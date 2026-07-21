Remarkable EA

Overview

REMARKABLE EA is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around a proprietary Bill Williams multi-layer confluence engine. It combines Alligator, Gator Oscillator, Awesome Oscillator (AO), and Accelerator Oscillator (AC) into a single internally scored decision framework that evaluates market conditions before any position is opened. If you have stumbled across this, you are in the right place to earn consistent profit.

  It is a well-crafted Expert Advisor, and the system runs structured, ATR-spaced baskets — a capped, limited martingale sequence that scales position size progressively as price moves against an open trade. All internal calibration values that define the strategy's edge are fixed inside the EA and are intentionally not exposed in the input settings. It's also designed to handle extreme market reversal, Exhaustion conditions and win trades successfully. It doesn't engage dangerous GRID martingale system, but an advanced Basket management system backed by strong trend detection mechanism.

  Optimised for:

Symbol:

Any — including BTCUSD, XAUUSD, XAGUSD and all major FOREX pairs.

• Recommended Symbol and Timeframe: Performs best for BTCUSD H4 & XAGUSD H4 chart's 

Account type: Hedging accounts unlock the simultaneous BUY + SELL basket mode

  Strategy Logic

REMARKABLE does not trade on a single indicator trigger. Before the first position of any basket is opened, the EA runs a proprietary confluence scoring engine that evaluates five internal conditions simultaneously and produces a score from 0 to 100. A basket is only initiated when the score clears an internal threshold — the specific threshold and the weighting of each condition are part of the EA's protected logic and are not visible in the inputs.

  Mandatory Price Structure Gate

In addition to the confluence score, every new basket must pass a mandatory price structure validation: the market must be printing confirmed higher-highs and higher-lows for a buy, or lower-highs and lower-lows for a sell, using Bill Williams-style confirmed fractals. This gate cannot be bypassed by the user and is not controlled by any input parameter. It ensures REMARKABLE only enters in the direction of a structurally confirmed trend, not on oscillator readings alone.

  Basket System

Once a basket is opened, the EA manages a sequence of up to a protected maximum number of positions. Additional positions (martingale adds) are placed at ATR-spaced intervals if price moves against the basket. The spacing between adds is calculated from the ATR value snapshotted at the moment the basket opened — it does not change mid-basket. The lot size of each successive add is scaled by an internal multiplier. Both the maximum number of positions and the multiplier are fixed internally and not user-configurable.

  Simultaneous BUY + SELL Baskets

On hedging accounts, REMARKABLE can run a fully independent BUY basket and SELL basket at the same time (MODE_BOTH). Each basket has its own position tracking, its own ATR snapshot, and its own exit logic. On netting accounts, the EA automatically falls back to single-direction mode.

  Internal Signal Filters

REMARKABLE uses four independent filters that can each independently block a new basket from opening. None of these filters close an existing basket — they only gate new entries. Their internal calibration values are protected.

  1 — Sleeping Market Filter, 2 — ATR Expansion Filter, 3 — Exhaustion / Climactic Move Filter, 4 — Spread Filter

Monitors a rolling average of the live spread and blocks new entries when the spread exceeds a user-configurable multiple of that average. The number of rolling samples and the multiplier are both user-configurable.

  Basket Exit Logic

REMARKABLE does not use a fixed broker-side take profit. All exits are managed dynamically. Three independent exit methods are available, each toggled separately in the inputs:

  Basket TP% Exit: The basket closes when combined floating profit across all its positions reaches a user-defined percentage of account balance.

AO + AC Reverse Exit: If both the Awesome Oscillator and Accelerator Oscillator simultaneously reverse against the basket direction, the EA treats this as a momentum exhaustion signal and closes the basket. The detection is binary (both must flip) and the logic is internal.

Alligator Shrink Exit: If the spread between the Alligator's outer lines begins contracting — indicating the trend is fading — the basket is closed. The internal shrink ratio and lookback period are protected.

