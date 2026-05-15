News Bias Engine

News Bias Engine — Real-Time Economic Calendar with Post-News Directional Bias

Most news indicators show you WHEN events happen.
News Bias Engine tells you WHAT TO DO after they happen.

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

THE PROBLEM WITH STANDARD NEWS INDICATORS

Every economic calendar tool on the market does the same thing:
displays upcoming events with countdown timers. That's useful, but
it's only half the job. The real question after NFP, CPI, or an
FOMC release is always the same:

   "Did the data come out better or worse than expected, and what
    does that mean for the pair I'm trading right now?"

Standard indicators leave you alone with that question. You have to
mentally compute the surprise, remember which currency reacts which
way, and translate it to your symbol — all while the market is
already moving.

News Bias Engine does this for you, automatically, in real time.

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

CORE FEATURES

▸ NATIVE MT5 CALENDAR — Zero external APIs, zero WebRequest, zero
  DLLs. Uses MetaTrader's built-in economic calendar. Works on any
  broker that provides calendar data.

▸ POST-NEWS BIAS ENGINE — After each release, computes a directional
  bias on your current symbol based on:
    • Surprise magnitude (actual vs forecast, normalized %)
    • Event importance weighting (HIGH × 2.0, MEDIUM × 1.0, LOW × 0.5)
    • Time decay with configurable half-life (default 120 min)
    • 95+ built-in currency reaction rules for top economic events

▸ ENGLISH EVENT NAMES — All events are translated to standardized
  English labels automatically, regardless of your MT5 terminal
  language. A trader using an Italian terminal and a trader using
  an English terminal see the same clean labels: "Industrial
  Production", "Non-Farm Payrolls", "Empire State Mfg Index",
  "Corporate Goods Price Index", etc. Toggleable.

▸ AUTO-SYMBOL FILTERING — Open EURUSD: see only EUR and USD events.
  Open XAUUSD: see only USD events. Open GBPJPY: see only GBP and JPY
  events. No manual configuration needed.

▸ THREE-STAGE STATUS SYSTEM
    • CLEAR     — Safe to trade
    • CAUTION   — High-impact event approaching (configurable window)
    • BLACKOUT  — Active event window, avoid new trades
    • WARN      — Calendar unavailable (broker issue, with details)

▸ ON-CHART VERTICAL LINES — Visual markers on the chart at every
  high-impact event timestamp. Tooltip shows event details on hover.

▸ PERSISTENT ALERTS — Sound, popup, and push notifications X minutes
  before high-impact events. Alert state survives terminal restarts:
  you never get duplicate alerts for the same event.

▸ CONFIDENCE SCORING — Each bias comes with LOW/MEDIUM/HIGH
  confidence based on event count and cumulative strength.

▸ ROBUST ERROR HANDLING — Validates all inputs at startup. Detects
  empty/unavailable calendar feeds and displays a clear warning
  instead of failing silently.

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

HOW THE BIAS ENGINE WORKS — CONCRETE EXAMPLE

Scenario: You are trading XAUUSD. US Empire State Manufacturing
Index is released:
   Actual:    +19.60
   Forecast:  -3.40
   Surprise:  Strong positive beat

News Bias Engine computes:
   • Surprise direction: positive
   • Magnitude bucket: 3x (>25% surprise)
   • Event importance: MEDIUM (×1.0)
   • Empire State rule weight: 1.0
   • Time decay (5 min after release, half-life 120 min): ×0.97
   • USD polarity for positive surprise: +1 (bullish)
   • Combined USD score: +2.9

For XAUUSD this translates to:
   • Strong USD = bearish for gold (metal/USD inverse correlation)
   • Symbol bias: SHORT XAUUSD
   • Strength: 2.9
   • Confidence: LOW (single MEDIUM-impact event)

You see this on screen within seconds of the release.

