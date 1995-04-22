VectorTrend

VectorTrend is a multi-timeframe trend-following Expert Advisor designed for forex markets. It combines higher-timeframe trend direction with lower-timeframe pullback entries, using EMA structure, ADX confirmation, Fibonacci-style pullback zones, support/resistance proximity, and an ATR-blended grid approach for position scaling.

The EA waits for trend alignment first, then looks for controlled pullback opportunities rather than chasing every move. Positions are managed as a basket, with account-currency profit targets, trailing profit protection, emergency drawdown protection, trading-session filters, weekday filters, spread protection, and optional magic-number pause control for multi-EA accounts.

Key Features

Multi-timeframe trend and pullback logic

Two built-in trading profiles: Conservative H1 and Aggressive M30

EMA, ADX, swing, Fibonacci-zone, and support/resistance filters

ATR-adjusted grid spacing

Basket profit target with trailing profit drop

Emergency drawdown and deep drawdown recovery exit

Time-of-day and weekday trading filters

Spread filter

Optional margin-use cap

Magic-number pause filter for multi-EA accounts

Automatic chart styling

Backtest Performance — CADCHF M30, Aggressive Profile

Tested on 99% real-tick data, January 2023 to May 2026:

Metric Result Initial Deposit $1,250 Net Profit $1,157.73 Profit Factor 8.17 Total Trades 61 Win Rate 83.61% Max Equity Drawdown 26.84% Expected Payoff $18.98

Requirements

MetaTrader 5 only (not compatible with MT4)

Netting account mode required — hedging accounts are not supported

Minimum deposit: $1,000 USD. Recommended starting capital: $1,250–$1,500

Tested at 1:50 leverage. Higher leverage increases risk; lower leverage reduces position sizing

A VPS is recommended to ensure uninterrupted operation of session and time filters

FIFO and US Broker Notice

VectorTrend manages positions as a basket and may hold multiple positions in the same direction on the same symbol. This is incompatible with the FIFO (First In, First Out) rule enforced by US-regulated brokers (NFA/CFTC). US traders should verify broker compatibility before use.

Recommended Use

VectorTrend is intended for forex pairs with clean directional movement and reasonable spreads. It was developed and tested primarily on CADCHF. For best results, test the EA on your broker's data before live use. Spreads, swaps, execution speed, leverage, and symbol specifications can significantly affect performance.

Risk Notice

VectorTrend uses basket and grid-style position management. While the EA includes multiple risk controls, grid strategies can experience increased drawdown during extended adverse market movement. Always use appropriate lot sizing, test thoroughly, and avoid over-leveraging. Past performance does not guarantee future results.