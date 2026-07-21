Overview

REMARKABLE EA is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around a proprietary Bill Williams multi-layer confluence engine. It combines Alligator, Gator Oscillator, Awesome Oscillator (AO), and Accelerator Oscillator (AC) into a single internally scored decision framework that evaluates market conditions before any position is opened. If you have stumbled across this, you are in the right place to earn consistent profit.

It is a well-crafted Expert Advisor, and the system runs structured, ATR-spaced baskets — a capped, limited martingale sequence that scales position size progressively as price moves against an open trade. All internal calibration values that define the strategy's edge are fixed inside the EA and are intentionally not exposed in the input settings. It's also designed to handle extreme market reversal, Exhaustion conditions and win trades successfully. It doesn't engage dangerous GRID martingale system, but an advanced Basket management system backed by strong trend detection mechanism.

Optimised for:

• Symbol:

Any — including BTCUSD, XAUUSD, XAGUSD and all major FOREX pairs.

• Recommended Symbol and Timeframe: Performs best for BTCUSD H4 & XAGUSD H4 chart's

• Account type: Hedging accounts unlock the simultaneous BUY + SELL basket mode

Strategy Logic

REMARKABLE does not trade on a single indicator trigger. Before the first position of any basket is opened, the EA runs a proprietary confluence scoring engine that evaluates five internal conditions simultaneously and produces a score from 0 to 100. A basket is only initiated when the score clears an internal threshold — the specific threshold and the weighting of each condition are part of the EA's protected logic and are not visible in the inputs.

Mandatory Price Structure Gate

In addition to the confluence score, every new basket must pass a mandatory price structure validation: the market must be printing confirmed higher-highs and higher-lows for a buy, or lower-highs and lower-lows for a sell, using Bill Williams-style confirmed fractals. This gate cannot be bypassed by the user and is not controlled by any input parameter. It ensures REMARKABLE only enters in the direction of a structurally confirmed trend, not on oscillator readings alone.

Basket System

Once a basket is opened, the EA manages a sequence of up to a protected maximum number of positions. Additional positions (martingale adds) are placed at ATR-spaced intervals if price moves against the basket. The spacing between adds is calculated from the ATR value snapshotted at the moment the basket opened — it does not change mid-basket. The lot size of each successive add is scaled by an internal multiplier. Both the maximum number of positions and the multiplier are fixed internally and not user-configurable.

Simultaneous BUY + SELL Baskets

On hedging accounts, REMARKABLE can run a fully independent BUY basket and SELL basket at the same time (MODE_BOTH). Each basket has its own position tracking, its own ATR snapshot, and its own exit logic. On netting accounts, the EA automatically falls back to single-direction mode.

Internal Signal Filters

REMARKABLE uses four independent filters that can each independently block a new basket from opening. None of these filters close an existing basket — they only gate new entries. Their internal calibration values are protected.

1 — Sleeping Market Filter, 2 — ATR Expansion Filter, 3 — Exhaustion / Climactic Move Filter, 4 — Spread Filter

Monitors a rolling average of the live spread and blocks new entries when the spread exceeds a user-configurable multiple of that average. The number of rolling samples and the multiplier are both user-configurable.

Basket Exit Logic

REMARKABLE does not use a fixed broker-side take profit. All exits are managed dynamically. Three independent exit methods are available, each toggled separately in the inputs:

• Basket TP% Exit: The basket closes when combined floating profit across all its positions reaches a user-defined percentage of account balance.

• AO + AC Reverse Exit: If both the Awesome Oscillator and Accelerator Oscillator simultaneously reverse against the basket direction, the EA treats this as a momentum exhaustion signal and closes the basket. The detection is binary (both must flip) and the logic is internal.

• Alligator Shrink Exit: If the spread between the Alligator's outer lines begins contracting — indicating the trend is fading — the basket is closed. The internal shrink ratio and lookback period are protected.

Equity Protection

REMARKABLE includes a two-tier drawdown protection system that operates at the account level and applies across both baskets simultaneously when running in MODE_BOTH:

• Drawdown Gate: Once the account equity has fallen by the user-defined MaxDrawdownPercent from its session peak, no new baskets are opened. Existing baskets continue to trade normally and exit via their own logic.

• Emergency Close: If equity falls further to the user-defined EmergencyDrawdownPercent, all open baskets are force-closed immediately to prevent further loss.

• Emergency Stop-Loss: Every position receives a wide catastrophic stop-loss at entry as a last-resort safety net. The stop distance is calculated internally from the ATR at basket open and is not user-configurable.

⚠ Risk Note: REMARKABLE uses a martingale approach. Losing streaks grow the total position size. Even with the filters and drawdown controls above, significant drawdowns are possible in adverse or extreme market conditions. Always test on a demo account before live deployment.

News Filter

An optional news filter uses the MetaTrader 5 built-in economic calendar to pause new basket entries before and after high-impact news events. The pause window (minutes before and minutes after) is user-configurable. The filter requires an active internet connection.

