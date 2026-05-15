News Bias Engine — Real-Time Economic Calendar with Post-News Directional Bias





Most news indicators show you WHEN events happen.

News Bias Engine tells you WHAT TO DO after they happen.





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THE PROBLEM WITH STANDARD NEWS INDICATORS





Every economic calendar tool on the market does the same thing:

displays upcoming events with countdown timers. That's useful, but

it's only half the job. The real question after NFP, CPI, or an

FOMC release is always the same:





"Did the data come out better or worse than expected, and what

does that mean for the pair I'm trading right now?"





Standard indicators leave you alone with that question. You have to

mentally compute the surprise, remember which currency reacts which

way, and translate it to your symbol — all while the market is

already moving.





News Bias Engine does this for you, automatically, in real time.





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CORE FEATURES





▸ NATIVE MT5 CALENDAR — Zero external APIs, zero WebRequest, zero

DLLs. Uses MetaTrader's built-in economic calendar. Works on any

broker that provides calendar data.





▸ POST-NEWS BIAS ENGINE — After each release, computes a directional

bias on your current symbol based on:

• Surprise magnitude (actual vs forecast, normalized %)

• Event importance weighting (HIGH × 2.0, MEDIUM × 1.0, LOW × 0.5)

• Time decay with configurable half-life (default 120 min)

• 95+ built-in currency reaction rules for top economic events





▸ ENGLISH EVENT NAMES — All events are translated to standardized

English labels automatically, regardless of your MT5 terminal

language. A trader using an Italian terminal and a trader using

an English terminal see the same clean labels: "Industrial

Production", "Non-Farm Payrolls", "Empire State Mfg Index",

"Corporate Goods Price Index", etc. Toggleable.





▸ AUTO-SYMBOL FILTERING — Open EURUSD: see only EUR and USD events.

Open XAUUSD: see only USD events. Open GBPJPY: see only GBP and JPY

events. No manual configuration needed.





▸ THREE-STAGE STATUS SYSTEM

• CLEAR — Safe to trade

• CAUTION — High-impact event approaching (configurable window)

• BLACKOUT — Active event window, avoid new trades

• WARN — Calendar unavailable (broker issue, with details)





▸ ON-CHART VERTICAL LINES — Visual markers on the chart at every

high-impact event timestamp. Tooltip shows event details on hover.





▸ PERSISTENT ALERTS — Sound, popup, and push notifications X minutes

before high-impact events. Alert state survives terminal restarts:

you never get duplicate alerts for the same event.





▸ CONFIDENCE SCORING — Each bias comes with LOW/MEDIUM/HIGH

confidence based on event count and cumulative strength.





▸ ROBUST ERROR HANDLING — Validates all inputs at startup. Detects

empty/unavailable calendar feeds and displays a clear warning

instead of failing silently.





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HOW THE BIAS ENGINE WORKS — CONCRETE EXAMPLE





Scenario: You are trading XAUUSD. US Empire State Manufacturing

Index is released:

Actual: +19.60

Forecast: -3.40

Surprise: Strong positive beat





News Bias Engine computes:

• Surprise direction: positive

• Magnitude bucket: 3x (>25% surprise)

• Event importance: MEDIUM (×1.0)

• Empire State rule weight: 1.0

• Time decay (5 min after release, half-life 120 min): ×0.97

• USD polarity for positive surprise: +1 (bullish)

• Combined USD score: +2.9





For XAUUSD this translates to:

• Strong USD = bearish for gold (metal/USD inverse correlation)

• Symbol bias: SHORT XAUUSD

• Strength: 2.9

• Confidence: LOW (single MEDIUM-impact event)





You see this on screen within seconds of the release.





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SUPPORTED EVENTS (95+ RULES)