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

SUPPORTED EVENTS (95+ RULES)

USD : NFP, Avg Hourly Earnings, ADP, JOLTS, ECI, CPI, Core CPI,
      PPI, Core PPI, PCE, Core PCE, Unemployment, Initial Jobless
      Claims, Continuing Claims, Retail Sales, Core Retail Sales,
      Personal Spending, Personal Income, GDP, ISM Manufacturing,
      ISM Services, Markit PMI (Mfg/Svc), Consumer Confidence
      (Michigan, CB), Fed Funds Rate, FOMC Statement/Minutes/
      Projections, Durable Goods (incl. Core), Factory Orders,
      Housing Starts, Building Permits, New/Existing/Pending Home
      Sales, Industrial Production, Capacity Utilization, Empire
      State, Philly Fed, Richmond Fed, Dallas Fed, Chicago PMI,
      Trade Balance, Current Account

EUR : HICP, Core HICP, ECB Rate Decision, ECB Press Conference,
      Lagarde Speech, GDP, IFO, ZEW, Sentix, PMI Manufacturing,
      PMI Services, Composite PMI, Unemployment, Retail Sales,
      Industrial Production, Consumer Confidence, Trade Balance

GBP : CPI, Core CPI, BoE Rate Decision, BoE Monetary Policy,
      Bailey Speech, GDP, Claimant Count, Unemployment, Retail
      Sales, PMI Manufacturing, PMI Services

JPY : BoJ Rate Decision, Ueda Speech, CPI, Core CPI, CGPI,
      Tankan, GDP, Unemployment, Industrial Production, Machine
      Tool Orders, Trade Balance, Household Spending

AUD : RBA Rate Decision, CPI, Employment Change, Unemployment,
      Retail Sales, GDP
CAD : BoC Rate Decision, CPI, Employment Change, Unemployment,
      GDP, Retail Sales
NZD : RBNZ Rate Decision, CPI, GDP, Employment
CHF : SNB Policy Rate, CPI, GDP

Multilingual keyword matching: rules detect events whether your
terminal is in English, Italian, Spanish, German, French, or
others (depending on broker localization).

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

CONFIGURABLE PARAMETERS

Display
   • Panel corner, position, font size

Event Filter
   • Show High / Medium / Low impact (individually toggleable)
   • Hours ahead to display
   • Filter by current symbol currencies (on/off)
   • Force English event names (on/off)

Blackout Logic
   • Caution window (default 30 min before)
   • Blackout window before (default 5 min)
   • Blackout window after (default 15 min)
   • Vertical lines on chart (on/off, color)

Bias Engine
   • Lookback hours for released events (default 8h)
   • Surprise threshold % (default 0.5%)
   • Half-life decay in minutes (default 120 min, 0 = no decay)

Alerts
   • Alert lead time in minutes (default 15)
   • Sound / popup / push notification toggles

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

INSTALLATION

1. Click "Install" on this page
2. Drag News Bias Engine from MT5 Navigator onto any chart
3. Configure settings (defaults work out of the box)
4. Done

No setup wizard, no API keys, no whitelist URLs.

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q: Does it work on demo accounts?
A: Yes. Works on demo and live accounts identically.

Q: Does my broker need to provide an economic calendar?
A: Yes. MT5's calendar is broker-dependent. Most major brokers
   provide it. If your broker does not, the indicator will display
   a WARN status in the panel. Test on a demo account first if
   unsure.

Q: Will the bias work for every event?
A: The bias is computed only for events that have BOTH actual and
   forecast values, AND that match one of the 95+ rules. Minor
   reports without forecast consensus (e.g. CFTC positions, Baker
   Hughes rig count) are tracked for awareness but do not contribute
   to bias. This is intentional — you cannot compute a surprise
   without a forecast.

Q: My terminal is not in English. Will event names display correctly?
A: Yes. By default, News Bias Engine translates event names to
   standardized English labels using a built-in dictionary covering
   200+ event patterns. You can disable this in settings if you
   prefer your terminal's native language.

Q: Can I use it for scalping?
A: Yes. Set "event weight halves every N minutes" to 30 or 60 for
   faster decay. Set "consider releases up to N hours back" to 2 or 3.

