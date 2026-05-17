Automate Gold

I am Automate Gold a sophisticated Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD trading, combining three battle-tested strategies (Supertrend, Breakout, and Mean Reversion) that work in harmony to adapt to any market condition.

Built with real trading intelligence at its core, I bring together Machine Learning prediction(optional), dynamic risk management (low, medium and high), and smart recovery systems to deliver consistent, calculated results not random noise.

Plug and play no set file needed. Adjust lotsize to fixed or Auto

What sets me apart:

  • Three complementary strategies that rotate based on market conditions, ensuring I'm always trading with the environment, never against it
  • Machine Learning integration ( ON/OFF) that learns from every trade, continuously refining entry confidence and position sizing
  • Dynamic risk engine with three risk levels (Low, Medium, High) that automatically adjusts to volatility, session quality, and recent performance
  • Smart Recovery System that responds intelligently to drawdowns not with panic, but with precision
  • Advance filters layered on every signal for an extra edge before any trade is placed
  • Full automation with manual override trade your way, or let me handle everything

Minimum Requirements & Recommendations

  • Recommended brokers: IC Markets or any broker with ECN/RAW/LOW spread type
  • Minimum deposit: $500 with 1:500 leverage
  • Recommended deposit: $1000 with 1:500 leverage
  • Leverage: At least 1:100, with 1:500 recommended
  • Account type: Any
  • VPS: Mandatory for 24/7 operation
  • Timeframe:H1
Back tested from 2022-2026

      I don't chase noise. I don't overtrade. I wait for high-probability alignment across multiple strategies and filters, then execute with discipline.

      Set me up, define your risk tolerance, and let me do what I was built to do trade gold, intelligently.


      DISCLAIMER

      Trading foreign exchange, CFDs, and commodities such as gold carries a significant level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments can go down as well as up, and you may lose more than your initial deposit.

      Before using this EA with real funds, you are strongly advised to:

      • Test thoroughly on a demo account first
      • Fully understand the risks involved in leveraged trading
      • Only trade with capital you can afford to lose

      Trade responsibly. Protect your capital. Never risk more than you can afford to lose.


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      Fan Yang
      4.68 (25)
      专家
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      Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
      5 (7)
      专家
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      Gennady Sergienko
      2.55 (11)
      专家
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      Thierry Ouellet
      4.95 (22)
      专家
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      Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
      4.44 (132)
      专家
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      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.96 (214)
      专家
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      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (3)
      专家
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      Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
      4.11 (19)
      专家
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      Chen Jia Qi
      4.47 (17)
      专家
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      TICK STACK LTD
      5 (8)
      专家
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      Vladimir Lekhovitser
      3.43 (28)
      专家
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      Vladimir Mametov
      专家
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      MQL TOOLS SL
      5 (4)
      专家
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      Jimmy Peter Eriksson
      4.06 (36)
      专家
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      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.86 (506)
      专家
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      Valentina Zhuchkova
      4.23 (26)
      专家
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      Adam Hrncir
      4.83 (46)
      专家
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      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.33 (112)
      专家
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      Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
      4.64 (47)
      专家
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      Andrii Soma
      5 (2)
      专家
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      Neural Core AI
      Sifiso Khululekani Gcaba
      专家
      Neural Core EA — 基于人工智能的交易系统 MetaTrader 5 的终极智能交易助手 简介 Neural Core EA 是一款为 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) 设计的尖端人工智能驱动外汇交易系统。该专家顾问（EA）结合先进的技术指标与实时人工智能分析，做出智能交易决策。无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易者，Neural Core EA 都能自动执行高概率交易，并通过 GPT-4、Claude 3 和 Google Gemini 模型适应市场条件。 凭借自动保本、移动止损、动态风险管理以及多AI确认功能，Neural Core EA 在最小化风险的同时最大化盈利能力。它支持多个AI提供商（Open Router、Open AI、Anthropic、Google），并提供适用于各种市场条件的可定制交易策略。 API集成的作用 基于AI的分析： 收集市场数据（价格、指标、波动率） 将这些数据发送到选定的AI模型 接收交易信号（买入/卖出/持有/平仓）及置信度评分 使用这些信号来确认或拒绝交易决策 支持的AI提供商： Open Router（访问多种模型） Open
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      Yuvanmtb
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      Yuvanmtb 2026.07.03 09:49 
       

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      Sifiso Khululekani Gcaba
      471
      来自开发人员的回复 Sifiso Khululekani Gcaba 2026.07.03 11:26
      Thank you so much for your kind words and for taking the time to leave a review, Yuvanmtb! I truly appreciate your support and am thrilled to hear that Automate Gold has been helping with your Gold/USD trading. Feedback like this motivates me to keep improving and delivering reliable tools for traders like you. Wishing you continued success in your trades, Feel free to reach out anytime if you have questions or suggestions!
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