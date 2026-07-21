Remarkable EA

Overview

REMARKABLE EA is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around a proprietary Bill Williams multi-layer confluence engine. It combines Alligator, Gator Oscillator, Awesome Oscillator (AO), and Accelerator Oscillator (AC) into a single internally scored decision framework that evaluates market conditions before any position is opened. If you have stumbled across this, you are in the right place to earn consistent profit.

  It is a well-crafted Expert Advisor, and the system runs structured, ATR-spaced baskets — a capped, limited martingale sequence that scales position size progressively as price moves against an open trade. All internal calibration values that define the strategy's edge are fixed inside the EA and are intentionally not exposed in the input settings. It's also designed to handle extreme market reversal, Exhaustion conditions and win trades successfully. It doesn't engage dangerous GRID martingale system, but an advanced Basket management system backed by strong trend detection mechanism.

  Optimised for:

Symbol:

Any — including BTCUSD, XAUUSD, XAGUSD and all major FOREX pairs.

• Recommended Symbol and Timeframe: Performs best for BTCUSD H4 & XAGUSD H4 chart's 

Account type: Hedging accounts unlock the simultaneous BUY + SELL basket mode

  Strategy Logic

REMARKABLE does not trade on a single indicator trigger. Before the first position of any basket is opened, the EA runs a proprietary confluence scoring engine that evaluates five internal conditions simultaneously and produces a score from 0 to 100. A basket is only initiated when the score clears an internal threshold — the specific threshold and the weighting of each condition are part of the EA's protected logic and are not visible in the inputs.

  Mandatory Price Structure Gate

In addition to the confluence score, every new basket must pass a mandatory price structure validation: the market must be printing confirmed higher-highs and higher-lows for a buy, or lower-highs and lower-lows for a sell, using Bill Williams-style confirmed fractals. This gate cannot be bypassed by the user and is not controlled by any input parameter. It ensures REMARKABLE only enters in the direction of a structurally confirmed trend, not on oscillator readings alone.

  Basket System

Once a basket is opened, the EA manages a sequence of up to a protected maximum number of positions. Additional positions (martingale adds) are placed at ATR-spaced intervals if price moves against the basket. The spacing between adds is calculated from the ATR value snapshotted at the moment the basket opened — it does not change mid-basket. The lot size of each successive add is scaled by an internal multiplier. Both the maximum number of positions and the multiplier are fixed internally and not user-configurable.

  Simultaneous BUY + SELL Baskets

On hedging accounts, REMARKABLE can run a fully independent BUY basket and SELL basket at the same time (MODE_BOTH). Each basket has its own position tracking, its own ATR snapshot, and its own exit logic. On netting accounts, the EA automatically falls back to single-direction mode.

  Internal Signal Filters

REMARKABLE uses four independent filters that can each independently block a new basket from opening. None of these filters close an existing basket — they only gate new entries. Their internal calibration values are protected.

  1 — Sleeping Market Filter, 2 — ATR Expansion Filter, 3 — Exhaustion / Climactic Move Filter, 4 — Spread Filter

Monitors a rolling average of the live spread and blocks new entries when the spread exceeds a user-configurable multiple of that average. The number of rolling samples and the multiplier are both user-configurable.

  Basket Exit Logic

REMARKABLE does not use a fixed broker-side take profit. All exits are managed dynamically. Three independent exit methods are available, each toggled separately in the inputs:

  Basket TP% Exit: The basket closes when combined floating profit across all its positions reaches a user-defined percentage of account balance.

AO + AC Reverse Exit: If both the Awesome Oscillator and Accelerator Oscillator simultaneously reverse against the basket direction, the EA treats this as a momentum exhaustion signal and closes the basket. The detection is binary (both must flip) and the logic is internal.

Alligator Shrink Exit: If the spread between the Alligator's outer lines begins contracting — indicating the trend is fading — the basket is closed. The internal shrink ratio and lookback period are protected.

  Equity Protection

REMARKABLE includes a two-tier drawdown protection system that operates at the account level and applies across both baskets simultaneously when running in MODE_BOTH:

  Drawdown Gate: Once the account equity has fallen by the user-defined MaxDrawdownPercent from its session peak, no new baskets are opened. Existing baskets continue to trade normally and exit via their own logic.