Q: Can I use it for swing trading?
A: Yes. Set half-life to 240+ minutes and lookback to 24h.

Q: Does it work on all timeframes?
A: Yes. Panel and calendar logic are timeframe-independent.

Q: Does it auto-trade?
A: No. This is an analytical indicator, not an Expert Advisor. It
   gives you the bias; you decide whether and how to trade it.

Q: What if the calendar is empty in MT5?
A: The panel shows a WARN status with the reason. Check Tools →
   Options → Server that your broker provides the calendar feed.

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMERS

▸ News Bias Engine is an analytical tool. It does not place trades.
▸ Past performance of bias signals does not guarantee future results.
▸ Trading is risky. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.
▸ The bias engine relies on broker-provided calendar data; quality
  varies by broker.
▸ News Bias Engine is not affiliated with MetaQuotes Software Corp.

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

UPDATES & SUPPORT

Free lifetime updates for all buyers. New event rules and
translations are added regularly based on user feedback.

For questions, feature requests, or bug reports, use the MQL5
private message system. Response time: typically within 24-48 hours.
Recommended products
Ultimate Candle Patterns
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
Indicators
Check out my TRADE PLANNER MT5 – strongly recommended to anticipate account scenarios before risking any money. This is a multi-symbol, multi-timeframe, table-based indicator for MetaTrader 5 that identifies 46 types of candlestick formations. Each formation has its own image for easier recognition. The indicator includes popular patterns such as Engulfing, Hammer, Three Line Strike, Piercing, and Doji-like candles. You can check the full list of patterns in the screenshots below. Also you can
Currency Strength Monitor
Wael Tahar
Indicators
Currency Strength Monitor is a professional multi-currency strength indicator for MetaTrader 5 that analyzes and displays the relative strength of 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, JPY, CHF, CAD) in real-time. The indicator calculates strength values by aggregating price movements across 28 currency pairs and normalizing them using ATR, providing traders with a clear visual representation of which currencies are strengthening or weakening. Key Features: Multi-Currency Analysis — Monit
Visual Neptune Storm Surge indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Visual Neptune Storm Surge: Ride the Tides of Market Momentum Unleash the power of the ocean's force on your charts with the Visual Neptune Storm Surge indicator. Designed for traders who demand precision and clarity, this tool captures the raw energy of market volatility and translates it into clear, actionable trading signals. Stop guessing the trend and start trading with the confidence of a tidal wave at your back. For just $30, you can equip your trading arsenal with a sophisticated, yet i
Red Zone Monitor
Tatsuya Otani
Indicators
RED ZONE Monitor Loss-Cut & Break-Even Risk Monitor for Averaging Traders (MT5) RED ZONE Monitor is a risk management indicator for traders who use averaging, scaling-in, or multiple open positions . It visually displays: The loss-cut (liquidation) risk zone The break-even price Based on current open positions, lots, and margin conditions This indicator does not provide entry signals. It does not promise profits. It shows where your account actually fails if price moves against you. What RED ZO
Magic Curves MT5
Aleksey Usachev
Indicators
Indicator shows balance curves based on magic number for portfolio analysis. It allows to visually estimate different strategies performance on a single symbol. Any of magic number can be hidden by clicking on the value in legend. Parameters: HideAllOnStart - all magics are hidden and can be activated by clicking on its value; MAMode - shows average profit from trades; MAPeriod - Moving average period; Magics - a string with magic numbers separated by comma like "1,2,123". If this field is empty
Currency Strength Meter MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Indicators
Knowledge of the strength and weakness of each currency is vital for every forex trader. Our   Currency Strength Meter indicator   measures the strength of eight major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, CAD, AUD, NZD) by using the Relative Strength Index indicator, also known as RSI. The Currency Strength Meter indicator shows you, simply and quickly, when a currency is oversold, overbought, or in "normal area". This way, you can identify which currency is the strongest and the weakest. Our
