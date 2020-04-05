Naminori Trend Following System

Thank you for visiting the Naminori product page.


This EA is a fully automated trading system specialized in swing trading for JPY cross pairs. All trades are executed automatically without manual intervention.

The system can be used with its default settings, making it easy to get started without extensive configuration. For users who prefer more control, each strategy can be individually enabled or disabled, and settings such as lot size and spread limits can be adjusted as needed.

Each strategy is built on Dow Theory and incorporates widely used technical indicators such as Moving Averages and RSI.


Live signals for this EA are available on this page⇩

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2368930

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Key Features of This EA

① Risk Diversification Through Multiple Independent Strategies

Naminori consists of four strategies designed to perform under different market conditions.

Each strategy operates independently and does not share entry or exit logic with the others.

By avoiding reliance on a single trading logic, the system aims to reduce the impact of unfavorable periods in any one strategy and achieve greater risk diversification.


② Strict Position Management

Each strategy is limited to holding a maximum of one position at a time. The system does not use grid trading or martingale techniques.

In addition, the entire system is limited to a maximum of four open positions, helping to prevent excessive market exposure.

This approach is designed to reduce the likelihood of large drawdowns and promote more stable long-term performance.


③ Let Profits Run, Keep Losses Small

The core concept of Naminori is simple.

When a strong trend develops and aligns with the strategy logic, the system seeks to capture larger profits.

On the other hand, when market conditions are unfavorable or trends fail to develop as expected, the system aims to exit trades with minimal losses whenever possible.

Rather than trying to profit from every market movement, Naminori is designed to protect capital during difficult market conditions while maximizing opportunities during favorable ones.

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Input Parameters

Global settings

・Display comments on chart (ON / OFF) – Show or hide chart information

・Enable daily loss limit (ON / OFF) – Enable daily drawdown protection

・Daily loss limit (%) – Maximum allowed daily loss based on account balance

・Maximum total open positions – Maximum number of open positions across all strategies

・Use separate lot settings per logic – Enable individual lot settings per strategy


Lot size settings (Global)
・[Global] Lot calculation type – Select fixed lot or dynamic lot sizing

・[Global] Risk Mode - Select the risk profile for Dynamic Lot Size mode.

・[Global] Fixed lot size – Used when fixed mode is selected

・[Global] Dynamic lot scaling factor – Sets the scaling factor for dynamic mode(Only when Risk Mode is set to "Manual")

In dynamic mode, the scaling factor and lot size are inversely related.
A higher value results in smaller lot sizes (lower risk), while a lower value results in larger lot sizes (higher risk).


Strategy-specific settings (Strategy 1–4)

・Enable Strategy – Enable or disable each strategy

・Magic Number – Unique identifier for each strategy

・Spread limit (points) – Maximum allowed spread per strategy


Lot size settings (per strategy) (Applied when “Use separate lot settings per logic” is set to true)

・Lot calculation type – Select fixed or dynamic lot sizing

・Risk Mode - Select the risk profile for Dynamic Lot Size mode.

・Fixed lot size (if fixed mode is used) – Used when fixed mode is selected

・Lot scaling factor (for dynamic mode) – Scaling factor for dynamic lot sizing(Only when Risk Mode is set to "Manual")


Daily loss limit settings
You can enable “Enable daily loss limit (ON/OFF)” and set “Daily loss limit (%)” if needed.

When enabled, the system monitors account balance based on the starting balance of the current trading day. If losses reach or exceed the specified threshold, all open positions are closed and trading is stopped until the next trading day. (Applies only to orders linked to the respective strategy magic numbers.)

The starting balance is reset daily at the New York rollover time (17:00 New York time), which is a standard reset time in the forex market. The account balance is checked every 15 seconds.


Additional Notes on the Lot Scaling Factor

Estimated maximum drawdown for the main preset values:

  • 3000 (Medium Risk) → Approximately 20–30%
  • 5000 (Conservative) → Approximately 15–20%
  • 7500 (Low Risk) → Approximately 10–15%
  • 10000 (Very Low Risk) → Approximately 5–8%
  • 1500 (High Risk) → Approximately 50–60%

These estimates are based on both back testing and forward testing results.

Actual drawdown may be higher or lower depending on market conditions, volatility, and future price behavior.

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Backtest results

The results shown below are based on the Conservative risk setting (Dynamic Lot Scaling Factor = 5000).

Test Period: January 2020 – June 2026


Strategy 01 – GBPJPY: https://c.mql5.com/31/2145/naminori-trend-following-system-screen-8954.png

Strategy 02 – USDJPY: https://c.mql5.com/31/2145/naminori-trend-following-system-screen-7840.png

Strategy 03 – USDJPY: https://c.mql5.com/31/2145/naminori-trend-following-system-screen-7418.png

Strategy 04 – USDJPY: https://c.mql5.com/31/2145/naminori-trend-following-system-screen-2555.png


All Strategies Combined: https://c.mql5.com/31/2145/naminori-trend-following-system-screen-8104.png

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Price notice


The current price is an initial introductory price.
As forward testing data and user feedback accumulate, the price may change in the future.

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Disclaimer


This EA does not guarantee profits.
Losses may occur depending on market conditions.

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Final note

My role is to provide long-term forward testing results and continuously improve system performance, including bug fixes.

I hope this system will be beneficial to your trading journey.

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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
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Valentina Zhuchkova
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Эксперты
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
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Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
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Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Эксперты
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Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Эксперты
Обратите внимание, что я не продаю этот EA через сторонних продавцов, партнёров или другие каналы распространения. Мониторинг -  Живой сигнал Публичный канал - Здесь Этот EA торгует двумя символами и ищет краткосрочный дисбаланс между ними. Когда символы движутся не так, как обычно в их нормальной связи, EA может открыть сделки и закрыть их, когда дисбаланс становится меньше. Это не grid EA. Это не мартингейл. EA не открывает много восстановительных ордеров. Он использует только 1 позицию на сим
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
Эксперты
AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
ArtQuant Gold
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4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
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Taihei Kono
Утилиты
Thank you for visiting the product page of "Simple Trading Lot Panel". This tool is designed to assist discretionary traders by simplifying risk calculations and enabling faster order execution. Main Features Lot Size Calculation You can choose from three different lot sizing modes. Each mode determines the trading volume based on the "Lot Sizing Value" specified in the panel (hereinafter referred to as "Value"). The calculation mode can be switched directly from the panel using the provided
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