Emergency Close: If equity falls further to the user-defined EmergencyDrawdownPercent, all open baskets are force-closed immediately to prevent further loss.

Emergency Stop-Loss: Every position receives a wide catastrophic stop-loss at entry as a last-resort safety net. The stop distance is calculated internally from the ATR at basket open and is not user-configurable.

  ⚠  Risk Note: REMARKABLE uses a martingale approach. Losing streaks grow the total position size. Even with the filters and drawdown controls above, significant drawdowns are possible in adverse or extreme market conditions. Always test on a demo account before live deployment.

  News Filter

An optional news filter uses the MetaTrader 5 built-in economic calendar to pause new basket entries before and after high-impact news events. The pause window (minutes before and minutes after) is user-configurable. The filter requires an active internet connection.

  Main Features

Proprietary 5-condition Bill Williams confluence engine (logic is internally protected)

Mandatory price structure gate — confirmed fractals required before any basket opens

ATR-spaced capped martingale basket with internal lot scaling

Simultaneous BUY + SELL independent baskets (hedging accounts, MODE_BOTH)

Three independent basket exit methods: TP%, momentum reversal, trend fade

Sleeping market filter — blocks entries when Alligator is in consolidation

ATR expansion filter — blocks entries in unusually volatile conditions

Exhaustion / climactic move filter — blocks entries and adds during spike events

Spread filter with configurable rolling window and multiplier

Two-tier drawdown protection: gate + emergency force-close

Catastrophic emergency stop-loss on every position (distance internal)

Optional news filter — pauses around high-impact calendar events

Auto-magic offset per timeframe — safe to run multiple instances on different charts

Basket mode selector: ONE_EITHER, BUY_ONLY, SELL_ONLY, or BOTH

Fully automated — no manual intervention required

Real-time dashboard on chart showing basket status, confluence score, and filter states

Lightweight chart resource usage

  User-Configurable Parameters

Only the parameters below are available to the user. All internal signal logic, indicator calibration, confluence weights, grid spacing, and threshold values are fixed within the EA and are intentionally not exposed in the inputs or the set file.

  Trade Execution

Parameter

Description

Magic Number

Unique identifier for this EA's trades on the chart

Auto Magic by Timeframe

Automatically offsets the magic number per timeframe so multiple chart instances don't conflict

Basket Mode

Controls which baskets are permitted: ONE_EITHER / BUY_ONLY / SELL_ONLY / BOTH (BOTH requires hedging account)

Lot Size

Fixed at 0.01 — displayed for transparency; this value cannot be changed

Auto Trading

Enable live trade execution (true) or run in signal-monitor mode only (false)

Slippage Points

Maximum permitted execution slippage in points

 

Basket Exit Controls

Parameter

Description

Basket TP %

Close the basket when combined floating profit reaches this % of account balance

AO + AC Reverse Exit

Enable / disable the momentum-reversal exit trigger

Alligator Closing Exit

Enable / disable the trend-fade (Alligator shrink) exit trigger

 

Entry Filters

Parameter

Description

Use Sleeping Market Filter

Enable / disable the Alligator consolidation block

Use ATR Expansion Filter

Enable / disable the volatility spike block

Use Extended Move Filter

Enable / disable the exhaustion / climactic spike block

Use Spread Filter

Enable / disable the abnormal spread block

Spread Avg Samples

Number of rolling live-tick spread samples to average

Spread Max Multiplier

Block entry if live spread exceeds average x this value

 

News Filter

Parameter

Description

Use News Filter

Enable / disable the economic calendar pause

News Minutes Before

Minutes before a high-impact event to pause new baskets

News Minutes After

Minutes after a high-impact event before new baskets resume

 

Equity Protection

Parameter

Description

Use Max Drawdown

Enable / disable the new-basket gate at the drawdown threshold

Max Drawdown %

Stop opening new baskets when equity drawdown from peak exceeds this %

Use Emergency Equity Stop

Enable / disable the force-close at the emergency threshold

Emergency Drawdown %

Force-close all open baskets when equity drawdown exceeds this % (must be > Max Drawdown %)