Graal ATR Zones
Artem Bezmenov
Indicators
Indicator "ATR Grail Control zones" user's guide Purpose of the indicator The indicator calculates **the average price movement** (High − Low) for a given number of periods (months, weeks, days) and builds two zones ** from the current extremes of the period ** — upper and lower. Calculation logic: from **Low** of the current candle, the average move is postponed up; from **High** of the current candle, the same average move is postponed down. Each zone has a width of **+10%** of the average
MTF Qristalium Arrows MT5
Elena Kusheva
Indicators
Indicator MTF Qristalium Arrows is a semi - automatic trading system. It works on all currency pairs.  The indicator uses three rules: 1) we trade only on the trend, 2)"buy when everyone sells and sell when everyone buys", 3) the Price always goes against the crowd.  Indicator MTF Arrows Qristalium filter rules across multiple time frames using the built-in indicators. If the trend matches on the selected time intervals, the indicator will give an arrow to enter the market. Then you make you
TouchAlert Pro
Lù Hirata
Indicators
Touch Alert Pro Don't want to miss trade opportunities, but can't keep your eyes glued to the chart all day? This indicator was made just for you. Product Overview Touch Alert Pro is an indicator that notifies you via the MetaTrader 5 app when the price touches an alert object on the chart. You can freely add or remove alert objects using buttons displayed directly on the chart. Each alert object can have a customizable notification limit . This tool does not support automatic trading; it i
XagusdHamzai85pattern
Denis Hamza
Indicators
XagusdHamzai85pattern – Visual Pattern Detector for XAGUSD XagusdHamzai85pattern is a purely visual Expert Advisor designed for advanced technical analysis of Silver (XAGUSD) . It does not open any trades : its purpose is to clearly and instantly display price action patterns directly on the chart , making it ideal for backtesting, pattern study, and manual decision support . Detected Patterns The EA automatically detects and draws signals for the following classic patterns: Bullish & Bearish En
FWS Currency Strength Meter Multi Timeframe
Maya Roma Oberholzer
Indicators
️ FWS Currency Strength - 8-Currency Multi-Timeframe Meter See which currency is strongest - and which pair to trade right now. Currency Strength ranks all 8 G8 currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, NZD, CHF) from strongest to weakest using true cross-pair averaging across 5 timeframes (M5/M15/H1/H4/D1). It then auto-suggests the best pair to trade - the strongest currency vs the weakest. Compact on-chart panel plus a stunning browser dashboard. Part of the Forex Weather Station suite.
Pip Movement Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Stay ahead of market momentum with the Pip Movement Alert MT5, a versatile multicurrency indicator designed to track and alert traders on precise pip movements across multiple symbols, ideal for forex, stocks, crypto, and commodities trading. Praised in trading communities like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex, and highlighted in discussions on Investopedia and TradingView for its ability to detect sudden market shifts, this indicator is a must-have for traders seeking to capitalize on rapid p
FREE
Energy Gravity
Pavel Matseichyk
Indicators
Energy Gravity — User Guide Energy Gravity is a structural market analysis tool that visualizes the hidden energetic geometry of price. The indicator treats the market as a dynamic field of distributed mass, where past price interaction forms: attraction zones equilibrium areas structural tension probable return directions Core concept: Price does not move randomly — it interacts with accumulated liquidity and time. Energy Gravity shows where equilibrium is located, where liquidity is concentrat
Gold Pulse Pro Alerts Sessions and Levels
Yuki Nakayama
Indicators
NEW in v2.0 - Gold Pulse now also answers WHY gold is moving: MACRO verdict - USD, yields and risk in one read: HEADWIND or TAILWIND for gold.; NEXT high-impact event with a live countdown (economic calendar).; Hover any element to reveal the exact numbers behind it - visual at a glance, data on demand. Know exactly where gold is in the day, get ALERTED the instant something matters, and never miss the moments that move XAUUSD. Live session clock, ADR consumption, ATR/spread, multi-timeframe bi
Smart Fair Value Gap Pro
Joao Luiz Savioli Filho
Indicators