  Equity Protection

REMARKABLE includes a two-tier drawdown protection system that operates at the account level and applies across both baskets simultaneously when running in MODE_BOTH:

  Drawdown Gate: Once the account equity has fallen by the user-defined MaxDrawdownPercent from its session peak, no new baskets are opened. Existing baskets continue to trade normally and exit via their own logic.

Emergency Close: If equity falls further to the user-defined EmergencyDrawdownPercent, all open baskets are force-closed immediately to prevent further loss.

Emergency Stop-Loss: Every position receives a wide catastrophic stop-loss at entry as a last-resort safety net. The stop distance is calculated internally from the ATR at basket open and is not user-configurable.

  ⚠  Risk Note: REMARKABLE uses a martingale approach. Losing streaks grow the total position size. Even with the filters and drawdown controls above, significant drawdowns are possible in adverse or extreme market conditions. Always test on a demo account before live deployment.

  News Filter

An optional news filter uses the MetaTrader 5 built-in economic calendar to pause new basket entries before and after high-impact news events. The pause window (minutes before and minutes after) is user-configurable. The filter requires an active internet connection.

  Main Features

Proprietary 5-condition Bill Williams confluence engine (logic is internally protected)

Mandatory price structure gate — confirmed fractals required before any basket opens

ATR-spaced capped martingale basket with internal lot scaling

Simultaneous BUY + SELL independent baskets (hedging accounts, MODE_BOTH)

Three independent basket exit methods: TP%, momentum reversal, trend fade

Sleeping market filter — blocks entries when Alligator is in consolidation

ATR expansion filter — blocks entries in unusually volatile conditions

Exhaustion / climactic move filter — blocks entries and adds during spike events

Spread filter with configurable rolling window and multiplier

Two-tier drawdown protection: gate + emergency force-close

Catastrophic emergency stop-loss on every position (distance internal)

Optional news filter — pauses around high-impact calendar events

Auto-magic offset per timeframe — safe to run multiple instances on different charts

Basket mode selector: ONE_EITHER, BUY_ONLY, SELL_ONLY, or BOTH

Fully automated — no manual intervention required

Real-time dashboard on chart showing basket status, confluence score, and filter states

Lightweight chart resource usage

  User-Configurable Parameters

Only the parameters below are available to the user. All internal signal logic, indicator calibration, confluence weights, grid spacing, and threshold values are fixed within the EA and are intentionally not exposed in the inputs or the set file.

  Trade Execution

Parameter

Description

Magic Number

Unique identifier for this EA's trades on the chart

Auto Magic by Timeframe

Automatically offsets the magic number per timeframe so multiple chart instances don't conflict

Basket Mode

Controls which baskets are permitted: ONE_EITHER / BUY_ONLY / SELL_ONLY / BOTH (BOTH requires hedging account)

Lot Size

Fixed at 0.01 — displayed for transparency; this value cannot be changed

Auto Trading

Enable live trade execution (true) or run in signal-monitor mode only (false)

Slippage Points

Maximum permitted execution slippage in points

 

Basket Exit Controls

Parameter

Description

Basket TP %

Close the basket when combined floating profit reaches this % of account balance

AO + AC Reverse Exit

Enable / disable the momentum-reversal exit trigger

Alligator Closing Exit

Enable / disable the trend-fade (Alligator shrink) exit trigger

 

Entry Filters

Parameter

Description

Use Sleeping Market Filter

Enable / disable the Alligator consolidation block

Use ATR Expansion Filter

Enable / disable the volatility spike block

Use Extended Move Filter

Enable / disable the exhaustion / climactic spike block

Use Spread Filter

Enable / disable the abnormal spread block

Spread Avg Samples

Number of rolling live-tick spread samples to average

Spread Max Multiplier

Block entry if live spread exceeds average x this value

 

News Filter

Parameter

Description

Use News Filter

Enable / disable the economic calendar pause

News Minutes Before

Minutes before a high-impact event to pause new baskets

News Minutes After

Minutes after a high-impact event before new baskets resume

 

