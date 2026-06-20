Pure Impulse Elastic 🟢🔵

Complete User Guide — Band + Oscillator

Picture price tied to a rubber band. When there's force, the band stretches; when the market calms down, it relaxes back toward its resting place. The whole suite lives on that idea: it tells you how far the band is stretched, in which direction, with how much force, and when that force starts to fade. And it tells you in the same color language across both indicators. Learn that language once and you read it forever.

1. The idea in 30 seconds ⏱️

Price always has a resting point, a natural balance it tends to return to. Pure Impulse Elastic measures three things, in real time and self-adapting to each asset:

🔵 How much the band is stretched (the strength of the move).

the band is stretched (the strength of the move). 🧭 Which way it stretches (bullish or bearish).

it stretches (bullish or bearish). ⚡ What state the market is in right now.

Best part: you don't have to interpret numbers. The system translates it into states and colors. If you know what each color means, you already know how to read the market with this tool.

2. Two indicators, one language 🗣️

The suite ships with two tools that share the same brain. That's why they never contradict each other: if one says "bullish expansion", so does the other.

📈 The Band sits on the price chart . It's your context : where price is relative to its balance, how open the band is, and which state you're in — all glued to the candle.

sits . It's your : where price is relative to its balance, how open the band is, and which state you're in — all glued to the candle. 🌊 The Oscillator sits in a separate window. It's your momentum and your clock: that force turned into a clean wave, with markers for the key moments.

The Band tells you where you are. The Oscillator tells you when. Together, they're a team.

3. The shared language: the 4 states 🎨

This is the heart of everything. Four states, four colors. Memorize them and you've learned 80% of the product.

🟢🔴 EXPANSION — the band is stretched and working

Color: green (bullish) / red (bearish). What it means: price is moving with conviction and pulling away from its rest. This is the trend / healthy impulse phase. What to do: the natural environment to follow the move in the direction of the color.

⬜ COMPRESSION — the band rests

Color: blue-gray (slate). What it means: little force; price is close to its balance. It's pause, consolidation, energy building up. What to do: time to wait and watch. A long compression is often the calm before the next impulse.

🟡 EXPLOSION — extreme stretch, and the band still pushing

Color: gold (a star ⭐ on the oscillator). What it means: an exceptionally strong impulse for what's normal on that asset, and one that's still loading. It's the power peak. What to do: it confirms strength. It's maximum impulse, not exhaustion.

🔵 EXHAUSTION — the band starts to let go

Color: cyan (a dot/diamond 🔹 on the oscillator). What it means: after a strong move, the force shows signs of easing or turning. It's a caution light. What to do: use it to protect profits, tighten stops or watch for a turn. It's not an automatic "sell now".

Pocket cheat sheet 📋

State Color The market is… Your stance EXPANSION green / red trending, pushing follow the move COMPRESSION slate calm, building up wait and watch EXPLOSION gold ⭐ at peak power strength confirmed EXHAUSTION cyan 🔹 losing force caution / protect

💡 Mental rule: Compression = calm · Expansion = trend · Explosion = peak strength · Exhaustion = caution.

4. Indicator 1 — The Band 📈

Everything on the Band revolves around price and its balance. Let's take a tour.

The equilibrium line (dotted)

The band's resting point, your central reference. Price above it → bullish bias. Price below it → bearish bias. Simple as that.

The band (the envelope that breathes)

The width of the band breathes with the market: it opens when force comes in (the band stretches) and closes when things calm down. If you see the envelope snap open, that's your visual heads-up that impulse is arriving.

The directional fill (green/red)

The colored area between price and the balance tells you at a glance who's in charge: green when price is above, red when below.

The colored edges

The edges are painted with the market state (the colors from section 3). It's the fastest way to read the state without taking your eyes off price.

The panel (your cockpit)

A corner that sums it all up:

State + arrow of direction, with its color.

of direction, with its color. Velocity: how fast price is moving relative to what's normal for the asset.

how fast price is moving relative to what's normal for the asset. Energy: whether the move is loading (gaining force) or releasing (losing it).

whether the move is (gaining force) or (losing it). Stretch: how stretched the band is right now.

how stretched the band is right now. Peak %: how close the move is to the asset's recent typical extremes — its "charge" toward the peak.

how close the move is to the asset's — its "charge" toward the peak. Elastic Band Monitor: a mini-chart where you watch the band "breathe" 🫁 — opening as it stretches, pinching as it calms.

🎬 Example: EURUSD was flat and boring: gray edges, panel in COMPRESSION, envelope tight. Suddenly a candle pushes hard to the upside; the edges turn green, the envelope opens and the panel reads EXPANSION. You just watched a bullish impulse being born, live.

5. Indicator 2 — The Oscillator 🌊

The Oscillator takes that same force and turns it into a clean wave that's easy to time.

The histogram (the body)

The bars are the impulse: their height is the strength and their color the magnitude and side. The most direct read of "how much pressure there is, and which way".

The force line

The same wave, but as a line, colored by the state. You see the force and the state at once.