Unlock the power of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with the cleanest FVG indicator on the market. Smart FVG Pro is not just another gap detector. It is designed for professional traders who need to filter out noise and focus on high-probability reversal zones. Unlike standard indicators that clutter your chart with every minor gap, Smart FVG Pro uses advanced filtering logic (Trend + Volatility) and a unique "Smart Mitigation" system to automatically remove invalidated zones, keeping your chart clea
Multi Macd RD MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (4)
Indicators
Overview MGH-MultiMACD-RD is a multi-timeframe MACD divergence indicator for MetaTrader 5. It monitors up to 6 timeframes simultaneously on a single chart, detects both regular and hidden divergences, and delivers alerts when a divergence is confirmed. The indicator was developed to address three common limitations found in standard MACD divergence tools: single-timeframe analysis, signal repainting, and inconsistent divergence line drawing. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Analysis The indicator di
FREE
AI Neural Gold Pro Dynamic
Jaroslaw Jozwiak
Experts
AI Neural Gold Pro Dynamic - A Trading System for XAUUSD This Expert Advisor is designed for automated trading on the XAUUSD instrument. It employs a systematic approach that utilizes a multi-layer analysis system to identify potential trading opportunities. System Overview The EA's operational logic is based on several concurrent analysis layers: Momentum Analysis Layer:   Processes various technical indicators to assess trend strength and momentum across multiple timeframes. Volatility
Drawdown Tracker
Jaron Clegg
Indicators
MT5 Drawdown Tracker – Track Your EA’s Performance with Precision! Take your trading analysis to the next level with our MT5 indicator designed to monitor, record, and report the drawdown of any Expert Advisor. Whether you’re fine-tuning your strategies or optimizing risk management, this tool gives you the insights you need. Key Features: Effortless Tracking: Automatically monitors the drawdown levels of your EAs with precision. Comprehensive Data Storage: Accurately logs each drawdown event,
Ultron Trend Master
Dawid Aaron Zinserling
Indicators
ULTRON TREND MASTER This Indicator strategy works on any volatility market together with currency pairs and gold. It uses 2 files (Ultron Trend Master 1 and 2) Due to only uploading one file. Please also download Ultron Trend Master 1 free from comment section of this indicator  . The purchased file is the main file with the strategy and should be used together with Trend Master 1 File. The only indicator on the market that will be able to trade any Vix market together with any currency pair or
BW Indicators
Sergei Gurov
Indicators
A tool for creating Bill Williams indicators Our tool provides the ability to set Bill Williams indicators on a chart with a mouse click. - The Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator helps to assess the driving force of the trend. - Alligator indicator — determines the current state of the trend and possible entry and exit points. - Fractals indicator — helps to identify significant levels  - Accelerator Oscillator (AC) indicator — shows the change in trend acceleration. - Market Facilitation Index
FREE
KS Invert Chart Pro Indicator
Kulvinder Singh
Indicators
Overview Unlock a fresh perspective on your charts with the KS Invert Chart Pro Indicator – a powerful, zero-lag tool designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5. This innovative indicator inverts bars or candles mathematically (by multiplying price data by -1), revealing hidden patterns, contrarian opportunities, and inverse correlations that traditional views might miss. Perfect for advanced traders employing correlation strategies, multi-timeframe analysis, or hedge monitoring. Whether you're spott
Deep Bollinger Bands
Marat Sultanov
Indicators
Every indicator has its advantages and disadvantages. Trending ones show good signals during a trend, but lag during a flat. Flat ones thrive in the flat, but die off as soon as a trend comes. All this would not be a problem, if it was easy to predict when a flat changes to a trend and when a trend changes to a flat, but in practice it is an extremely serious task. What if you develop such an algorithm, which could eliminate an indicator's flaws and enhance its strengths? What if such an algorit
Market Correlation WillSpread
Aliaksei Pinchuk
Indicators
WillSpread — Market Strength Indicator by Larry Williams for MetaTrader 5 !!!!!!!!!! Check out my Expert Advisor that also use market correlation    https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/consig/seller WillSpread is a professional indicator based on Larry Williams’ proprietary methodology (a trader with decades of experience), designed to analyze the hidden strength and weakness of assets through intermarket correlations. Perfect for identifying leading signals and confirming trends. What is WillSp
