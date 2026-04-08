Boom Crash Multi Entry Risk Calculator

Boom Crash Multi Entry Risk Calculator is a panel-style indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed for risk planning on Boom and Crash synthetic index strategies. The panel helps organize multiple entries, define a common exit, estimate monetary risk per trade, and display a simple visual projection of the plan before execution.

The indicator can automatically detect the index type from the symbol loaded on the chart. It also allows the user to set the index manually when a specific reference is preferred. Based on that identification, the panel applies internal rules for entry spacing and stop range in candles for each supported index family.

The panel logic is designed for multi-entry trade structures. The user can adjust the lot size of each order, the entry distance in candles, and the stop value for the last order. With those values, the indicator calculates the common exit, derives the equivalent stop for the other orders, and estimates the total monetary risk of the structure.

The panel can also draw a basic representation of the current plan on the M1 chart using entry and exit arrows. This helps review the structure directly on the chart. If the chart is not set to M1, the calculation remains available, but the panel shows that drawing is only applied on that timeframe.

What the indicator does

The indicator performs these tasks:

  • Detects whether the symbol belongs to Boom or Crash and extracts the base index when possible.
  • Applies internal reference rules for entry spacing and stop range.
  • Supports multiple trades inside one trade structure.
  • Calculates risk per trade and approximate total risk based on symbol data, lot size, and estimated stop distance.
  • Maintains a common exit for the whole structure.
  • Draws the current plan on M1 when the user enables that option.
  • Saves panel position and state on the chart.

Inputs

Language
Allows the panel to be displayed in Spanish or English.

InpNumOperaciones
Defines the number of trades managed by the panel.

InpDefaultLot
Sets the default lot size used to initialize the panel rows.

InpTextColor
Sets the main text color of the panel.

InpUICorner
Selects the chart corner used as the panel anchor.

InpTablex
Initial horizontal position of the panel.

InpTabley
Initial vertical position of the panel.

InpBTNy
Initial vertical position of the top button row.

InpUsarMaxDeRango
Allows the panel to use the upper bound of the internal range rules for spacing and stop, instead of the lower bound.

InpSymbol
Allows a manual symbol override. If left empty, the indicator uses the current chart symbol.

InpTF
Timeframe used to calculate the internal average values for the risk model.

InpBars
Number of historical bars used to estimate average candle bodies and larger movements.

InpIndice
Allows the user to manually set the index code, such as B500 or C1000. If left empty, the indicator tries to detect it automatically.

What the user sees on the panel

The user sees a compact interface with:

  • a top row with buttons to calculate, draw, and move the panel,
  • an information line with the detected index and the reference ranges for spacing and stop,
  • a table with one row per trade,
  • fields for lot size, entry, and stop,
  • side buttons to increase or decrease values step by step,
  • a risk column for each trade,
  • a bottom line with total lot size and total risk.

When the user presses Calculate risk, the panel reads the visible values, normalizes lot sizes according to the symbol rules, and updates the results. When the user presses Draw, the indicator shows a visual representation of the current plan on M1. When the user presses Move, the panel can be repositioned inside the chart.

How it is used

  1. Load the indicator on a Boom or Crash chart.
  2. Confirm the detected symbol or set the index manually if needed.
  3. Adjust the number of trades and review the initial values shown in the panel.
  4. Modify lot sizes, entries, and stop values using the panel controls.
  5. Press Calculate risk to update total lot size, common exit, and estimated risk.
  6. Press Draw if you want to review the structure on the M1 chart.

Usage notes

The indicator is a planning and visualization tool. It does not open trades, does not manage active positions, and does not replace the user’s own validation of symbol settings, contract size, tick value, and broker conditions. Calculations depend on the symbol information available in MetaTrader 5.


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Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Spike Distribution Analyzer
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Step RSI Stochastic Signal Scanner Step RSI Stochastic Signal Scanner is an analytical indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for the analysis of Step Index and Step 200 Index . The indicator monitors Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator conditions across multiple timeframes from a single panel. Its signal methodology evaluates oscillator levels, recent level crossings, and the relationship between RSI and Stochastic. According to the configured rules, each timeframe
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