"Consistency is the Key, Safety is the Priority."

Paduband Algorithm is a high-precision trading Expert Advisor (EA) specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market on the M15 timeframe.This EA utilizes a sophisticated Bollinger Band scalping strategy combined with a smart grid-layering system to capture market volatility while maintaining a very low risk profile.





[UPDATE VERSION 1.20] - THE INTELLIGENCE UPGRADE

We are proud to announce the most significant update for Paduband Algorithm. This version introduces a "Smart Brain" to the system, focusing on capital protection and high-precision execution.

1. Smart Magic Number System (The "Brain")

Total Independence: The EA now uses a unique Magic Number identifier. It can now perfectly distinguish its own trades from your manual trades or other EAs running on the same account.

Error-Free Calculation: This ensures that the profit-taking and grid-layering logic only apply to its own positions, preventing accidental interference with your manual portfolio.

2. Advanced Margin & Lot Management (Anti-Error)

Dynamic Margin Calculation: Added a sophisticated OrderCalcMargin logic. The EA now "checks" your account balance before placing a trade.

Auto-Lot Adjustment: If the free margin is insufficient for the requested lot size, the EA will automatically adjust down to the minimum allowable lot size to ensure the trade executes safely without "Not Enough Money" errors.

3. High-Precision Time Filter

Peak Liquidity Focus: Integrated a professional Session Filter (Optimized for 14:00 - 22:00 Server Time).

Spread Protection: The EA now intelligently avoids high-spread periods during market open/close and low-volume "noise," focusing only on high-quality London and New York sessions.

4. Risk & Grid Optimization

Strategic Pips Spacing: The layering distance has been recalibrated to 1200 points (12.0 Pips) for Gold (XAUUSD). This significantly lowers the maximum drawdown while maintaining a consistent upward equity curve.

Layer Capping: Strictly limited to 10 layers to prevent over-exposure during extreme market volatility.

5. Professional UI/UX Enhancement