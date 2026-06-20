FREE FOREVER • Professional XAUUSD Trading System for MetaTrader 5

PatternFlow AI GOLD Edition v2.00 (Community Edition)

PatternFlow AI GOLD Edition is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M30 timeframe.

Unlike many systems that generate frequent low-quality trades, PatternFlow AI focuses on high-probability trend-following opportunities by combining multiple confirmation layers before opening a position.

The trading engine integrates chart pattern recognition, candlestick confirmation, higher timeframe trend filtering, intelligent trade management, recovery logic, break-even protection and trailing stop into one complete automated solution.

🎉 Community Edition

Version 2.00 marks a major milestone.

PatternFlow AI GOLD Edition is now available FREE FOREVER for the entire trading community.

Our goal is to build one of the largest free algorithmic trading communities while continuously improving the Expert Advisor through regular updates and community feedback.

Main Features

✅ FREE FOREVER Community Edition

✅ Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)

✅ Recommended timeframe: M30

✅ Fully automated trading

✅ Intelligent chart pattern recognition

✅ Candlestick confirmation engine

✅ H1 trend direction filter

✅ Automatic trade execution

✅ Automatic Stop Loss

✅ Automatic Take Profit

✅ Break-Even Protection

✅ Trailing Stop Management

✅ Recovery System

✅ Balance Based Lot Management

✅ Spread Protection

✅ Built-in Performance Dashboard

✅ No DLL Required

✅ Optimized for MetaTrader 5

Trading Philosophy

PatternFlow AI GOLD Edition is designed to trade quality rather than quantity.

The Expert Advisor continuously scans the market for valid chart structures and confirms every setup using multiple technical filters before entering a trade.

This helps reduce unnecessary market noise while maintaining a disciplined trend-following approach.

Pattern Recognition Engine

The Expert Advisor automatically detects various continuation and reversal structures including:

• Double Bottom

• Double Top

• Bull Flag

• Bear Flag

• Ascending Triangle

• Descending Triangle

• Breakout Continuation

• Higher High Continuation

• Lower Low Continuation

Additional confirmation is applied before every trade to improve overall trade quality.

H1 Trend Confirmation

One of the most important components of PatternFlow AI is the H1 Trend Filter.

Trades are executed only when the higher timeframe confirms the overall market direction.

This significantly reduces counter-trend entries and helps maintain consistency during trending market conditions.

Advanced Trade Management

PatternFlow AI automatically manages every trade using multiple protection systems.

Included:

• Automatic Stop Loss

• Automatic Take Profit

• Break-Even Protection

• Trailing Stop

• Recovery Mode

• Balance Based Position Sizing

• Spread Protection

These systems work together to improve overall risk management while keeping the trading process fully automated.

Performance Dashboard

The integrated dashboard provides real-time statistics including:

• Current Month Win Rate

• Today's Profit & Loss

• Current Week Profit

• Current Month Profit

Performance data is automatically maintained even after MetaTrader restarts.

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M30

Account Type: Hedging

Execution: ECN / Raw Spread preferred

VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted operation

Install the Expert Advisor into MetaTrader 5. Enable AutoTrading. Attach the EA to an XAUUSD M30 chart. Keep the terminal running or use a VPS.

Installation

No complex parameter configuration is required.

The Expert Advisor is designed to operate with its built-in optimized settings.

Community & Updates

Join our growing trading community for:

• Product updates

• New releases

• Trading discussions

• Tutorials

• Future AI features

📢 Official Telegram

https://t.me/PratikAlgoChannel

Support

📧 Email

PratikAlgoChannel@gmail.com

Support is provided via email and the official Telegram community.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate trading risk.

Always test automated trading systems on a demo account before using them on a live trading account.

Users remain fully responsible for their own trading decisions and risk management.

⭐ What's New in Version 2.00

FREE FOREVER Community Edition

Lifetime paid restrictions removed

Improved community support

Official Telegram integration

Enhanced dashboard branding

Internal optimization and code maintenance

Improved compatibility with the latest MetaTrader 5 builds

Stable and optimized trading engine

MQL5 SEO Keywords

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