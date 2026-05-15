News Bias Engine

News Bias Engine — Real-Time Economic Calendar with Post-News Directional Bias

Most news indicators show you WHEN events happen.
News Bias Engine tells you WHAT TO DO after they happen.

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THE PROBLEM WITH STANDARD NEWS INDICATORS

Every economic calendar tool on the market does the same thing:
displays upcoming events with countdown timers. That's useful, but
it's only half the job. The real question after NFP, CPI, or an
FOMC release is always the same:

   "Did the data come out better or worse than expected, and what
    does that mean for the pair I'm trading right now?"

Standard indicators leave you alone with that question. You have to
mentally compute the surprise, remember which currency reacts which
way, and translate it to your symbol — all while the market is
already moving.

News Bias Engine does this for you, automatically, in real time.

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

CORE FEATURES

▸ NATIVE MT5 CALENDAR — Zero external APIs, zero WebRequest, zero
  DLLs. Uses MetaTrader's built-in economic calendar. Works on any
  broker that provides calendar data.

▸ POST-NEWS BIAS ENGINE — After each release, computes a directional
  bias on your current symbol based on:
    • Surprise magnitude (actual vs forecast, normalized %)
    • Event importance weighting (HIGH × 2.0, MEDIUM × 1.0, LOW × 0.5)
    • Time decay with configurable half-life (default 120 min)
    • 95+ built-in currency reaction rules for top economic events

▸ ENGLISH EVENT NAMES — All events are translated to standardized
  English labels automatically, regardless of your MT5 terminal
  language. A trader using an Italian terminal and a trader using
  an English terminal see the same clean labels: "Industrial
  Production", "Non-Farm Payrolls", "Empire State Mfg Index",
  "Corporate Goods Price Index", etc. Toggleable.

▸ AUTO-SYMBOL FILTERING — Open EURUSD: see only EUR and USD events.
  Open XAUUSD: see only USD events. Open GBPJPY: see only GBP and JPY
  events. No manual configuration needed.

▸ THREE-STAGE STATUS SYSTEM
    • CLEAR     — Safe to trade
    • CAUTION   — High-impact event approaching (configurable window)
    • BLACKOUT  — Active event window, avoid new trades
    • WARN      — Calendar unavailable (broker issue, with details)

▸ ON-CHART VERTICAL LINES — Visual markers on the chart at every
  high-impact event timestamp. Tooltip shows event details on hover.

▸ PERSISTENT ALERTS — Sound, popup, and push notifications X minutes
  before high-impact events. Alert state survives terminal restarts:
  you never get duplicate alerts for the same event.

▸ CONFIDENCE SCORING — Each bias comes with LOW/MEDIUM/HIGH
  confidence based on event count and cumulative strength.

▸ ROBUST ERROR HANDLING — Validates all inputs at startup. Detects
  empty/unavailable calendar feeds and displays a clear warning
  instead of failing silently.

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

HOW THE BIAS ENGINE WORKS — CONCRETE EXAMPLE

Scenario: You are trading XAUUSD. US Empire State Manufacturing
Index is released:
   Actual:    +19.60
   Forecast:  -3.40
   Surprise:  Strong positive beat

News Bias Engine computes:
   • Surprise direction: positive
   • Magnitude bucket: 3x (>25% surprise)
   • Event importance: MEDIUM (×1.0)
   • Empire State rule weight: 1.0
   • Time decay (5 min after release, half-life 120 min): ×0.97
   • USD polarity for positive surprise: +1 (bullish)
   • Combined USD score: +2.9

For XAUUSD this translates to:
   • Strong USD = bearish for gold (metal/USD inverse correlation)
   • Symbol bias: SHORT XAUUSD
   • Strength: 2.9
   • Confidence: LOW (single MEDIUM-impact event)

You see this on screen within seconds of the release.

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

SUPPORTED EVENTS (95+ RULES)

USD : NFP, Avg Hourly Earnings, ADP, JOLTS, ECI, CPI, Core CPI,
      PPI, Core PPI, PCE, Core PCE, Unemployment, Initial Jobless
      Claims, Continuing Claims, Retail Sales, Core Retail Sales,
      Personal Spending, Personal Income, GDP, ISM Manufacturing,
      ISM Services, Markit PMI (Mfg/Svc), Consumer Confidence
      (Michigan, CB), Fed Funds Rate, FOMC Statement/Minutes/
      Projections, Durable Goods (incl. Core), Factory Orders,
      Housing Starts, Building Permits, New/Existing/Pending Home
      Sales, Industrial Production, Capacity Utilization, Empire
      State, Philly Fed, Richmond Fed, Dallas Fed, Chicago PMI,
      Trade Balance, Current Account

EUR : HICP, Core HICP, ECB Rate Decision, ECB Press Conference,
      Lagarde Speech, GDP, IFO, ZEW, Sentix, PMI Manufacturing,
      PMI Services, Composite PMI, Unemployment, Retail Sales,
      Industrial Production, Consumer Confidence, Trade Balance

GBP : CPI, Core CPI, BoE Rate Decision, BoE Monetary Policy,
      Bailey Speech, GDP, Claimant Count, Unemployment, Retail
      Sales, PMI Manufacturing, PMI Services

JPY : BoJ Rate Decision, Ueda Speech, CPI, Core CPI, CGPI,
      Tankan, GDP, Unemployment, Industrial Production, Machine
      Tool Orders, Trade Balance, Household Spending

AUD : RBA Rate Decision, CPI, Employment Change, Unemployment,
      Retail Sales, GDP
CAD : BoC Rate Decision, CPI, Employment Change, Unemployment,
      GDP, Retail Sales
NZD : RBNZ Rate Decision, CPI, GDP, Employment
CHF : SNB Policy Rate, CPI, GDP

Multilingual keyword matching: rules detect events whether your
terminal is in English, Italian, Spanish, German, French, or
others (depending on broker localization).

