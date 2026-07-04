Ea CraziMT5

EA Crazi MT5 – Super Hedge Pro Lock Profit

Advanced Bollinger Bands Breakout & Smart Hedge Trading System

EA Crazi MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to capture market volatility using a Bollinger Bands breakout strategy combined with an intelligent pending order system, dynamic hedging, and profit-locking technology.

The EA automatically detects Bollinger Bands breakout opportunities and places pending orders on both sides of the market. Once triggered, the system manages positions with a unique Super Hedge mechanism that helps reduce directional risk while maximizing profit potential.

Key Features

Bollinger Bands Breakout Strategy

  • Detects strong market movements beyond Bollinger Bands.

  • Multiple signal modes:

    • Breakout

    • Re-entry

    • Band Touch

Smart Pending Order Placement

  • Automatically places Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders.

  • Configurable entry distance from market price.

  • Designed to enter the market at strategic levels.

Super Hedge Technology

  • Simultaneously manages Buy and Sell exposure.

  • Creates a hedge environment during volatile conditions.

  • Helps maintain stability during market reversals.

Lock Profit System

  • Automatically secures floating profits.

  • Dynamic basket profit management.

  • Reduces the impact of sudden market reversals.

Basket Take Profit

  • Closes all positions when the predefined basket target is reached.

  • Adaptive profit target based on active layers.

Dynamic Layer Expansion

  • Adds additional positions as the market moves.

  • Adjustable lot progression.

  • Flexible risk management settings.

Trailing Basket Protection

  • Monitors peak basket profit.

  • Automatically closes all positions if profit retraces by a specified amount.

  • Protects accumulated gains.

Advanced Money Management

  • Adjustable starting lot size.

  • Configurable lot increment.

  • Maximum lot control.

  • Broker-compatible volume normalization.

Strategy Logic

  1. Bollinger Bands breakout signal is detected.

  2. EA places pending orders around the current market price.

  3. When one side is activated, the system monitors market movement.

  4. If both directions become active, the Super Hedge mode is enabled.

  5. Additional layers may be added according to predefined market distance.

  6. Basket profit is continuously monitored.

  7. The Lock Profit and Trailing Basket systems secure profits automatically.

  8. All positions and pending orders are closed when the basket target is reached. 

    Recommended Broker BK Vt-Markets

Recommended Markets

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

  • EURUSD

  • GBPUSD

  • USDJPY

  • Major Forex Pairs

  • Indices with sufficient liquidity

Recommended Timeframes

  • M1

Advantages

  • Fully automated trading

  • No manual intervention required

  • Intelligent hedging system

  • Profit-locking technology

  • Dynamic basket management

  • Flexible risk settings

  • Suitable for volatile market conditions

  • MT5 compatible

Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex, Gold, and CFDs involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Users should test the EA on a demo account and use appropriate risk management before trading on a live account.


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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Ea Traps MT5
Galih Prasetio
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# BENGKELMT5  ##Use the settings shown in the screenshot below; I’ve tested them and the results are excellent. If you're unsure about anything, feel free to DM me. ### Grid Martingale + Auto Recycle + Bollinger Bands Strategy Filter **BENGKELMT5 FIXED** is an MT5 Expert Advisor (EA) that combines the **Grid Martingale** system, **Auto Recycle**, and **entry filter based on the Bollinger Bands indicator** to find market opportunities with flexible position management controls. This robot is d
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