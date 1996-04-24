Tendencia Crash300

Professional Pack Crash 300 Indicators, On this occasion I present the trend indicator that is for the crash index 300 (Deriv Broker) The indicator consists of a strategy where trends are caught in periods of 15 minutes, very clearly the indicator shows the purchase marking the tip of red until the trend develops, and then mark the green point of purchase, it is very simple to use, It is recommended to use in that temporality since it serves to catch longer trends and increase profit, the indicator does not come alone, but it comes together with the pack, to better adapt the strategy, acquiring the indicator, the complete pack will be sent to you, where it consists of 4 Indicators. Without further ado, enjoy! good profit World Investor.



