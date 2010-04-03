HedgingGrid Pro EA

This advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit). There are no pending orders. After download user may add a 200 EMA on chart

If the market is above 200 EMA set Enable Buy in inputs on true and Sell on False

If the price is below 200 EMA set Enable Sell in inputs on True and Buy on False.





How this EA works:

Opens BOTH buy and sell trades initially

Every time price moves one grid level: Opens another trade

Trades close automatically using Take Profit

Works as a real hedging grid

Can use Martingale

Optional EMA trend filter

Dashboard on chart

Fully automatic

BEST SETTINGS FOR XAUUSD:

GridSizePoints = 3000

TakeProfitPoints = 3000

StartLot = 0.01

UseMartingale = false initially

BEST SETTINGS FOR BTCUSD: GridSizePoints = 10000

TakeProfitPoints = 3000-7000

StartLot = 0.01

UseMartingale = false initially



BEST SETTINGS FOR FOREX:

GridSizePoints = 10

TakeProfitPoints = 7

IMPORTANT:

For MT4 hedging:

Use a broker that allows hedging

Enable AutoTrading

Allow DLL imports OFF

Allow live trading ON

Best timeframe:

M15

H1

Why:

Safer

Lower drawdown

Handles BTC spikes better

Better for small accounts

This version:

Makes profit faster

Opens more trades

Higher DD

Riskier during news

Institutional / Smart Money BTC Setup (BEST)

This is the setup I actually recommend.

StartLot = 0.01 GridSizePoints = ATR Based TakeProfitPoints = ATR Based UseMartingale = false UseTrendFilter = true MAPeriod = 200

Why this is best:

BTC volatility changes constantly

Fixed grids eventually fail

ATR adapts automatically

A professional BTC grid EA should:

Increase grid during volatility

Reduce lot size during DD

Pause trading during news

Use equity protection

Use floating basket TP

Detect trends

Without those protections, ANY grid can eventually blow the account during a strong BTC trend.

For BTC specifically, I strongly recommend:

H1 timeframe

Trend filter ON

No Martingale at first

Small lot sizes

VPS running 24/7

BTC can move:

1000–3000 points in minutes

10,000+ points during news

So grid protection matters a lot.

A VERY GOOD BTC starting combo:

Account: $300-$500 Lot: 0.01 Grid: 7000 TP: 4000 Trend Filter: ON Martingale: OFF

This is much more survivable long term.