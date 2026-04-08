Boom Crash Multi Entry Risk Calculator is a panel-style indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed for risk planning on Boom and Crash synthetic index strategies. The panel helps organize multiple entries, define a common exit, estimate monetary risk per trade, and display a simple visual projection of the plan before execution.

The indicator can automatically detect the index type from the symbol loaded on the chart. It also allows the user to set the index manually when a specific reference is preferred. Based on that identification, the panel applies internal rules for entry spacing and stop range in candles for each supported index family.

The panel logic is designed for multi-entry trade structures. The user can adjust the lot size of each order, the entry distance in candles, and the stop value for the last order. With those values, the indicator calculates the common exit, derives the equivalent stop for the other orders, and estimates the total monetary risk of the structure.

The panel can also draw a basic representation of the current plan on the M1 chart using entry and exit arrows. This helps review the structure directly on the chart. If the chart is not set to M1, the calculation remains available, but the panel shows that drawing is only applied on that timeframe.

What the indicator does

The indicator performs these tasks:

Detects whether the symbol belongs to Boom or Crash and extracts the base index when possible.

Applies internal reference rules for entry spacing and stop range.

Supports multiple trades inside one trade structure.

Calculates risk per trade and approximate total risk based on symbol data, lot size, and estimated stop distance.

Maintains a common exit for the whole structure.

Draws the current plan on M1 when the user enables that option.

Saves panel position and state on the chart.

Inputs

Language

Allows the panel to be displayed in Spanish or English.

InpNumOperaciones

Defines the number of trades managed by the panel.

InpDefaultLot

Sets the default lot size used to initialize the panel rows.

InpTextColor

Sets the main text color of the panel.

InpUICorner

Selects the chart corner used as the panel anchor.

InpTablex

Initial horizontal position of the panel.

InpTabley

Initial vertical position of the panel.

InpBTNy

Initial vertical position of the top button row.

InpUsarMaxDeRango

Allows the panel to use the upper bound of the internal range rules for spacing and stop, instead of the lower bound.

InpSymbol

Allows a manual symbol override. If left empty, the indicator uses the current chart symbol.

InpTF

Timeframe used to calculate the internal average values for the risk model.

InpBars

Number of historical bars used to estimate average candle bodies and larger movements.

InpIndice

Allows the user to manually set the index code, such as B500 or C1000. If left empty, the indicator tries to detect it automatically.

What the user sees on the panel

The user sees a compact interface with:

a top row with buttons to calculate, draw, and move the panel,

an information line with the detected index and the reference ranges for spacing and stop,

a table with one row per trade,

fields for lot size, entry, and stop,

side buttons to increase or decrease values step by step,

a risk column for each trade,

a bottom line with total lot size and total risk.

When the user presses Calculate risk, the panel reads the visible values, normalizes lot sizes according to the symbol rules, and updates the results. When the user presses Draw, the indicator shows a visual representation of the current plan on M1. When the user presses Move, the panel can be repositioned inside the chart.

How it is used

Load the indicator on a Boom or Crash chart. Confirm the detected symbol or set the index manually if needed. Adjust the number of trades and review the initial values shown in the panel. Modify lot sizes, entries, and stop values using the panel controls. Press Calculate risk to update total lot size, common exit, and estimated risk. Press Draw if you want to review the structure on the M1 chart.

Usage notes

The indicator is a planning and visualization tool. It does not open trades, does not manage active positions, and does not replace the user’s own validation of symbol settings, contract size, tick value, and broker conditions. Calculations depend on the symbol information available in MetaTrader 5.