EA Gold Liquidity
- 专家
-
Dinh Tan PhamTtrade is a signal channel specializing in Automated Trading Robots with regular profits and low risk. Follow Ttrade to update the latest Robot strategies
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
EA Gold Liquidity is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for XAUUSD trading on the M5 timeframe.
The EA uses price zone filtering, dynamic ATR adaptation, and automated trade management to support a structured trading approach on Gold.
Features
- Designed for XAUUSD
- Optimized for M5
- Price zone filtering
- Dynamic ATR-based market adaptation
- Automatic pending order management
- Break-even and trailing stop functions
- Session-based trading control
Verified Live Performance
A verified live trading account running EA Gold Liquidity is available on the official MQL5 Signals service:
Backtest Example
The screenshots provided in this product page include a sample backtest with the following setup:
- Symbol: XAUUSDm
- Timeframe: M5
- Test period: January 2026 to May 2026
- Initial deposit: $1,000
- Modelling mode: Every tick
Recommended Usage
- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: M5
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Recommended starting balance: $500 to $1,000, depending on broker conditions and risk settings
- Execution environment: Stable execution and low spread are recommended
Notes
- This product is intended for XAUUSD trading.
- Backtest results shown in the screenshots are historical examples and do not guarantee future performance.
- Trading results may vary depending on broker conditions, spread, slippage, execution quality, and market volatility.
- Users should test settings carefully before live trading.
- Proper risk management is required.