The signal line

A smoother line that tracks the impulse: your visual guide to momentum and to when force starts changing character.

The event markers

⭐ Explosion (gold): appears at moments of maximum impulse.

appears at moments of maximum impulse. 🔹 Exhaustion (cyan): appears when a strong move shows signs of turning or easing.

The levels

The horizontal lines help you gauge intensity: the farther from the center, the stronger the impulse.

🎬 Example: After several strong up candles, one fires with unusual power: the ⭐ gold star pops and the panel reads EXPLOSION. The market is roaring. A few candles later, the oscillator rolls over and the 🔹 cyan dot appears: EXHAUSTION. Translation: "the party's starting to wind down — mind your position".

6. Reading them together 🤝

They share a brain, so the magic is in combining them:

Context + clock: the Band places you (where and which state); the Oscillator fine-tunes the when.

the places you (where and which state); the fine-tunes the when. Trend continuation: expansion on the Band + rising impulse on the Oscillator, same direction.

expansion on the Band + rising impulse on the Oscillator, same direction. Breakout watch: a long compression (closed envelope) often precedes a fresh impulse → get ready for an expansion or explosion.

a long compression (closed envelope) often precedes a fresh impulse → get ready for an expansion or explosion. Caution / management: an exhaustion after a strong move = time to protect what you've gained .

an exhaustion after a strong move = time to . Strength confirmation: an explosion tells you the impulse is exceptional — it separates conviction from weakness.

🤝 When the Band and the Oscillator tell you the same story, your read is more reliable. That's the whole point of having both.

7. Settings (keep it simple) ⚙️

You barely need to touch anything: the defaults are ready to trade. The most common adjustments:

Calculation period: sensitivity to recent movement. Lower = more reactive; higher = smoother.

sensitivity to recent movement. Lower = more reactive; higher = smoother. Equilibrium / rest period: how stable or agile the band's resting point is.

how stable or agile the band's resting point is. Signal line period: smoothing of the momentum reference.

smoothing of the momentum reference. Bars to calculate: how many candles it draws on the chart.

how many candles it draws on the chart. Visual options (Band): envelope width, fill, panel, monitor.

envelope width, fill, panel, monitor. Panel position: place it in whichever corner you like.

💡 Change one parameter at a time and watch the effect. The defaults are already a great starting point on any instrument and timeframe.

8. Alerts — let the market call you 🔔

Both indicators can notify you without you being glued to the screen, with pop-up, sound and mobile push. And here's the good part: each alert type is independent and designed not to spam you.

On the Band

State-change alert (pop-up / sound): notifies you when the market changes state. It has its own slot : up to 2 alerts per candle , and it won't repeat the same state twice in the same candle .

(pop-up / sound): notifies you when the market changes state. It has its : up to , and it . Mobile push: its own independent slot, once per candle, reserved for explosion and exhaustion. It never steals the state alert's slot, or vice versa.

🎬 The "flicker" problem (solved): sometimes, within a single candle, the market hesitates: compression → expansion → compression → expansion, all in seconds. Before, that could fire 4 alerts in a row for nothing. Not anymore: at most 2 per candle, and each state alerts only once per candle. No more flicker spam. 🙌

On the Oscillator

Three fully independent channels: explosion alert, exhaustion alert and mobile push. Each with its own slot (once per candle).

explosion alert, exhaustion alert and mobile push. (once per candle). If an explosion and then an exhaustion happen in the same candle, each alert now fires on its own — one no longer eats the other's slot.

To receive push on your phone 📲

One-time setup in the terminal (not in the indicator):

MT5 mobile app → Settings → Messages → copy your MetaQuotes ID. Desktop terminal → Tools → Options → Notifications → enable Push and paste your MetaQuotes ID. In the indicator, enable the push option.

9. Usage recommendations ✅

Works on any instrument and timeframe. It self-calibrates to what's normal for each asset: no retuning when you switch symbols. Just as good on a high- or low-priced crypto, FX, indices or metals.

It to what's normal for each asset: no retuning when you switch symbols. Just as good on a high- or low-priced crypto, FX, indices or metals. Give it history. For it to be fully calibrated, keep several hundred candles loaded on the chart. On low timeframes, scroll back to load more data.

For it to be fully calibrated, keep several hundred candles loaded on the chart. On low timeframes, scroll back to load more data. Decide on closed candles. While a candle is forming, the reading updates live and can change tick by tick; the signal is confirmed when the candle closes . For decisions, lean on closed candles.

While a candle is forming, the reading updates live and can change tick by tick; . For decisions, lean on closed candles. It's a reading tool, not an autopilot. Combine it with your analysis, your plan and your risk management.

10. Important notice ⚠️

Pure Impulse Elastic is a market-reading and analysis tool. It is not financial advice and not a promise of results. Trading carries the risk of loss. Always test on a demo account until you master reading the states, and trade with responsible risk management.

Stuck on how to read a state on your chart? Drop it in the comments and I'll gladly help you read it. 👇



🔗 Official Access to the System

🧠 Official product on MQL5 Market:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181797



