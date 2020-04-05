StanBil Gold Trader PRO

StanBil Gold Trader PRO

Professional Automated Gold Trading System for MetaTrader 5

Creator: StanBil

StanBil Gold Trader PRO is an expert tool developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (gold) on MetaTrader 5.

The system analyzes completed candlesticks and automatically opens BUY and SELL positions according to pre-defined market conditions.


Video Demonstration

Watch the EA in action:

https://youtu.be/ko10SG7PX5w


Key Features:

• Candlestick-based trading strategy

• Automatic BUY and SELL entries

• Opposite signal response

• Additional positions in the same direction

• Common Take Profit Management

• Optional Stop on Run

• Flexible Money Management

• Trading Time Filter

• XAUUSD (gold)

Recommended Holding Time:

• H1

Recommended Account Type:

• ECN / RAW Spread

Important:

This Expert Advisor is not a guaranteed profit system.

Trading financial markets always involves risk.

Always test EAs on a demo account before using them on a desktop account.

Use proper money management and trade responsibly.

Version: 1.04

Developer: StanBil


Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD

Time: H1

Min. capital: 100$

Broker: ECN / RAW Spread

Account Type: Standard or ECN


Video Demonstration

Watch the EA in action:

https://youtu.be/ko10SG7PX5w

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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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Эксперты
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Quantum Bitcoin EA   : нет ничего невозможного, вопрос лишь в том, как это сделать! Шагните в будущее торговли   биткойнами   с   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , последним шедевром от одного из лучших продавцов MQL5. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым нужна производительность, точность и стабильность, Quantum Bitcoin переопределяет возможности в изменчивом мире криптовалют. ВАЖНО!   После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке. Цена
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