USD : NFP, Avg Hourly Earnings, ADP, JOLTS, ECI, CPI, Core CPI,

PPI, Core PPI, PCE, Core PCE, Unemployment, Initial Jobless

Claims, Continuing Claims, Retail Sales, Core Retail Sales,

Personal Spending, Personal Income, GDP, ISM Manufacturing,

ISM Services, Markit PMI (Mfg/Svc), Consumer Confidence

(Michigan, CB), Fed Funds Rate, FOMC Statement/Minutes/

Projections, Durable Goods (incl. Core), Factory Orders,

Housing Starts, Building Permits, New/Existing/Pending Home

Sales, Industrial Production, Capacity Utilization, Empire

State, Philly Fed, Richmond Fed, Dallas Fed, Chicago PMI,

Trade Balance, Current Account





EUR : HICP, Core HICP, ECB Rate Decision, ECB Press Conference,

Lagarde Speech, GDP, IFO, ZEW, Sentix, PMI Manufacturing,

PMI Services, Composite PMI, Unemployment, Retail Sales,

Industrial Production, Consumer Confidence, Trade Balance





GBP : CPI, Core CPI, BoE Rate Decision, BoE Monetary Policy,

Bailey Speech, GDP, Claimant Count, Unemployment, Retail

Sales, PMI Manufacturing, PMI Services





JPY : BoJ Rate Decision, Ueda Speech, CPI, Core CPI, CGPI,

Tankan, GDP, Unemployment, Industrial Production, Machine

Tool Orders, Trade Balance, Household Spending





AUD : RBA Rate Decision, CPI, Employment Change, Unemployment,

Retail Sales, GDP

CAD : BoC Rate Decision, CPI, Employment Change, Unemployment,

GDP, Retail Sales

NZD : RBNZ Rate Decision, CPI, GDP, Employment

CHF : SNB Policy Rate, CPI, GDP





Multilingual keyword matching: rules detect events whether your

terminal is in English, Italian, Spanish, German, French, or

others (depending on broker localization).





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CONFIGURABLE PARAMETERS





Display

• Panel corner, position, font size





Event Filter

• Show High / Medium / Low impact (individually toggleable)

• Hours ahead to display

• Filter by current symbol currencies (on/off)

• Force English event names (on/off)





Blackout Logic

• Caution window (default 30 min before)

• Blackout window before (default 5 min)

• Blackout window after (default 15 min)

• Vertical lines on chart (on/off, color)





Bias Engine

• Lookback hours for released events (default 8h)

• Surprise threshold % (default 0.5%)

• Half-life decay in minutes (default 120 min, 0 = no decay)





Alerts

• Alert lead time in minutes (default 15)

• Sound / popup / push notification toggles





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INSTALLATION





1. Click "Install" on this page

2. Drag News Bias Engine from MT5 Navigator onto any chart

3. Configure settings (defaults work out of the box)

4. Done





No setup wizard, no API keys, no whitelist URLs.





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FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS





Q: Does it work on demo accounts?

A: Yes. Works on demo and live accounts identically.





Q: Does my broker need to provide an economic calendar?

A: Yes. MT5's calendar is broker-dependent. Most major brokers

provide it. If your broker does not, the indicator will display

a WARN status in the panel. Test on a demo account first if

unsure.





Q: Will the bias work for every event?

A: The bias is computed only for events that have BOTH actual and

forecast values, AND that match one of the 95+ rules. Minor

reports without forecast consensus (e.g. CFTC positions, Baker

Hughes rig count) are tracked for awareness but do not contribute

to bias. This is intentional — you cannot compute a surprise

without a forecast.





Q: My terminal is not in English. Will event names display correctly?

A: Yes. By default, News Bias Engine translates event names to

standardized English labels using a built-in dictionary covering

200+ event patterns. You can disable this in settings if you

prefer your terminal's native language.





Q: Can I use it for scalping?

A: Yes. Set "event weight halves every N minutes" to 30 or 60 for

faster decay. Set "consider releases up to N hours back" to 2 or 3.





Q: Can I use it for swing trading?

A: Yes. Set half-life to 240+ minutes and lookback to 24h.





Q: Does it work on all timeframes?

A: Yes. Panel and calendar logic are timeframe-independent.





Q: Does it auto-trade?

A: No. This is an analytical indicator, not an Expert Advisor. It

gives you the bias; you decide whether and how to trade it.





Q: What if the calendar is empty in MT5?

A: The panel shows a WARN status with the reason. Check Tools →

Options → Server that your broker provides the calendar feed.





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IMPORTANT DISCLAIMERS





▸ News Bias Engine is an analytical tool. It does not place trades.

▸ Past performance of bias signals does not guarantee future results.

▸ Trading is risky. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

▸ The bias engine relies on broker-provided calendar data; quality

varies by broker.

▸ News Bias Engine is not affiliated with MetaQuotes Software Corp.





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UPDATES & SUPPORT





Free lifetime updates for all buyers. New event rules and

translations are added regularly based on user feedback.





For questions, feature requests, or bug reports, use the MQL5

private message system. Response time: typically within 24-48 hours.