Use Emergency SL

Attach a wide catastrophic stop-loss to every position (distance is internal)

 

Alerts

Parameter

Description

Alert Popup

Show MetaTrader alert popup on signals and basket events

Alert Sound

Play alert sound

Alert Push

Send push notification to MetaTrader mobile app

Alert Email

Send email notification

 

Recommended Setup

Setting

Recommendation

Symbol

BTCUSD (optimised), XAUUSD, major forex pairs

Timeframe

H4 (recommended) — will attach to any timeframe

Account Type

Hedging (for MODE_BOTH); netting accounts auto-fallback to single mode

Broker

Low spread, ECN/STP preferred

VPS

Strongly recommended — trailing and basket management require uninterrupted connectivity

 

Important Notes

Always run a thorough back test and forward test on a demo account before deploying on a live account.

The emergency drawdown settings should be set conservatively for live trading. 

Execution quality (spread, slippage, swap) is broker-dependent and will affect performance.

The news filter requires MetaTrader 5's economic calendar to be active and an internet connection to be present. VPS connections will help additionally.

Past back test performance does not guarantee future live results.

  Conclusion

REMARKABLE brings together a multi-layer Bill Williams confluence engine, mandatory price structure validation, and an adaptive ATR-spaced basket system into a single fully automated solution. Its proprietary internal filters — sleeping market detection, volatility expansion blocking, and climactic move recognition — are designed to keep the EA from trading in conditions that are structurally unsuitable for the strategy, while a clean user-facing parameter set gives traders direct control over risk, exits, and filters without exposing the calibration that drives the edge.

  Built for traders who want structured, rule-based trend participation with intelligent position management and transparent risk control.


