市场分析、开仓、仓位管理和自动平仓，无需任何人工干预。该系统旨在帮助交易者保持一致、纪律化且不受情绪影响的交易方式，同时配备完整的图表实时控制面板、强大的风险管理功能以及资金保护机制。 主要功能 100% 全自动交易 —— 从开仓到平仓，全程自动执行交易。 灵活的风险管理 —— 提供三种仓位管理模式：固定手数、按交易资金百分比风险计算手数，以及根据账户余额自动递增手数，并支持最大手数限制作为安全保护。 可自定义 Take Profit（止盈）、Stop Loss（止损）和 Trailing Stop（移动止损） ，支持设置最小调整步长。 按星期设置交易时间 —— 可分别启用或禁用每一天的交易，自定义每日的开始时间、结束时间，甚至可为每一天设置独立的时间周期（Timeframe）。 每日交易限制 —— 可限制每日最大交易次数、最大盈利交易次数和最大亏损交易次数
该产品的买家也购买
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Trend Trading System 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Smart Trend Trading System 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Smart Trend 信号转换为自动交易。 Smart Trend Trading System 是一套完整的交易系统，具备不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的特点，专为希望获得更清晰信号、更准确趋势方向以及更有组织交易方式的交易者打造。   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] 它将 10 多种交易工具 整合到一个系统中，包括趋势检测、反转区域、Smart Cloud、移动止损逻辑、支撑与阻力、K线着色、提醒以及多周期分析。 该系统旨在帮助您应对不同的市场环境： 趋势市场： 识别主要趋势，发现回调，跟随
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
指标
SUPERHERO 指標是一款基於「全方位」原則設計的多貨幣交易系統。該指標能獨立分析市場，並提供開倉與平倉的交易訊號。它採用止損與獲利了結訂單，風險報酬比（R:R）為 1:1。 我偶爾會根據這個系統的訊號親自進行交易，以下是我獲得的結果—— 即時訊號 此系統可向您的智慧型手機發送推播通知，讓您無需綁定電腦，即可「隨時隨地」進行交易。這對於自營交易公司而言再適合不過了。 每位顧客皆可享額外好禮： 每位購買此指標的買家，都將收到我贈送的一項特別實用工具，該工具： 自動下達止損與獲利了結訂單 當價格達到目標水準時，系統會自動平倉 支援待執行訂單交易 支援均值交易模式 如果您希望將這款優秀且極為便利的工具作為禮物獲贈，請在購買 SUPERHERO 指標後，立即透過 MQL5 平台的私訊與我聯繫。此外，您還將獲得培訓課程「如何安裝與設定 SUPERHERO 並開始穩定獲利」的存取權限。 關於「超級英雄」策略 SUPERHERO 策略是利用價格回調時，順應趨勢方向進行盤中交易。 「超級英雄」程式碼內含數個強大的技術指標，用以分析價格通道的趨勢方向與波動範圍，並能識別在修正性回調後形成的盤中波段反
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (9)
指标
Trend Sniper X 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的多时间周期趋势跟踪指标，帮助交易者以清晰、精确的方式识别趋势方向和潜在的反转点。 价格信息： 当前价格为促销价，随着未来更新和新功能的发布，价格可能会有所变动。 Code2Profit 频道 通过多时间框架分析掌握市场！ 技术规格 平台 MetaTrader 5 指标类型 多时间周期趋势指标 运行时间周期 任何图表时间周期，可独立选择更高的时间周期 (M1–MN1) 主要交易品种 外汇、黄金 (XAUUSD) 及其他差价合约 (CFD) 推荐账户 任何账户类型 可视化 彩色趋势蜡烛 (买入/卖出/微弱/变化) + 买入/卖出箭头 附加模块 交易时段方框 (悉尼、东京、伦敦、纽约) 主要功能 多时间周期趋势分析： 直接在当前图表上投射更高时间周期的趋势方向，提供清晰的宏观视角。 弱势/不确定柱检测： 高亮显示趋势条件不明朗的柱线，让交易者避开震荡区域。 买入/卖出信号箭头： 在确认趋势变化后的柱线上自动绘制箭头，支持警报、推送和电子邮件通知。 一键开启/关闭面板： 图表上的按钮可切换指标，下拉菜单可立即切换分析时间周
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
指标
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
指标