Equity Protection

Parameter

Description

Use Max Drawdown

Enable / disable the new-basket gate at the drawdown threshold

Max Drawdown %

Stop opening new baskets when equity drawdown from peak exceeds this %

Use Emergency Equity Stop

Enable / disable the force-close at the emergency threshold

Emergency Drawdown %

Force-close all open baskets when equity drawdown exceeds this % (must be > Max Drawdown %)

Use Emergency SL

Attach a wide catastrophic stop-loss to every position (distance is internal)

 

Alerts

Parameter

Description

Alert Popup

Show MetaTrader alert popup on signals and basket events

Alert Sound

Play alert sound

Alert Push

Send push notification to MetaTrader mobile app

Alert Email

Send email notification

 

Recommended Setup

Setting

Recommendation

Symbol

BTCUSD (optimised), XAUUSD, major forex pairs

Timeframe

H4 (recommended) — will attach to any timeframe

Account Type

Hedging (for MODE_BOTH); netting accounts auto-fallback to single mode

Broker

Low spread, ECN/STP preferred

VPS

Strongly recommended — trailing and basket management require uninterrupted connectivity

 

Important Notes

Always run a thorough back test and forward test on a demo account before deploying on a live account.

The emergency drawdown settings should be set conservatively for live trading. 

Execution quality (spread, slippage, swap) is broker-dependent and will affect performance.

The news filter requires MetaTrader 5's economic calendar to be active and an internet connection to be present. VPS connections will help additionally.

Past back test performance does not guarantee future live results.

  Conclusion

REMARKABLE brings together a multi-layer Bill Williams confluence engine, mandatory price structure validation, and an adaptive ATR-spaced basket system into a single fully automated solution. Its proprietary internal filters — sleeping market detection, volatility expansion blocking, and climactic move recognition — are designed to keep the EA from trading in conditions that are structurally unsuitable for the strategy, while a clean user-facing parameter set gives traders direct control over risk, exits, and filters without exposing the calibration that drives the edge.

  Built for traders who want structured, rule-based trend participation with intelligent position management and transparent risk control.


