Connors Double 7 MT5 EA
- 专家
-
Matthew Lewis Beedle
- 版本: 1.2
- 更新: 6 四月 2026
This EA was made for educational purposes. Find the full overview of how it was made in the YouTube video.
The EA is inspired by Larry Connors double 7s strategy.
It's been slightly altered using machine learning.
Use on real money at your own risk, as always.
How to use:
Add to D1 chart for SP500
IMPORTANT:
Go to inputs and change name of 'subchart' to the name your broker uses for SP500.
What this strategy does
Entry (when it buys)
It buys short-term dips in a steady, calm uptrend, then sells after a bounce.
1. “Close < Lowest(4)”
- Price just dropped to the lowest point in the last 4 days
👉 Meaning:
- A short-term dip just happened
2. “Close > SMA(40)”
- Price is above the 40-day average
👉 Meaning:
- The overall trend is still up
3. “ATR is falling”
- Volatility (how wild price moves are) is decreasing
👉 Meaning:
- Market is calm, not chaotic
Put together:
Exit (when it sells)
“Buy when a stock in an uptrend dips, but the market is still calm.”
“Close > Highest(6)”
- Price is now higher than any point in the last 6 days
👉 Meaning:
- The bounce has happened
- Market is trending up
- Price pulls back for a few days
- You buy the dip (but only if things aren’t crazy volatile)
- You sell when it rebounds
- Lowest(4) → finds the dip
- SMA(40) → makes sure you’re not buying a falling market
- ATR falling → avoids messy, unpredictable conditions
- Highest(6) → takes profit after bounce
Buy small dips in steady uptrends, avoid noisy markets, and sell after a short bounce.