Main Features

• Proprietary 5-condition Bill Williams confluence engine (logic is internally protected)

• Mandatory price structure gate — confirmed fractals required before any basket opens

• ATR-spaced capped martingale basket with internal lot scaling

• Simultaneous BUY + SELL independent baskets (hedging accounts, MODE_BOTH)

• Three independent basket exit methods: TP%, momentum reversal, trend fade

• Sleeping market filter — blocks entries when Alligator is in consolidation

• ATR expansion filter — blocks entries in unusually volatile conditions

• Exhaustion / climactic move filter — blocks entries and adds during spike events

• Spread filter with configurable rolling window and multiplier

• Two-tier drawdown protection: gate + emergency force-close

• Catastrophic emergency stop-loss on every position (distance internal)

• Optional news filter — pauses around high-impact calendar events

• Auto-magic offset per timeframe — safe to run multiple instances on different charts

• Basket mode selector: ONE_EITHER, BUY_ONLY, SELL_ONLY, or BOTH

• Fully automated — no manual intervention required

• Real-time dashboard on chart showing basket status, confluence score, and filter states

• Lightweight chart resource usage

User-Configurable Parameters

Only the parameters below are available to the user. All internal signal logic, indicator calibration, confluence weights, grid spacing, and threshold values are fixed within the EA and are intentionally not exposed in the inputs or the set file.

Trade Execution

Parameter Description Magic Number Unique identifier for this EA's trades on the chart Auto Magic by Timeframe Automatically offsets the magic number per timeframe so multiple chart instances don't conflict Basket Mode Controls which baskets are permitted: ONE_EITHER / BUY_ONLY / SELL_ONLY / BOTH (BOTH requires hedging account) Lot Size Fixed at 0.01 — displayed for transparency; this value cannot be changed Auto Trading Enable live trade execution (true) or run in signal-monitor mode only (false) Slippage Points Maximum permitted execution slippage in points

Basket Exit Controls

Parameter Description Basket TP % Close the basket when combined floating profit reaches this % of account balance AO + AC Reverse Exit Enable / disable the momentum-reversal exit trigger Alligator Closing Exit Enable / disable the trend-fade (Alligator shrink) exit trigger

Entry Filters

Parameter Description Use Sleeping Market Filter Enable / disable the Alligator consolidation block Use ATR Expansion Filter Enable / disable the volatility spike block Use Extended Move Filter Enable / disable the exhaustion / climactic spike block Use Spread Filter Enable / disable the abnormal spread block Spread Avg Samples Number of rolling live-tick spread samples to average Spread Max Multiplier Block entry if live spread exceeds average x this value

News Filter

Parameter Description Use News Filter Enable / disable the economic calendar pause News Minutes Before Minutes before a high-impact event to pause new baskets News Minutes After Minutes after a high-impact event before new baskets resume

Equity Protection

Parameter Description Use Max Drawdown Enable / disable the new-basket gate at the drawdown threshold Max Drawdown % Stop opening new baskets when equity drawdown from peak exceeds this % Use Emergency Equity Stop Enable / disable the force-close at the emergency threshold Emergency Drawdown % Force-close all open baskets when equity drawdown exceeds this % (must be > Max Drawdown %) Use Emergency SL Attach a wide catastrophic stop-loss to every position (distance is internal)

Alerts

Parameter Description Alert Popup Show MetaTrader alert popup on signals and basket events Alert Sound Play alert sound Alert Push Send push notification to MetaTrader mobile app Alert Email Send email notification

Recommended Setup

Setting Recommendation Symbol BTCUSD (optimised), XAUUSD, major forex pairs Timeframe H4 (recommended) — will attach to any timeframe Account Type Hedging (for MODE_BOTH); netting accounts auto-fallback to single mode Broker Low spread, ECN/STP preferred VPS Strongly recommended — trailing and basket management require uninterrupted connectivity

Important Notes

• Always run a thorough back test and forward test on a demo account before deploying on a live account.

• The emergency drawdown settings should be set conservatively for live trading.

• Execution quality (spread, slippage, swap) is broker-dependent and will affect performance.

• The news filter requires MetaTrader 5's economic calendar to be active and an internet connection to be present. VPS connections will help additionally.

• Past back test performance does not guarantee future live results.

Conclusion

REMARKABLE brings together a multi-layer Bill Williams confluence engine, mandatory price structure validation, and an adaptive ATR-spaced basket system into a single fully automated solution. Its proprietary internal filters — sleeping market detection, volatility expansion blocking, and climactic move recognition — are designed to keep the EA from trading in conditions that are structurally unsuitable for the strategy, while a clean user-facing parameter set gives traders direct control over risk, exits, and filters without exposing the calibration that drives the edge.

Built for traders who want structured, rule-based trend participation with intelligent position management and transparent risk control.