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Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 — 自动化交易系统 Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 是一款基于先进市场分析算法和风险管理策略的 MetaTrader 5 智能交易顾问。该顾问全自动运行，几乎无需交易者干预。 注意！购买后请立即联系我 ，以获取详细的安装和设置说明！ 重要提示： 所有示例、截图和测试仅用于演示。如果某个货币对在某个经纪商处表现良好，并不意味着在其他经纪商处也会如此。每个经纪商都有自己的报价、点差和交易条件，因此 每个货币对必须由用户自行优化 ，并且在真实账户上 仅以单货币模式运行 。多货币截图仅用于说明。 重要信息： 该顾问的演示版本仅供评估使用。未经优化的测试结果不能反映算法的真实表现。完整使用需要针对经纪商、资金规模和所选工具进行个性化优化。优化必须由用户独立完成，并且至少 每年一次 。 请记住：最终结果直接取决于您的交易经验以及您在优化过程中设置的参数。 主要特点 市场分析算法： 指标与过滤器的组合，用于识别交易机会。 灵活性： 可适应不断变化的市场条件和不同的波动水平。 现代订单执行类型： IOC, FOK, Ret
Crush
Yvan Musatov
专家
Scalping (scalping, pipsing) is a trading approach based on technical analysis and involves opening and closing a large number of transactions in short periods of time: transactions are kept open from a few milliseconds to several minutes. In other words, the purpose of Forex scalping is not to hold a position for hours, days or weeks, but to make a profit in minutes or even seconds, just a few points per trade. In practice, it is difficult to achieve pure scalping within a minute, since, as a
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
专家
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
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Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
专家
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on M5 timeframe Uses H1 timeframe to analyze global market context Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 Trading style: Intraday
Battleship
Ivan Simonika
专家
The EA evaluates price action using a defined historical window combined with a statistical threshold and a degree-of-correction parameter. This three-component configuration controls how the system identifies tradeable conditions — the window sets the scope of analysis, the threshold determines sensitivity, and the correction factor filters marginal signals before execution. The result is a compact, transparent decision mechanism with no hidden layers or adaptive self-modification. Trade Mana
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
专家
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
专家
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
For gold Short Trading Strategy on MT5
Heng Wang
专家
黄金单边做空15分钟，30分钟，60分钟，高级策略交易系统，她使用了最新研发的多模态交易策略，单边做空，要使用她，首先看好日线图，大趋势是做空的，那么你可以直接放心使用它，他能给你带来月利率最高70%左右的收益，而且这个交易系统是作者10多年研究计算机系统，数学统计，量化交易，多种数学模型研发的，交易风险极低，因为是在100倍杠杆，仅有0.01手的策略，比如你投入1000USD，0.01手每单最多亏损12USD,盈利可以达到最高35USD，非常高的盈亏比，一个月最高可以盈利700USD左右，保守也有500USD，其他手数可以等比例放缩。注意，如果你说你要拿住一年做空，你需要判断大趋势是否是下跌趋势。相信我，这是我见过最适合做黄金期货的系统了。
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
专家
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The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
专家
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Perfect Trade Ea AutoIndicator xauusd pro
Roman Protsak
专家
Perfect Trade EA Indicator 2026 for XAUUSD MT5 Премиальный многоуровневый самообучающийся индикатор с режимом автоторговли для XAUUSD Perfect Trade EA Indicator 2026 — это не просто индикатор и не обычный советник с примитивным входом по шаблону. Это премиальный торговый комплекс для MetaTrader 5, созданный для работы с XAUUSD, который объединяет в себе: - многоуровневый анализ рынка; - интеллектуальную фильтрацию сигналов; - режим автоматической торговли; - продвинутое сопровождение сделки;
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Agarwal Meridian BTC Trend
Mridul Agarwal
专家