SuperScalp Pro – 专业多层共振剥头皮交易系统 SuperScalp Pro 是一款专业的多重共振剥头皮交易系统，旨在帮助交易者识别更高概率的交易机会，提供更清晰的入场确认、基于 ATR 的止损（Stop Loss）和止盈（Take Profit）水平，以及适用于 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 和主要外汇货币对的灵活信号过滤功能。 完整使用文档可在产品博客查看： [User Guide] 支持通过 SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA 进行自动交易： [Auto Trader] 基于 SuperScalp Pro 交易逻辑开发的黄金自动剥头皮 EA： [SuperScalp Gold] SuperScalp Pro 集成了 Supertrend、VWAP、EMA、RSI、ADX、成交量分析、布林带（Bollinger Bands）以及 MACD 背离分析，用于过滤低质量交易机会，减少虚假突破信号，并提高入场精准度。 SuperScalp Pro 专为 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 以及主要外汇货币对优化设计，通过基于 ATR 的波动率逻辑和规则化信
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
指标
让我们先坦诚一点。 没有任何一个指标可以单独让你实现盈利。如果有人告诉你可以，那他是在向你兜售一个梦想。任何显示完美买卖箭头的指标都可以被做得看起来毫无瑕疵——只需要放大历史中的某一段并截取成功交易的截图。我们不会这样做。 SMC Intraday Formula 是一个工具。 它为你读取市场结构，标记出概率最高的价格区域，并用简单直白的语言准确告诉你当前智能资金的行为轨迹。你仍然需要做决定。你仍然需要执行交易。但现在，你是带着精确性执行，而不是靠希望。 我们已经在黄金（XAUUSD）以及主要外汇货币对的日内剥头皮交易中使用该指标将近三年。这是我们在 M1、M5、M15 和 M30 上的日常主力工具。它之所以有效，是因为它不试图预测未来——它展示的是当前正在形成的高概率交易机会，并解释 为什么 。 它与其他所有指标有什么不同？ 大多数交易指标只做一件事。移动平均线交叉。振荡指标触及某个水平。出现一个箭头。你进场交易。你亏损。你责怪指标。重复。 SMC Intraday Formula 将多个机构级概念整合为一个统一的市场解读： - 斐波那契共振引擎 不只是普通的斐波那契水平——该指标
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
指标
M1 SNIPER   是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
指标
传奇回归：Entry Points Pro 10。 这款传奇指标曾 3 年稳居 MQL5 Market 前三，如今全面重启。 数百条热情好评（两个版本合计 589 条），每天有数千名交易者用它交易，演示版下载 31,000+   MT4+MT5  次。 五年来我读过你们的每一条评价——在第 10 版里，我没有给出许诺，而是把答案直接做进了产品。指标作者自 1999 年入市， 珍视诚信、自己的声誉和自己的客户 。 Entry Points Pro 给出的入场信号严格不重绘。 而且这一次不再只是作者的一面之词，而是可验证的事实：确认信号只在 K 线收盘后标出，自动化测试记录到 零重绘 （在 EURUSD、XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD 上共 2,486,568 次不变量检查——0 次违规）。测试方法完全公开——您可以在策略测试器中自行复现。 购买后请务必第一时间给我发私信。 我会发给您 扩展版说明书《交易者圣经》 ——使用本指标交易的完整指南——并告诉您如何免费获得 赠品：市场扫描器 ，它能同时分析多个品种和多个时间周期，并在一个界面上显示 Entry Points Pro 此刻在哪里表现
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.42 (50)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.   &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线颜色和
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
指标
Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
指标
我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
指标
AtBot： 它是如何工作的以及如何使用它 ### 它是如何工作的 “AtBot”指标用于MT5平台，通过结合技术分析工具生成买入和卖出信号。它集成了简单移动平均线（SMA）、指数移动平均线（EMA）和平均真实波幅（ATR）指标，以识别交易机会。此外，它还可以利用Heikin Ashi蜡烛来增强信号的准确性。 购买后留下评论，您将获得特别的奖励礼物。 ### 主要特点： - 不重绘： 信号在绘制后不会改变。 - 不变动： 信号保持一致，不会被更改。 - 无延迟： 提供及时的信号，没有延迟。 - 多种时间框架： 可在任何时间框架上使用，以适应您的交易策略。 ### 操作步骤： #### 输入和设置： - firstkey (TrendValue)： 调整趋势检测的灵敏度。 - Secondkey (SignalValue)： 定义买入/卖出信号生成的灵敏度。 - masterkey (ExitValue)： 控制信号的退出策略。 - h： 切换是否根据Heikin Ashi蜡烛生成信号（真/假）。 - notifications： 启用或禁用信号提醒。 #### ATR计算： ATR测
