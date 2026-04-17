Paduband Algorithm
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 17 April 2026
V2
"Consistency is the Key, Safety is the Priority."
Paduband Algorithm is a high-precision trading Expert Advisor (EA) specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market on the M15 timeframe.This EA utilizes a sophisticated Bollinger Band scalping strategy combined with a smart grid-layering system to capture market volatility while maintaining a very low risk profile.
[UPDATE VERSION 1.20] - THE INTELLIGENCE UPGRADE
We are proud to announce the most significant update for Paduband Algorithm. This version introduces a "Smart Brain" to the system, focusing on capital protection and high-precision execution.
1. Smart Magic Number System (The "Brain")
- Total Independence: The EA now uses a unique Magic Number identifier. It can now perfectly distinguish its own trades from your manual trades or other EAs running on the same account.
- Error-Free Calculation: This ensures that the profit-taking and grid-layering logic only apply to its own positions, preventing accidental interference with your manual portfolio.
2. Advanced Margin & Lot Management (Anti-Error)
- Dynamic Margin Calculation: Added a sophisticated OrderCalcMargin logic. The EA now "checks" your account balance before placing a trade.
- Auto-Lot Adjustment: If the free margin is insufficient for the requested lot size, the EA will automatically adjust down to the minimum allowable lot size to ensure the trade executes safely without "Not Enough Money" errors.
3. High-Precision Time Filter
- Peak Liquidity Focus: Integrated a professional Session Filter (Optimized for 14:00 - 22:00 Server Time).
- Spread Protection: The EA now intelligently avoids high-spread periods during market open/close and low-volume "noise," focusing only on high-quality London and New York sessions.
4. Risk & Grid Optimization
- Strategic Pips Spacing: The layering distance has been recalibrated to 1200 points (12.0 Pips) for Gold (XAUUSD). This significantly lowers the maximum drawdown while maintaining a consistent upward equity curve.
- Layer Capping: Strictly limited to 10 layers to prevent over-exposure during extreme market volatility.
5. Professional UI/UX Enhancement
- Modern Dark Mode Dashboard: A complete visual overhaul for better readability.
- Real-time Market Status: Live tracking of Asian and US sessions directly on your chart.
- Premium Branding: Integrated high-quality Impact Font Watermarks for a professional "Hedge Fund" look.
Why Choose Paduband Algorithm?
- Ultra-Low Drawdown: Real-world backtest shows a maximum equity drawdown of only 3.41%. Your capital safety is our top priority.
- High Success Rate: Boasting an impressive 80.5% Win Rate, ensuring a smooth and consistent upward equity curve.
- Rapid Recovery: With a Recovery Factor of 48.34, this EA is designed to bounce back from market fluctuations faster than most grid systems.
- Advanced Dashboard: Built-in professional display showing your Daily Profit, Real-time Capital, and Global Market Sessions.
- Safety First: Includes built-in filters for Weekend Gaps and Market Closures to avoid unnecessary errors and high-spread periods.
* "Recommended setting for Low Risk: Set Pips Spacing to 1000-1200. This will ensure smoother growth with minimal drawdown."
- "For Best Results & Low Drawdown (Recommended):"
- Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold
- Timeframe: M15 & M30
- Pips Spacing: 1200 (For safety)
- Target Profit: $50.00
- Trading Hours: 14:00 - 22:00
- Minimum Deposit: $500 (For stable performance)
V1
Specifications:
- Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe: M15 & M30
- Strategy: Dynamic Bollinger Band Scalping & Smart Recovery Grid.
- Risk Management: Built-in Hard Stop Loss (Cut Loss in USD) and Maximum Layer protection.
Recommendations:
- Minimum Balance: $300 (Recommended $1000 for better stability).
- Broker: Any ECN broker with low spreads and fast execution.
- Vantage: Best used on VPS for 24/5 connectivity.