Agarwal Meridian BTC Trend A fully automated, rules-based trend-following system for BTCUSD on the 1-hour timeframe. The strategy executes a staged 3-position structure with defined take-profits and a hard stop-loss on every trade. There is no martingale, no grid, no averaging down, and no discretionary override. It is a position-trading system that produces approximately 9–10 signals per year, designed to run unattended, 24 hours a day, without monitoring. How it works The system identifies con
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (2)
专家
Quantum Titan 将机构级交易引入 Quantum 生态系统，为精准度、纪律性和经证实的实时市场表现树立了新的标准。 Titan 是为那些对黄金智能交易系统有更高期望的交易者而开发的，代表了量子交易技术的下一个发展阶段。 全球终身授权数量严格限制在 1000 个。 当1000份全部售罄后，《量子泰坦》将不再发售。 特价上市优惠价。最终价格 1999 美元。 只需5万美元初始投资即可获得实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Titan MQL5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Titan MT5，即有机会免费获得 Quantum Emperor、Quantum King、Quantum Bitcoin、Quantum Baron、Quantum Valkyrie、Quantum OmniGold、Quantum Athena X 或 Quantum Starman！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 隆重推出量子泰坦 Quantum Titan 是我从未打算公开发布的黄金级智能交易系统。 几个月来，我一直用自己的资金私下交易 Titan，并且
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (28)
专家
传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (140)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
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XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
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Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
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XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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William Brandon Autry
5 (21)
专家
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Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
专家
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
专家
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
专家
Syna 7 - 全程陪伴交易的 AI 大多数交易系统在入场之后就停止思考了。 Syna 不会。 Syna 7 是一个 AI 交易助手，也是一套自主交易系统，从分析到离场全程参与。 它可以监控当前行情、记住交易的来龙去脉、评估新闻与波动、管理持仓、协调账户，并在订单成交之后继续重新审视自己的决策。 交易不会在入场时结束。 智能也不该如此。 从分析到离场，一以贯之的智能。 频道与社区 关注频道，获取更新、信号、发布消息和产品演示。加入公开群组，提问并与其他交易者交流。 关注我的 MQL5 频道 加入我的 MQL5 公开群组 什么是 Syna？ Syna 的设计目标，是充当整个交易运作的智能层。 它可以配合： 自身的自主交易策略 由其他 EA 开出的持仓 手动交易 多个 MetaTrader 5 终端 多个经纪商与账户 不同的品种、策略和风险配置 你可以把 Syna 当作自主交易者、AI 助手、持仓管理器、投资组合协调者，或者四者兼具。 AI 的优势不再局限于单一入场信号或某个孤立的 EA。 Syna 为何改变你的交易方式 传统 EA 遵循预先设定的逻辑，只能沿着开发者事先编写好的路径做
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
专家
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
ORB Revolution
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (24)
专家
ORB Revolution — MetaTrader 5 专家顾问 ORB Revolution 是一款 专业级开盘区间突破（ORB）专家顾问 ，专为 MetaTrader 5 平台设计，适用于 纪律严明且风险可控的自动化交易 。该系统以机构级标准打造，优先考虑 资金保护 、 可重复执行 以及 透明的决策逻辑 ——非常适合严肃的交易者以及参与自营交易公司考核的用户。ORB Revolution 完全支持 净额（NETTING）和对冲（HEDGING）账户 ，并内置多重安全机制，以防止过度交易、过度风险以及违反规则，这些问题通常会导致自营交易公司账户被取消资格。  警告： 此为 限时优惠 价格，仅适用于接下来的 25 份或在下次更新前有效！当前价格仅剩少量名额！ EA 的默认设置适用于 Nasdaq（请根据需要调整风险）。Gold、USDJPY 和 GBPUSD 的预设文件可按需提供，其他预设将逐步发布 —  点击此处联系我们 。 实时信号监控结果   可在此查看：   MQL5 信号 。 购买 ORB Revolution 即可免费获得任意 EA - 联系我们获取更多详情 核心功能
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
专家
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
Aero MT5
Volodymyr Babak
5 (3)
专家
透明的定价模式。  价格随着销售阶段的推进而上涨。下一阶段： $1500 。 [  Live Signal +7 Months · 0.1% DD · +27% Growth  ] Aero 的工作原理 Aero 是一款针对 XAUUSD（黄金） 的全自动交易顾问，在日线图上进行双向交易。 其核心是 突破策略 。黄金几乎每天都会突破关键位置 — Aero 判断哪些突破在统计上值得交易，并忽略其余的。 这项判断由 kNN（k近邻算法） 完成 — 这是一种基于25年以上黄金价格数据训练的机器学习方法。 当价格突破某个位置时，当前市场状态会与数千个历史案例进行比较。只有在统计数据支持交易时才会入场。 入场的谨慎性由 内置过滤器 保障 — 交易设置必须通过每一个过滤器才被允许入场： 隔夜滚动保护 — 在每日开盘后的前150分钟（00:00–02:30）和收盘前的最后60分钟（23:00–00:00）不开新仓，此时黄金点差会显著扩大 新闻过滤器 — 在高波动性事件期间自动阻止交易，日期已预先内置，因此无需额外的 URL 或 WebRequest 点差过滤器 — 当前点差超过阈值时跳过入场 一笔
