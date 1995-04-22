Rebate Hunters

Triangular ABR EA (EURUSD – GBPUSD – EURGBP)

Take advantage of market inefficiencies with this high-speed Triangular ABR Expert Advisor, designed to trade across three major currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, and EURGBP.

This EA identifies price discrepancies between correlated pairs and executes trades within milliseconds to capture risk-adjusted profits before the market corrects itself.

Key Features:

Requirements:





Important Notes:

Performance depends heavily on broker conditions (spread, execution speed, slippage).

Best results achieved during high liquidity sessions.





Who Is This For?

Traders looking for automated, high-frequency strategies



Users with access to low-latency trading environments



Anyone wanting to capitalize on inefficiencies in the forex market

Exploits real-time price differences between EURUSD, GBPUSD, and EURGBP for consistent opportunities.Optimized for low-latency environments (VPS recommended) to ensure maximum efficiency.No manual intervention needed — the EA handles entry, exit, and position management.Built-in controls to manage exposure, lot size, and account protection.Works best with ECN/STP brokers offering tight spreads and fast execution.Low spread broker (ECN preferred)High-speed VPS (for optimal latency)Stable internet connectionRecommended leverage: 1:100Minimum Balance =orIt is recommended to useon onlyto avoid interference with profit and loss equity calculations.Use this system on thetimeframe.Apply it specifically to thechart.