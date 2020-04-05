StanBil Gold Trader PRO
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 1.6
- Обновлено: 13 июля 2026
- Активации: 5
StanBil Gold Trader PRO
Professional Automated Gold Trading System for MetaTrader 5
Creator: StanBil
StanBil Gold Trader PRO is an expert tool developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (gold) on MetaTrader 5.
The system analyzes completed candlesticks and automatically opens BUY and SELL positions according to pre-defined market conditions.
Video Demonstration
Watch the EA in action:
Key Features:
• Candlestick-based trading strategy
• Automatic BUY and SELL entries
• Opposite signal response
• Additional positions in the same direction
• Common Take Profit Management
• Optional Stop on Run
• Flexible Money Management
• Trading Time Filter
• XAUUSD (gold)
Recommended Holding Time:
• H1
Recommended Account Type:
• ECN / RAW Spread
Important:
This Expert Advisor is not a guaranteed profit system.
Trading financial markets always involves risk.
Always test EAs on a demo account before using them on a desktop account.
Use proper money management and trade responsibly.
Version: 1.04
Developer: StanBil
Recommended Settings
Symbol: XAUUSD
Time: H1
Min. capital: 100$
Broker: ECN / RAW Spread
Account Type: Standard or ECN
Video Demonstration
Watch the EA in action: