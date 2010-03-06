Gold Buy EA
- Experts
- Kenan Gokbak
- Version: 3.2
- Activations: 10
RSI Auto Trader – Trade Only on Strong Buy Signals!
RSI Auto Trader is an automated trading system (EA) that opens long positions based on a refined RSI strategy, detecting strong buy signals in M15 and other selected timeframes.
Key Features:
✅ Fully Automated Trading – No manual intervention needed, takes advantage of market opportunities.
✅ Refined RSI Strategy – Trades based only on RSI buy signals in selected timeframes.
✅ Risk Management – Optimized lot size and stop-loss levels for secure trading.
✅ Easy to Use – No technical knowledge required, simple setup and user-friendly interface.
🔹 Compatible Market: Gold (XAU/USD)
🔹 Timeframe: M15 and other selected periods
🔹 User-Friendly: Suitable for traders of all experience levels
Don't miss market opportunities with RSI Auto Trader!