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (5)
指标
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
指标
全新王者降临 - 指标 + 订单管理提示（TP1 + TP2 + TP3）+ 可选 Telegram 信号发送器 INCLUDED（免费） (完整交易与信号系统) 我们最强的黄金 EA： Gold Slayer 该指标包含先进的交易策略、可自定义订单管理系统，以及结合 Envelope 扩展的均值回归系统，并通过 RSI 等多重智能确认过滤器进行验证，以捕捉高概率反转入场机会，提供 BUY 与 SELL 信号。 你不仅能够学习如何交易，还能学会如何高效管理多个仓位，并利用之前盈利的持仓来覆盖亏损交易。 专为 M5 周期打造并优化，在 BTCUSD 和 XAUUSD 上表现尤为出色，因为这些市场的流动性能够让信号更加干净、可靠。 该指标会自动生成清晰的多头（Long）与空头（Short）信号，同时基于 ATR 自动计算入场位、止损位和止盈位，让风险管理从一开始就融入系统之中。 多 TP 系统设有三个渐进式目标位，你可以在 TP1 锁定部分利润、在 TP2 继续持仓，并在更大的行情中将仓位持有至 TP3，而这正是平均风险回报比真正开始大放异彩的地方。 默认参数开箱即用，已经针对稳定表现进行
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
指标
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 首发价格：$99 Axiom Matrix 现以 $99 的首发价格提供。 前 30 次购买完成后，价格将上涨至 $199。 购买后，请直接私信我，以获取使用说明并领取您的专属赠品奖励。 Axiom Matrix 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业多品种、多时间周期市场扫描器和决策仪表板。 它会扫描您的 Market Watch，分析多个时间周期，读取多个证据引擎，比较最强的交易机会，并在一个清晰的矩阵仪表板中显示最佳 BUY、SELL、WAIT 或被阻止的状态。 我开发 Axiom Matrix，是因为我想要一个可以替我完成繁重市场扫描工作的工具。 我不想只单独检查 RSI。 然后单独检查 MACD。 然后检查移动平均线。 然后检查成交量。 然后检查波动率。 然后检查支撑和阻力。 然后还要手动在不同品种和时间周期之间切换，只为了建立一个交易思路。 我想要一个仪表板，可以扫描市场、比较证据、排序最佳机会，并告诉我现在最强的交易设置在哪里。 这就是 Axiom Matrix 背后的核心理念。 AXIOM MATRIX 的功能 Axiom Ma
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
指标
FX Trend NG：新一代多市场趋势智能分析工具 概述 FX Trend NG 是一款专业的多时间周期趋势分析与市场监控工具，帮助您在几秒钟内全面了解市场结构。 无需在多个图表之间来回切换，您可以立即看到哪些品种处于趋势中、哪里动能正在减弱，以及哪些时间周期之间存在强烈共振。 限时发布优惠 – 仅需 $30（6个月） 或 $80 终身授权 即可拥有 FX Trend NG 。 已经是 Stein Investments 客户？ -> 发送消息 以获取专属客户群访问权限。 需要帮助或安装指导？ -> 请访问 Stein Investments 官方页面 。 1. FX Trend NG 的核心优势 三状态趋势逻辑 —— 不只是 Buy 或 Sell • 大多数指标仅显示两种状态：Buy 或 Sell。 • FX Trend NG 增加第三种状态： Fade 。 • Fade 表示趋势强度正在减弱，在完全反转之前提前发出信号。 这种结构化逻辑让您看到趋势变化过程，而不仅仅是简单方向信号。 多时间周期分析（M1 至 MN1） • 从短线交易到中长线交易全面覆盖。 • 快速识别趋势
作者的更多信息
Decision Guard Execution Assistant
Markus Lorenz Lothar Nendse
专家
Decision Guard Execution Assistant MT5 MT5 trade execution and management assistant for market and pending orders, automatic position sizing, Break Even, ATR trailing and order protection. IMPORTANT REQUIREMENT Decision Guard Risk Panel MT5 is required. The Execution Assistant is an extension of the Risk Panel and is not a standalone product. EXECUTE THE PREPARED PLAN Decision Guard Execution Assistant MT5 converts a plan prepared with the Decision Guard Risk Panel into a controlled market or pe
筛选:
无评论
回复评论