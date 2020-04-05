RetroMetaPro
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 2.14
- Обновлено: 26 мая 2026
- Активации: 5
RetroMetaPro — XAUUSD Multi-Strategy EA
Three classic trading strategies. One built-in confidence filter.
Designed specifically for gold trading on the 15-minute chart, this MQL Expert Advisor combines reliability, precision,
and powerful strategy logic to help identify higher-confidence trading opportunities.
One of the best EA in its category.
(Tested from 2020 to 2026 with 99% tick quality)
What it does
RetroMetaPro is a fully automated expert advisor for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe. Instead of betting everything on one trading pattern, it watches the market through different lenses at once:
- Moving-average pullback
- RSI reversion
- Bollinger squeeze release
Every signal goes through a built-in confidence filter trained on 10 years of tick-derived XAUUSD history. Only setups with a proven historical edge are forwarded to the trade router.
Why it's different from typical "gold EAs"
- No martingale. No grid. No averaging.
- Structure-based stop loss.
- Activation-threshold trailing stop.
- Same-bar re-entry block and N-bar cooldown.
- Time-zone session overlay.
- Engine is symbol-agnostic. Tuned for XAUUSD M15.
Parameters (only 7)
|Input
|Default
|Meaning
|SL_LookbackBars
|4
|Recent closed bars used to anchor the initial stop loss
|SL_BufferPips
|3
|Extra pips added beyond the bar extreme as a cushion
|TP_Pips
|200
|Take profit distance in pips (1.2× R:R floor enforced)
|UseTrailingStop
|false
|Master on/off for the trailing stop
|TrailActivate_Pips
|10
|Profit at which the trailing stop engages
|TrailDistance_Pips
|10
|Distance behind current price for the trailing SL
|UseSL_Clamps
|true
|Apply 5-80 pip safety clamps to the computed SL
Recommended trading conditions
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