SurfBot Bidirectional Forex Grid

SurfBot — a risk-managed, bidirectional mean-reversion grid for Forex (MetaTrader 5).





SurfBot doesn't predict direction. It places a structured grid of orders around a moving anchor and harvests the natural oscillation of currency pairs — each pair running on the side that pays favorable swap (carry), with a portfolio layer that caps net exposure per currency so a single move never overloads your margin.





🔴 Live performance (verified, real account): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376539





Key features - Bidirectional grid — LONG or SHORT per pair (auto by swap, or forced) - Per-pair spacing — fixed % or ATR-adaptive, tuned to each pair's volatility - Trailing re-anchor + warm start (seed orders) - Portfolio protection — net-exposure cap per currency, account-wide - Margin-freeze and equity-floor safety locks - Optional integrated trend hedge (separate magic) that profits when the grid is pressured in strong trends - Live on-chart panel — result, fees, exposure and margin at a glance





Built on capital, not stops A grid does not use a stop-loss per trade — that would cut the mean reversion that produces the profit. Survival comes from sufficient capital and loading caps to ride a trend, not from stops. Size your account accordingly (see Parameters). This is the single most important thing to understand before running it.





Free live dashboard — web + Garmin watch Track your account anywhere: a free companion (SurfBot Export + the surfbot.trade dashboard) shows your real result, net of commission and swap, on your browser and even on your watch. Setup: https://surfbot.trade/dashboard-setup (your access key is provided after purchase).





Recommended use Low-volatility crosses (EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, USDCHF, AUDCAD). Requires a hedging account. Always start on a demo account and scale gradually.





Parameters - GridSide — AUTO / LONG / SHORT - LotSize, MaxPending, MaxTotal — lot per layer and caps - SeedOrders — warm start - UseATR, MinSpacingPct, MaxSpacingPct, FixedSpacingPct, ATR_Mult, TPFactor, WidenAfter, WidenFactor — spacing - TrailEnabled, TrailGap — trailing - MarginFreezePct, EquityFloor — safety locks - PortfolioOn, MaxNetLayersPerCcy — per-currency exposure - HedgeEnabled, HedgeLot, HedgeBreakoutBars, HedgeStopATRmult, HedgeMagic — trend hedge - ShowPanel, PanelCorner, PanelX, PanelY, PanelFontSize — on-chart panel





⚠️ Risk warning: Trading leveraged instruments involves a high risk of loss. Grid strategies can accumulate significant adverse positions in prolonged trends. Past or backtested results do not guarantee future performance. Use only risk capital you can afford to lose.