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
专家
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.96 (45)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 755 美元（还剩 3/10），下一个价格 895 美元 Live Monitoring  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366351 Check out the live results in Profile >>
Price Action Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.86 (7)
专家
Price Action Robot is a professional trading system built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market conditio
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
专家
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.32 (53)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
Harmonizer EA MT5
Amir Hossein Moharreri
4.55 (11)
专家
Harmonizer EA 是一款强大的网格交易工具，使用先进算法计算每笔交易的入场位置。它并非针对历史数据过度优化，而是利用市场波动率进行自我优化。通过使用市场波动率，该算法能够快速高效地适应市场变化。这意味着它既能够抓住市场机会，又能够在预设参数范围内有效控制风险。 不过，使用此 EA 时请务必谨慎，并且只投入您能够承受风险的资金。我们建议您先进行历史回测，并尝试不同设置，以找到最适合您的参数。 实时表现 推荐交易品种：AUDCAD、NZDCAD（AUDNZD 可选） 推荐时间周期：M15（15分钟图表） MT4 版本 功能特点 比类似 EA 更便宜且更优秀 支持多个交易品种 单图表设置 实盘与回测新闻过滤器 实时性能监控 未针对历史数据过度优化 不局限于特定品种 开发者支持 使用要求 对冲账户 对点差不敏感，但建议使用 ECN 账户 在 VPS 上持续运行（确保交易不中断） 杠杆 1:200 或更高 推荐设置 将 EA 挂载到 AUDCAD 的一个 15 分钟（M15）图表上，建议至少使用 500 美元启动。不过，为了降低风险，建议从 1500 美元开始。不需要 .set 文件。
Golden Tree
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.11 (18)
专家
Golden Tree 是一款专为 Gold (XAUUSD) M1 设计的激进型 多周期 剥头皮 EA。 每个周期都是 独立的 。它使用一系列订单，并拥有各自的 TP 和 SL 。它采用 马丁格尔 系统。 该 EA 利用过去的 强烈重复规律 来建仓，以实现 较高的胜率 。 开始之前，务必阅读 博客文章 。 在 1:500 杠杆下， 最低 入金为 100 美元 。已 内置 自动手数 系统。 我建议使用 低点差 的 1:500 ECN 账户和 快速的 VPS 。 该 EA 每个图表至少需要 1000 MB（1 GB）可用内存才能正常运行。 此版本新增了可选的 交互式面板 、基于 ForexFactory 的新闻过滤器 以及 FTMO 自营交易模式 （每日亏损、最大亏损、新闻暂停）。均为可选项，默认关闭。 设置和参数文件： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747168 信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/myxx/seller Sun 系列： Sun (EURUSD)： https://www.mql5.com/e
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
专家
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 介绍 Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – 智能加密货币交易EA 推出促销： 当前价格仅剩 3 个名额！ 最终价格：$3999.99 赠品 - 购买终身 Bitcoin Scalping 即可免费获得 EA AI VEGA BOT 算法交易（2 个账户）=> 私信咨询获取更多详情！！！ EA 实时信号 MT4 版本 为什么 Bitcoin 今天如此重要 Bitcoin 已经不仅仅是数字货币——它是一次金融革命。作为加密货币的先驱，Bitcoin 是全球交易量最大、最具认知度的加密资产。凭借其波动性和日益增长的接受度，
Swing Sniper EA
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (2)
专家
Swing Sniper — MetaTrader 5 智能资金概念智能交易系统 Swing Sniper 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的 Smart Money Concepts 智能交易系统 ，用于自动化执行纪律严谨的 liquidity sweep 策略，并结合 结构化确认 、 受控风险 和 透明的执行逻辑 。 该 EA 不会随机进场，也不依赖 grid 、 martingale 或危险的加仓摊平逻辑。相反，它采用严格的确认模型，基于 swing 结构 、 liquidity sweep 检测 、 动能确认 、 多时间框架 context ，以及 风险受控的交易管理 。 Swing Sniper 专为理解 SMC 概念、并希望以精准、一致和纪律化方式自动化执行交易的交易者打造。 警告： 这是前 10 份 的 限量首发价格 ！只有少量副本可享受此价格。 此次限量发布是有意为之。我们希望保持 Swing Sniper 的独特性，保护社区质量，并避免同一套策略被过多交易者同时使用。 前 10 份售出后，价格可能会在不提前通知的情况下上涨。 Swing Sniper 附带 4
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ADX Trend Pro
Gunasekhar Gajapathy
专家
ATR Trend Pro ATR Trend Pro is an intelligent trend-following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade with market momentum while incorporating multiple layers of trade filtering and advanced risk management. The EA combines ATR-based stop loss calculations, trend confirmation, volatility analysis, Schaff Trend Cycle (STC), Bollinger Bands, spread filtering, session control, news filtering, and dynamic trade management to improve trade quality while reducing exposure during unfavorable
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