DCA Machine Pro Edition

DCA_Machine Pro Edition

Exclusive Features

In addition to all features available in the Basic Edition, the Pro Edition introduces advanced customization and risk-management tools designed for experienced traders seeking greater flexibility and performance optimization.

Input Parameters

Execute

Enable or disable new trade execution.

  • true = EA is allowed to open new trades.

  • false = EA will not open new trades.

This option is useful when you want to temporarily pause trading without removing the EA from the chart.

MinLayersToTrade

Defines the minimum number of grid layers required before the EA starts managing and trading a basket.

If the number of layers is below this threshold, the EA will avoid trading actions in order to maintain sufficient basket structure for profitable exits.

This helps improve the efficiency of the grid recovery mechanism.

MaxLayersToTrade

Defines the maximum number of grid layers allowed.

This is one of the most important risk management features of DCA_Machine.

By limiting the maximum number of positions, traders can control account exposure and prevent excessive risk accumulation during prolonged market movements.

Many users consider this feature highly valuable because it provides a simple and effective way to control drawdown and overall account risk.

AllowedSymbols

Enable or disable trading only on the predefined list of carefully selected symbols.

  • true = Trade only the symbols that have been extensively tested and validated for stability and consistency.

  • false = Trade any symbol of your choice.

Please note that trading symbols outside the recommended list may not be suitable for the DCA_Machine Basic strategy model.

If you wish to customize symbol selection and access more advanced filtering capabilities, upgrading to the Pro or Premium edition is recommended.

CheckSpread

Enable or disable spread protection.

When enabled, the EA will only enter trades when spread conditions remain within acceptable levels.

This helps avoid entries during:

  • High-impact news events

  • Sudden volatility spikes

  • Low-liquidity market conditions

  • Abnormal spread widening

Spread protection is designed to improve execution quality and reduce unnecessary trading risk.

ShowInfo

Enable or disable the on-screen information panel.

When enabled, the EA displays detailed operational information directly on the chart, allowing traders to monitor trading activity and EA status more conveniently.

Strategy

Select between two trading modes:

Standard

The Standard strategy prioritizes stability, consistency, and lower market exposure.

Key characteristics:

  • More conservative trade entries

  • Lower trading frequency

  • Reduced account stress during volatile conditions

  • Suitable for long-term stable growth

High_Frequency

The High_Frequency strategy is designed for traders who prefer more active market participation.

Key characteristics:

  • Approximately twice the trade frequency of Standard mode

  • More opportunities during ranging and sideways markets

  • Increased trade activity while maintaining controlled risk management

  • Suitable for active traders seeking enhanced profit potential

Volume File

Select from three professionally designed volume progression models.

Low Drawdown

A conservative volume escalation model focused on capital preservation.

Features:

  • Safer volume progression

  • Prioritizes profitability from the first few positions

  • Reduced drawdown pressure

  • Ideal for conservative traders

Optimization

A balanced model optimized through extensive historical testing across multiple market environments.

Features:

  • Optimized profit-to-risk ratio

  • Thoroughly validated through backtesting

  • Designed to maintain stability during varying market conditions

  • Recommended for most users

Fibonacci

A more aggressive volume progression model based on Fibonacci growth principles.

Features:

  • Faster recovery capability

  • Higher potential profitability

  • Increased capital requirements

  • Best suited for larger accounts and prolonged ranging markets

RiskPercent

Adjusts the overall trading risk relative to account equity.

Recommended settings:

  • 0.2 – 0.6: Conservative and stable operation

  • Above 0.6: Higher exposure and increased trading volume

Higher values may result in:

  • Larger position sizes

  • Increased number of active positions

  • Longer floating drawdown periods

  • Greater account volatility

Proper risk management is strongly recommended.

VolumeMultiplier

Applies a multiplier to the volume calculated by the EA.

Example:

  • Calculated volume = 0.01

  • VolumeMultiplier = 2

Result:

  • Executed volume = 0.02

This feature allows traders to scale exposure while preserving the EA's internal position-sizing logic.

RescueSignal

Activates the advanced rescue-entry mechanism.

Rescue positions are placed at greater distances from existing positions to maximize the probability of entering near exhaustion zones where market retracements are statistically more likely.

Benefits:

  • Improved basket recovery potential

  • Reduced clustering of entries

  • Enhanced flexibility during prolonged market movements

AllowTrailingStop

Enables intelligent trailing stop management.

When activated, the EA applies a predefined trailing mechanism designed to secure profits and accelerate basket exits.

Particularly useful when:

  • The basket contains 3–4 positions

  • The market begins reversing in favor of the basket

  • Faster capital recycling is desired

MaxPosMonths

Defines the maximum holding period for open positions.

After the specified number of months, positions may be automatically closed as part of a portfolio cleanup process.

Example:

  • MaxPosMonths = 6

Open positions older than six months become eligible for liquidation.

This feature may be beneficial when:

  • Swap costs are significantly negative

  • Positions remain open for unusually long periods

  • Account maintenance and capital efficiency are priorities

For accounts with low swap costs, this feature should be used carefully and only when necessary.


