Ea Traps MT5

# BENGKELMT5 

##Use the settings shown in the screenshot below; I’ve tested them and the results are excellent. If you're unsure about anything, feel free to DM me.
### Grid Martingale + Auto Recycle + Bollinger Bands Strategy Filter

**BENGKELMT5 FIXED** is an MT5 Expert Advisor (EA) that combines the **Grid Martingale** system, **Auto Recycle**, and **entry filter based on the Bollinger Bands indicator** to find market opportunities with flexible position management controls.

This robot is designed to automatically open a series of pending orders only when market conditions align with the selected Bollinger Bands strategy, so entries are not random but are more targeted following technical signals.

## Key Features

### 1. Bollinger Bands Entry Filter

The EA will only build a grid when a signal appears from the Bollinger Bands.

Three strategy modes are available:

* **BB Breakout**

* Entry when the price breaks through the Upper or Lower Band.
* Suitable for trending market conditions.

* **BB Reentry**

* Entry occurs when the price re-enters the Bollinger Bands area after previously exiting it.
* Suitable for reversal or pullback strategies.

* **BB Touch**

* Entry occurs when the price touches the Upper or Lower Band.
* More aggressive in capturing market opportunities.

### 2. Signal on Candle Close

The robot can use signals based on:

* Current candle (Current Bar)
* Completed candle (Bar Close Price)

The default mode uses the **Bar Close Price** to reduce false signals and produce more stable entries.

### 3. Smart Grid System

After a valid signal appears, the EA will automatically build a pending order structure based on the following parameters:

* Start Distance
* Grid Distance
* Maximum Layer

The grid system allows the robot to capture gradual price movements and capitalize on market volatility.

### 4. Martingale Lot Management

The EA supports a martingale system that can be enabled or disabled.

Available features:

* Start Lot
* Lot Multiplier
* Max Lot Protection

The lot size will increase according to the open grid layer with a predetermined maximum limit.

### 5. Auto Profit Target

The robot will automatically close all positions and pending orders when the total account profit reaches the specified profit target.

This feature helps secure profits without the need for manual intervention.

### 6. Floating Profit Trailing

In addition to a fixed profit target, the EA is also equipped with a trailing profit system based on the total floating profit.

How it works:

* Trailing is activated once the profit reaches a certain value.
* The highest profit will be recorded.
* If the profit falls below the specified trailing distance, all positions will be automatically closed.

The purpose of this feature is to lock in maximum profit when the market moves favorably.

### 7. Auto Recycle System

After all positions and pending orders are closed:

* The system will reset automatically.
* Wait for the next Bollinger Bands signal.
* Create a new grid automatically.

This way, the EA can work continuously without the need for restarts or re-setups.

## Advantages of BENGKELMT5 FIXED

✅ Entry filter using Bollinger Bands
✅ Automatic grid trading
✅ Flexible Martingale with maximum lot limits
✅ Auto-close based on profit targets
✅ Floating profit trailing system
✅ Auto-recycle after cycle completion
✅ Supports various timeframes
✅ Suitable for ranging and breakout markets, depending on the chosen strategy

## Suitable for Use
* Gold (XAUUSD) (brokers that support MT5 VtMarkets)
##
I recommend not running this "EA Traps" robot 24 hours a day. Based on my experience and backtesting results, it is best to run it from 1:00 PM to 12:00 AM. If there are still open (floating) positions at midnight, you can either close the trades or wait until the Take Profit (TP) is reached, then turn the robot off.

BENGKELMT5 FIXED is a semi-adaptive EA that combines the power of Grid Martingale with Bollinger Bands signal validation. With the Auto Recycle and Floating Profit Trailing features, this robot can work automatically to find market opportunities while dynamically managing profits.
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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TICK STACK LTD
Experts
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Experts
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EA Crazi MT5 – Super Hedge Pro Lock Profit Advanced Bollinger Bands Breakout & Smart Hedge Trading System EA Crazi MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to capture market volatility using a Bollinger Bands breakout strategy combined with an intelligent pending order system, dynamic hedging, and profit-locking technology. The EA automatically detects Bollinger Bands breakout opportunities and places pending orders on both sides of the market. Once triggered, the system manages position
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Awan2905
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Awan2905 2026.07.02 02:20 
 

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Galih Prasetio
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Reply from developer Galih Prasetio 2026.07.02 03:02
Thank you for purchasing my robot; I hope you achieve consistent profits.
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