Pair Spread Oscillator
Ioannis Xenos
Indicators
Welcome to the Pair Spread Oscillator by Xignal Coding! Ever wondered if you could monitor one asset against another—typically correlated—and spot opportunities? That’s exactly what you can do with the Pair Spread Oscillator! The Pair Spread Oscillator calculates the distance between your selected instruments and provides the mean distance and the standard deviation of your choice. This way, you can easily identify when these two instruments are moving in different directions and act before the
Candle Body Power Et
Alexandru Gisca
Indicators
Candle Body Power — Real-Time Candle Body Strength Classifier | Juravvlik Trading Tools | CVET System Candle Body Power is a price action quality indicator that measures the body-to-range ratio of each candle and classifies its strength into three power levels in real time. Instead of just showing direction, it reveals how clean and dominant the current candle movement really is — giving you an instant read on candle body strength before the bar closes. CLASSIFICATION — THREE POWER LEVELS The
FREE
Katana FX Infinity MT5
Szymon Palczynski
5 (1)
Experts
Katana FX Infinity uses a newly developed innovative technology involving a "smart multiplier". Simply put, Katana intelligently selects the size of the positions It works best on EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, USDCAD, AUDCAD but can be traded on virtually any chart. Katana FX Infinity is a middle-term trend advisor working best on TF H1 with the usage of the price channel. Like all my EA, it undergoes rigorous testing. He works on a real account and is constantly being improved. I have been creating
Currency Strength Meter Pro Dashboard for MT5
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Indicators
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; This indicator needs the history data of all 28 major currency
Visual Dolphin Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Visual Dolphin Indicator Unlock the rhythm of the market with the Visual Dolphin Indicator, your ultimate tool for identifying and capitalizing on market trends with clarity and confidence. Designed for both novice and experienced traders, this indicator eliminates the noise and guesswork, providing crystal-clear buy and sell signals directly on your chart. The Logic Behind the Waves The core of the Visual Dolphin Indicator is a sophisticated yet intuitive dual-wave system based on moving avera
Outside Day Reversal EA
Munkh Od Jargalsaikhan
Experts
Outside day trading strategy looks for a specific pattern in the price chart of a security. The pattern is characterized by a larger range than the previous day, with the high of the day higher than the previous day's high and the low of the day lower than the previous day's low. Works with many symbols, such as BTCUSD, GBPUSD,USDCAD, oil, gas, and others. PLEASE RATE! Thank you very much! FEATURES: - Real Strategy - Daily Bar Strategy - Exit the trade if the day was profitable - ATR multiple s
FREE
Nasdaq Ninjas
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
Indicators
Nasdaq Ninjas — Multi-Factor Confluence Signals with MTF Confirmation. Nasdaq Ninjas is a precision confluence indicator that fuses four independent momentum and strength engines into a single, decisive read on the market. it only speaks when all of its underlying components agree — filtering out the chop and surfacing the moments that actually matter. Built for traders who want clean, non-repainting signals with higher-timeframe context baked right onto the chart. Key Features Quad-engine con
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.75 (130)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-laggi
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Points of Interest (POIs), and real-time signals, the i
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.4 (48)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
More from author
HotkeyTrader
Leonardo Andriulli
5 (1)
Utilities
HotkeyTrader V5 – Your Ultimate Fast Trading Ally! ️ Enter the market, exit in profit – all with one key! Ever dreamed of buying, selling, setting break-even, or closing all trades with a simple keyboard shortcut or Stream Deck button? With HotkeyTrader V5, it's reality. No clicks, no distractions. Just pure speed. Description HotkeyTrader V5 is an advanced utility for manual traders, designed to simplify and execute scaling IN/OUT strategies precisely, quickly, and in a structured way
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review