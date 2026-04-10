Spike Distribution Analyzer

Spike Distribution Analyzer is a visual statistical indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to study how spikes are distributed after sequences of trend candles. Instead of focusing on entry signals, it summarizes the structure between spikes and trend continuation in a clear visual format. The indicator can display a floating text summary, a graphic panel, or both, depending on the selected display mode.

The main purpose of the indicator is to help the trader understand how often a spike appears after a certain number of trend candles. It analyzes historical candles, identifies spike candles according to the selected threshold method, counts how many trend candles appear between valid spikes, and converts that information into a distribution. This makes it easier to evaluate whether the market is showing short spike cycles, extended trend sequences, or a mixed structure.

The indicator is built for synthetic instruments and other symbols that behave in a spike-like way. It supports Boom, Crash, and generic bull or bear spike structures. Auto detection is available for common naming patterns, and manual index selection is also included when the user wants to define the market context directly.

A practical feature of the indicator is its chart-friendly presentation. The floating text can provide a quick summary without filling the screen, while the graphic panel shows the filtered distribution in a more structured way. When a historical candle is selected through the anchor feature, the indicator can re-evaluate the minimum spike threshold from that candle. If the selected candle is not a spike but a trend candle, the panel shows “Not a spike” instead of drawing bars.

This indicator is intended as a decision-support and market-structure reading tool. It does not open trades, send orders, or perform automated trading actions. Its role is to organize statistical context in a visual form that can be read quickly during chart analysis.

How It Works

The indicator first loads historical bars from the selected symbol and timeframe. Then it calculates a spike threshold using one of three methods: preliminary mean body size, modal body size, or a fully manual points threshold. After that, it checks each candle body against the selected spike criteria and optionally applies a directional filter so the spike must also be opposite to the prevailing trend direction.

Once valid spikes are identified, the indicator counts how many trend candles appear between one spike and the next. Those counts are grouped into a frequency distribution. From that distribution, the indicator derives values such as weighted mean, mode, maximum observed k value, total groups, and related percentages. The panel can then plot the filtered bars of that distribution, while the floating text can summarize the percentage split between shorter and longer trend sequences.

What the Indicator Shows

Floating text summary
Shows a compact summary of the distribution directly on the chart. It can include the sample size, the active minimum threshold, and the percentage split between two k ranges.

Graphic panel
Shows the statistical distribution as a bar panel. Each bar represents a k value, meaning the number of trend candles found between spikes. The panel can work with absolute frequencies or percentage scale.

Anchor information
When the user selects a historical candle with the anchor, the panel subtitle reports the selected candle class, its body size, and the effective threshold used for the analysis.

Context label
If the analysis is applied to a symbol or timeframe different from the current chart, the indicator can display that external context in the visual output.

Special state for non-spike selection
If the selected anchor candle is a trend candle and not a spike, the graphic panel does not draw bars and shows the message “Not a spike”.

Practical Use

The indicator can be useful for traders who want to:

  • study how often spikes appear after sequences of trend candles;
  • compare short trend-to-spike cycles against longer ones;
  • evaluate whether the current market structure is compressed or extended;
  • review historical candles and re-check the distribution from a selected spike reference;
  • keep the chart cleaner by using text mode, panel mode, or both.

Main Features

  • Statistical analysis of spike distribution
  • Floating text summary, graphic panel, or both
  • Manual or automatic market context selection
  • Three spike threshold calculation methods
  • Optional directional spike filter
  • Historical anchor selection by double click
  • Special handling for non-spike selected candles
  • Symbol and timeframe analysis support
  • Percentage scale or frequency scale in the panel
  • Visual output designed for fast reading on chart

Input Parameters

Data and Analysis Scope

InpSymbol – symbol to analyze. Leave empty to use the current chart symbol.
InpTimeframe – timeframe used for the analysis.
InpBars – number of historical bars loaded for the statistical calculation.

Spike Detection

InpSpikeMethod – method used to define the spike threshold.
InpSpikeDirectionMode – defines whether spikes are detected by body size only or by body size plus opposite direction to trend.
InpManualSpikeMinPts – manual minimum body size in points when manual threshold mode is used.
InpBinPoints – bin size in points used to estimate the modal body value.
InpFallbackThrPoints – fallback threshold used if the selected automatic method cannot produce a valid result.

Market Context and Output Mode

InpIndexKind – defines the market behavior type: auto, Boom, Crash, generic bull, or generic bear.
InpDisplayMode – selects text mode, graphic mode, or both.

Floating Text Summary

InpTextSplitK – split point used to summarize distribution percentages into two k ranges.
InpTextDecimals – number of decimals used in percentage text.
InpTextOffsetX – horizontal offset of the floating text.
InpTextOffsetY – vertical offset of the floating text.
InpTextAboveCandle – places the floating text above or below the reference candle area.
InpTextColor – text color of the floating summary.
InpTextFontSize – font size used in the floating text.
InpShowSampleSize – shows or hides the number of valid groups in the text summary.

Historical Anchor Selection

InpEnableDblClickAnchor – enables anchor selection by double click on the chart.
InpDblClickMs – maximum time interval in milliseconds for double-click detection.
InpDblClickPx – maximum pixel distance between clicks for the anchor selection.
InpShowAnchorLine – shows or hides the vertical line of the selected anchor.
InpSelectedSpikeMinusPts – reduces the selected spike threshold by the specified number of points.

Graphic Panel – Data Filter

InpGraphicMaxBars – maximum number of k bars to display. Use 0 for automatic filtering.
InpGraphicAutoFilter – filter rule used when automatic bar selection is active.
InpUsePercentScale – shows panel bars in percent scale instead of raw frequency.

Graphic Panel – Position and Size

InpPanelCorner – panel corner position on chart.
InpPanelX – horizontal panel offset.
InpPanelY – vertical panel offset.
InpPanelWidth – panel width.
InpPanelHeight – panel height.

Graphic Panel – Layout

InpBarGap – space between bars.
InpBarWidthMin – minimum width of each panel bar.
InpPanelBottomPad – bottom padding of the panel.
InpXAxisLabelPad – padding used for X-axis labels.
InpFooterTextPad – vertical spacing before the footer text.
InpFooterSymbol – spacing between the first and second footer lines.
InpYAxisLabelOffsetX – horizontal offset of Y-axis labels.
InpXAxisLabelOffsetY – vertical offset of X-axis labels.

Graphic Panel – Colors

InpPanelBgColor – background color of the panel.
InpBarColor – color of the distribution bars.
InpAxisColor – color of the panel axes.
InpLabelColor – color of the panel labels.

Notes

This indicator is designed to organize spike statistics in a visual and structured format. It does not predict future prices and does not execute trades. It is intended to help the trader read market structure with less visual noise and with clearer statistical context.


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ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
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Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Crystal Quantum Pro
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5 (2)
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Precision Spike Detector
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
Indicators
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
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