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CONFIGURABLE PARAMETERS

Display
   • Panel corner, position, font size

Event Filter
   • Show High / Medium / Low impact (individually toggleable)
   • Hours ahead to display
   • Filter by current symbol currencies (on/off)
   • Force English event names (on/off)

Blackout Logic
   • Caution window (default 30 min before)
   • Blackout window before (default 5 min)
   • Blackout window after (default 15 min)
   • Vertical lines on chart (on/off, color)

Bias Engine
   • Lookback hours for released events (default 8h)
   • Surprise threshold % (default 0.5%)
   • Half-life decay in minutes (default 120 min, 0 = no decay)

Alerts
   • Alert lead time in minutes (default 15)
   • Sound / popup / push notification toggles

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INSTALLATION

1. Click "Install" on this page
2. Drag News Bias Engine from MT5 Navigator onto any chart
3. Configure settings (defaults work out of the box)
4. Done

No setup wizard, no API keys, no whitelist URLs.

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q: Does it work on demo accounts?
A: Yes. Works on demo and live accounts identically.

Q: Does my broker need to provide an economic calendar?
A: Yes. MT5's calendar is broker-dependent. Most major brokers
   provide it. If your broker does not, the indicator will display
   a WARN status in the panel. Test on a demo account first if
   unsure.

Q: Will the bias work for every event?
A: The bias is computed only for events that have BOTH actual and
   forecast values, AND that match one of the 95+ rules. Minor
   reports without forecast consensus (e.g. CFTC positions, Baker
   Hughes rig count) are tracked for awareness but do not contribute
   to bias. This is intentional — you cannot compute a surprise
   without a forecast.

Q: My terminal is not in English. Will event names display correctly?
A: Yes. By default, News Bias Engine translates event names to
   standardized English labels using a built-in dictionary covering
   200+ event patterns. You can disable this in settings if you
   prefer your terminal's native language.

Q: Can I use it for scalping?
A: Yes. Set "event weight halves every N minutes" to 30 or 60 for
   faster decay. Set "consider releases up to N hours back" to 2 or 3.

Q: Can I use it for swing trading?
A: Yes. Set half-life to 240+ minutes and lookback to 24h.

Q: Does it work on all timeframes?
A: Yes. Panel and calendar logic are timeframe-independent.

Q: Does it auto-trade?
A: No. This is an analytical indicator, not an Expert Advisor. It
   gives you the bias; you decide whether and how to trade it.

Q: What if the calendar is empty in MT5?
A: The panel shows a WARN status with the reason. Check Tools →
   Options → Server that your broker provides the calendar feed.

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMERS

▸ News Bias Engine is an analytical tool. It does not place trades.
▸ Past performance of bias signals does not guarantee future results.
▸ Trading is risky. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.
▸ The bias engine relies on broker-provided calendar data; quality
  varies by broker.
▸ News Bias Engine is not affiliated with MetaQuotes Software Corp.

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

UPDATES & SUPPORT

Free lifetime updates for all buyers. New event rules and
translations are added regularly based on user feedback.

For questions, feature requests, or bug reports, use the MQL5
private message system. Response time: typically within 24-48 hours.
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ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Индикаторы
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Visual Dolphin Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Индикаторы
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Outside Day Reversal EA
Munkh Od Jargalsaikhan
Эксперты
Outside day trading strategy looks for a specific pattern in the price chart of a security. The pattern is characterized by a larger range than the previous day, with the high of the day higher than the previous day's high and the low of the day lower than the previous day's low. Works with many symbols, such as BTCUSD, GBPUSD,USDCAD, oil, gas, and others. PLEASE RATE! Thank you very much! FEATURES: - Real Strategy - Daily Bar Strategy - Exit the trade if the day was profitable - ATR multiple s
FREE
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Lesedi Oliver Seilane
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
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5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
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HotkeyTrader
Leonardo Andriulli
5 (1)
Утилиты
HotkeyTrader V5 – Your Ultimate Fast Trading Ally! ️ Enter the market, exit in profit – all with one key! Ever dreamed of buying, selling, setting break-even, or closing all trades with a simple keyboard shortcut or Stream Deck button? With HotkeyTrader V5, it's reality. No clicks, no distractions. Just pure speed. Description HotkeyTrader V5 is an advanced utility for manual traders, designed to simplify and execute scaling IN/OUT strategies precisely, quickly, and in a structured way
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