Video User Guide (English):

https://youtu.be/VKRx_5py5VE

Risk Disclosure

Trading Forex and CFDs involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The use of leverage can work both for and against you. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk tolerance.

Past performance, backtesting results, optimization reports, and forward testing results are not indicative of future performance. No trading system, strategy, or Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate the risk of loss.

DCA_Machine is a trading tool designed to assist in trade execution and risk management. Users remain fully responsible for all trading decisions and the management of their trading accounts.

Only trade with capital that you can afford to lose.


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Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 – 原创。现在更智能、更强大、前所未有的卓越。 我们在2024年末用Mean Machine开启了整个变革。它是最早将真正的前沿AI引入实盘零售交易的系统之一。 Mean Machine GPT Gen 2是那个原创愿景的下一次进化。 我们没有替换原版。我们让它进化了。 大多数系统响应一次、行动一次，然后忘记一切。 Mean Machine GPT Gen 2不会。 它记住每一笔交易、每一个决策、每一个结果，以及为什么入场、为什么持有、为什么退出背后的确切推理。每个会话的完整上下文。随时间不断累积的持久智能。 这不是另一个为了营销而添加AI的EA。 这是原版Mean Machine，重建为持久的专业智能。 传统EA仍然困在固定逻辑中。Mean Machine GPT Gen 2从真实结果中学习，跨越变化的市场状态进行适应，并持续优化在实盘条件下应用均值回归和趋势跟随逻辑的方式。 它不会重置。它不会过时。它不会被淘汰。 核心保持不变：围绕英联邦货币对构建的专业策略，针对低波动性时段优化，由Sacred Phi仓位管理和多模型共识驱动。 但现
Amazing Brain MT5
Amazing Traders
5 (1)
专家
Real monitoring   :   EA Amazing Brain MT5   Real monitoring :   EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To c
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
专家
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
专家
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业 XAUUSD 网格、马丁格尔、对冲与篮子风险控制交易EA 产品概述 Super Hybrid EA AI Pro 是一款主要为 XAUUSD 交易开发的 MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统。该EA结合了网格交易、马丁格尔式手数递增、可选对冲、篮子利润管理、交易时段控制、新闻过滤、美联储事件过滤、回撤保护、点差控制以及基于规则的市场风险防御模块。 该EA采用篮子级别的交易管理方式。它不是将每一笔订单作为单独交易处理，而是可以将多个由EA管理的持仓作为一个完整交易周期进行统一管理。根据用户选择的设置，当价格朝不利方向移动时，EA可以开立额外订单，按照马丁格尔逻辑增加手数，使用分阶段网格距离，并通过对冲逻辑管理不利市场波动。 该EA的主要目标是为 XAUUSD 提供一个结构化的篮子交易管理框架，并配备可调节的风险控制工具。它并不是低风险交易系统。网格和马丁格尔策略可能会快速增加市场敞口，尤其是在市场出现强烈单边走势时。因此，该EA内置了多种防御工具，包括回撤限制、每日亏损保护、篮子总手数限制、最大单笔
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
专家
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
Quantum Time Sovereign
Tingting Yu
专家
Quantum Time Sovereign Institutional-Grade Time-Based Trading System for XAUUSD (H1) IMPORTANT! After purchase, you can instantly download the setting files from the Download Area on my personal website, or send me a private message if needed. Next Price 159 9 $ Development Background & Research Effort Quantum Time Sovereign is not a typical Expert Advisor. This system is the result of extensive research into the structural behavior of the gold market, including: • Thousands of hours of strategy
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FXGrowth2
Ngoc Ha Le
专家
FXGrowth2 – A Robust DCA Forex EA Designed for Real-World Trading FXGrowth2 is an Expert Advisor (EA) built on a Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, but significantly enhanced to overcome the common weaknesses of traditional DCA systems. It is not just a simple trading bot, but a carefully engineered system with a strong focus on risk management and adaptability across varying market conditions. A Solid Strategic Foundation FXGrowth2 is developed using a comprehensive set of calculation model
DCAMachineBasicEditon
Ngoc Ha Le
专家
DCA_Machine Basic Edition Overview DCA_Machine Basic is an advanced grid-based Expert Advisor (EA) developed through extensive research, optimization, and historical testing across multiple Forex broker servers and market conditions. The trading model has been carefully refined to focus only on the most stable and reliable currency pairs that have demonstrated strong consistency in both backtesting and live trading environments. The objective is to provide a balanced approach between profitabil
DCA Machine Premium
Ngoc Ha Le
专家
Premium Edition Overview The Premium Edition is the complete version of DCA_Machine, providing advanced tools and full GRID customization capabilities for traders who want to expand beyond the predefined configurations available in the Basic and Pro editions. This edition allows users to trade a wider range of financial instruments, including Forex, Gold, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies, while independently optimizing strategy parameters through their own backtesting and validation process. By un
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