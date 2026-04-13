Gold breaks important price levels again and again. GOLDEN BREAK 4.3 is designed to prepare for those moments: it identifies swing highs and lows, places pending breakout orders around them, and manages the trade automatically when price breaks through.

One EA instance can coordinate up to six internally separated strategies, GB1 through GB6. Each strategy follows its own entry, position, stop, and exit rules, while a simple Strategy Selection dropdown lets you choose the overall trading character.

LIVE SIGNAL | DOWNLOAD SET FILE Strategy Portfolio: Classic + Precision Scalp

Lot Mode: 2% Risk per Position

Live Signal Starting Capital: USD 100 The live signal was started with USD 100 to demonstrate that Golden Break can operate from a low initial balance. This is a practical demonstration, not a recommended safe capital level or a guarantee of future performance. With more adequate capital, such as USD 1,000, Risk per Trade has more room to size each order according to its actual stop-loss distance and the selected risk percentage. This provides more complete and consistent per-trade risk sizing, subject to the broker's minimum lot size and volume step. Important: Risk per Trade controls the calculated risk of each strategy order. It does not cap total account exposure when several strategies hold positions at the same time.

Built for controlled breakout trading Hard stop loss on every trade

Fixed Lot or Risk per Trade money management

Seven strategy portfolios, from Classic to Custom Selection

Multiple-chart operation through a user-selected Magic Base

Portfolio-wide off-trade and USD news protection

Compact live and Visual Tester dashboard with Today, Total, stop-risk estimates, and broker and market clocks

Consistent strategy geometry on 2-digit and 3-digit XAUUSD quotes

No grid. No martingale.

How Golden Break Works

Golden Break studies significant swing levels across several internal timeframes. When a valid level is found, the EA can place a Buy Stop above a swing high or a Sell Stop below a swing low. If price reaches the level, the pending order becomes a live position with a hard stop loss already defined.

The EA waits for price to come to the breakout level instead of chasing an already extended move

Each strategy manages only orders and positions owned by its Symbol and Magic

Break-even and trailing logic can protect or extend a position after price moves

Pending orders can expire or be replaced as market structure changes

Several strategies can operate together inside one EA instance

Strategy Selection

Preset Active Strategies Trading Character Classic GB1-GB4 Lower-frequency, measured breakout operation Precision Scalp GB6 Focused scalp activity Growth Scalp GB5 More aggressive, growth-oriented scalp behavior Classic + P.Scalp GB1-GB4 + GB6 Classic foundation with more trade frequency Classic + G.Scalp GB1-GB4 + GB5 Classic foundation with stronger growth orientation Maximum GB1-GB6 All strategies and the highest combined exposure Custom Selection User selected Manual GB1-GB6 strategy control

Capital should match the selected portfolio, broker conditions, and your risk tolerance. The USD 100 live signal demonstrates low-balance operation; it is not the recommended capital for every preset. A more adequate balance such as USD 1,000 gives Risk per Trade greater flexibility around broker volume limits. Backtest the available presets with your own broker's XAUUSD symbol and conditions, then run your preferred configuration on a demo account before live trading. Compare trading frequency, drawdown, accumulated exposure, and your own risk tolerance. Maximum has the highest combined exposure and is intended only for experienced users who understand how all six strategies can interact.

Money Management

Mode Description Fixed Lot Uses the same selected trade volume for each new order, subject to broker volume rules. Risk per Trade Calculates volume from the strategy's actual stop-loss distance and the selected risk percentage, subject to broker minimum volume and volume-step rules.

Important: Risk per Trade is calculated for each strategy order. It is not a total account-risk limit. If several strategies have positions at the same time, their risks can accumulate. A 1% setting does not mean the account can lose only 1% at one time.

Historical Backtest Snapshot

The table below summarizes the supplied MT5 Strategy Tester reports. Tests used XAUUSD-ECN on H1 from 2026.01.01 to 2026.08.12, an initial deposit of USD 1,000, real ticks with 100% history quality, Risk per Trade at 2%, and compounding.

Preset Profile Trades Win Rate Profit Factor Equity DD Tester Net Profit Classic Measured activity 171 87.72% 5.20 6.96% 2,096.27 Precision Scalp Focused scalp 267 79.03% 2.83 7.16% 5,646.59 Growth Scalp Growth-oriented scalp 298 57.38% 2.45 23.67% 366,339.79 Classic + P.Scalp Classic plus frequency 438 82.42% 3.40 7.20% 20,749.21 Classic + G.Scalp Classic plus growth 469 68.44% 2.69 25.08% 1,237,464.13 Maximum Experienced users 736 72.28% 3.32 9.00% 4,058,606.18

How to read these results: The tests used 2% risk per trade and compounding, which magnify both growth and drawdown. Tester Net Profit is a historical Strategy Tester result, not a profit forecast. Compare trade count, Profit Factor, and Equity Drawdown together instead of judging a preset from its final result alone. Backtests are historical simulations and do not guarantee future performance. Live results can differ because of spread, slippage, execution speed, broker specifications, commission, swap, gaps, and market conditions.

Requirements and Setup

MetaTrader 5

XAUUSD; an ECN account with competitive spreads is recommended

Hedging mode is recommended for independent strategy positions

Netting accounts use a safety compatibility mode that serializes Golden Break exposure

Use a distinct Magic Base on each chart intended to run an independent portfolio

Live schedules support Exness UTC+0 and VT/UBS-style server time

A VPS is recommended for continuous operation and lower connection interruptions

Attach Golden Break to an XAUUSD chart, choose a Strategy Selection preset, select Fixed Lot or Risk per Trade, set a unique Magic Base when running another independent chart, configure protection settings, and confirm that automated trading is enabled.

Slippage and Breakout Orders

Pending stop orders become market orders when price reaches their trigger. During fast moves, the fill price can differ from the requested level. This is normal for breakout execution and may be more noticeable around news or gaps. A low-latency VPS and an ECN broker with competitive spreads can help, but cannot eliminate slippage.

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