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Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Perfect Trade Ea AutoIndicator xauusd pro
Roman Protsak
Эксперты
Perfect Trade EA Indicator 2026 for XAUUSD MT5 Премиальный многоуровневый самообучающийся индикатор с режимом автоторговли для XAUUSD Perfect Trade EA Indicator 2026 — это не просто индикатор и не обычный советник с примитивным входом по шаблону. Это премиальный торговый комплекс для MetaTrader 5, созданный для работы с XAUUSD, который объединяет в себе: - многоуровневый анализ рынка; - интеллектуальную фильтрацию сигналов; - режим автоматической торговли; - продвинутое сопровождение сделки;
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Iurii Bazhanov
4.33 (9)
Эксперты
Babel assistant 1          MT5 netting советник ”Babel_assistant_1” по индикатору ZigZag формирует уровни Фибонвччи на периодах графиков M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1, вычисляет вероятность трендов на покупку и продажу. Робот открывает позицию при превышении заданного уровня тренда  4.925 . Затем он  выставляет отложенные ордера на некоторых  уровнях Фибоначчи, формирует линии Stop Loss и Take Profit.  На экране отображаются текущие результаты работы по позиции, сделкам, трендам.           Ручное
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Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Эксперты
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  - уникальный советник, который может торговать по сигналам  MT5 индикатора Matrix Arrow  с помощью торговой панели на графике, вручную или на 100% автоматически.  Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT5  будет определять текущую тенденцию на ранних этапах, собирая информацию и данные от до 10 стандартных индикаторов, а именно: Индекс среднего направленного движения (ADX), Индекс товарного канала (CCI), Классические свечи Heiken Ashi, Скользящая средняя, Дивергенция схождения скользящих
Ranked Zone Trader
Attapong Pintasri
Эксперты
Ranked Zone Trader is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It detects non-repainting fair value gap zones on closed bars, ranks active zones by strength, and waits for a retest before placing a trade. The EA is designed around price-zone retests rather than grid or recovery logic. Each trade uses a hard stop-loss and a fixed reward-to-risk target. Position size can be fixed or calculated from a risk percentage. Main features: - Closed-bar fair value gap zone detection - Strength ranking for ac
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
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Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
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Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Эксперты
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.32 (53)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Эксперты
Syna 7 - ИИ, который остаётся со сделкой Большинство торговых систем перестают думать после входа. Syna так не делает. Syna 7 — это торговый ИИ-ассистент и автономная торговая система, созданная для того, чтобы участвовать в процессе от анализа до выхода. Она может отслеживать текущие условия, помнить контекст сделки, оценивать новости и волатильность, управлять позициями, координировать счета и продолжать пересматривать решения после открытия ордера. Торговля не заканчивается на входе. Интелле
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
Эксперты
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Эксперты
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
ORB Revolution
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (24)
Эксперты
ORB Revolution — Советник MetaTrader 5 ORB Revolution — это профессиональный советник Opening Range Breakout (ORB) для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для дисциплинированной автоматической торговли с контролем рисков . Созданный с учетом институциональных стандартов, этот инструмент делает акцент на сохранении капитала , повторяемом исполнении и прозрачной логике принятия решений — идеально подходит для серьезных трейдеров и участников проп-трейдинг челленджей. ORB Revolution полностью поддерживает
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.96 (45)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Aero MT5
Volodymyr Babak
5 (3)
Эксперты
Прозрачная модель ценообразования.  Цена растёт с каждым этапом продаж. Следующий этап: $1500 . [  Live Signal +7 Months · 0.1% DD · +27% Growth  ] Как работает Aero Aero — полностью автоматизированный советник для XAUUSD (Gold) , торгует в обе стороны на дневном графике. В основе — пробойная стратегия . Золото пробивает ключевые уровни почти каждый день — Aero определяет, какие из них статистически стоят сделки, и игнорирует остальные. Этот отбор делает kNN (k-ближайших соседей) — метод машин
Price Action Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.86 (7)
Эксперты
Price Action Robot is a professional trading system built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market conditio
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Эксперты
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Neural Sentinel xauusd ea mt5
Dragoljub Vujcic
Эксперты
Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 – Высокочастотная алгоритмическая ИИ-система для золота Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 — это высокопроизводительная алгоритмическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для рынка золота (XAUUSD). Этот советник использует передовую мультитаймфреймовую аналитическую систему, сочетающую трендово-импульсный метод с точными фильтрами волатильности и анти-разворота для фиксации быстрых внутридневных рыночных неэффективностей. Попробуйте наши другие советники:  GET ONE F
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
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Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подкл
Harmonizer EA MT5
Amir Hossein Moharreri
4.55 (11)
Эксперты
Harmonizer EA — это мощный инструмент для сеточной торговли, использующий продвинутый алгоритм для расчета точек входа для каждой отдельной сделки. Он не переобучен на исторических данных, а вместо этого использует волатильность рынка для собственной оптимизации. Благодаря использованию рыночной волатильности алгоритм способен быстро и эффективно адаптироваться к изменениям рынка. Это позволяет ему использовать рыночные возможности и одновременно минимизировать риски, оставаясь в пределах заране
Apex Drawdown Zero
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Эксперты
Apex Drawdown Zero V9 — Gold & Forex Trading Robot (XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY) with Prop Firm Protection | MT5 Apex Drawdown Zero is a fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who care about drawdown control first. It trades a proprietary daily session-range model on the H1 timeframe, taking a maximum of one qualified trade per day with a fixed, percent-based risk and a structural stop-loss attached from the moment of entry. No martingale. No grid. No averaging. No recovery
Golden Tree
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.11 (18)
Эксперты
Golden Tree является агрессивным мультицикловым скальпером, созданным для Gold (XAUUSD) M1 . Каждый цикл независим . Он использует последовательность ордеров и имеет собственные TP и SL . Используется система мартингейла . Этот советник опирается на сильные повторения прошлого, чтобы открывать позиции и достигать высокого процента успеха . Очень важно прочитать блог перед началом. Минимальный депозит составляет 100 $ при кредитном плече 1:500. Система autolot включена . Рекомендую счёт 1:500 EC
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ATR Trend Pro ATR Trend Pro is an intelligent trend-following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade with market momentum while incorporating multiple layers of trade filtering and advanced risk management. The EA combines ATR-based stop loss calculations, trend confirmation, volatility analysis, Schaff Trend Cycle (STC), Bollinger Bands, spread filtering, session control, news filtering, and dynamic trade management to improve trade quality while reducing exposure during unfavorable
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