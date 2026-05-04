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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Golden Break 4 Classic PScalp
Sakon Muangpakdee

Golden Break 4 Classic PScalp

Sakon Muangpakdee
Sakon Muangpakdee

Sakon Muangpakdee

4.7 (8)
1 product 1 signal
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 82%
VTMarkets-Live 5
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
129
Profit Trades:
79 (61.24%)
Loss Trades:
50 (38.76%)
Best trade:
19.50 USD
Worst trade:
-22.56 USD
Gross Profit:
222.25 USD (21 166 pips)
Gross Loss:
-135.53 USD (8 907 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (43.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
48.94 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
0.41%
Max deposit load:
35.04%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
2 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.72
Long Trades:
42 (32.56%)
Short Trades:
87 (67.44%)
Profit Factor:
1.64
Expected Payoff:
0.67 USD
Average Profit:
2.81 USD
Average Loss:
-2.71 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-10.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25.84 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.26%
Annual Forecast:
3.16%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.31 USD
Maximal:
50.42 USD (26.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.63% (50.39 USD)
By Equity:
7.18% (12.23 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD-ECN 129
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD-ECN 87
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD-ECN 12K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +19.50 USD
Worst trade: -23 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +43.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.26 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.03 14:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.03 13:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.03 05:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.13 13:43
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.08 08:22
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.02 14:46
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 60 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.24 00:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.23 23:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.22 08:21
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 50 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.17 18:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.15 14:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.15 14:54
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.15 13:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.15 13:54
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.10 18:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.10 08:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.10 08:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.09 16:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.08 02:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.08 01:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Golden Break 4 Classic PScalp
30 USD per month
82%
0
0
USD
210
USD
14
100%
129
61%
0%
1.63
0.67
USD
26%
1:500
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