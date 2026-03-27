Trade Dashboard Currency Edition

Take control of your risk management with this intuitive and powerful trading dashboard designed for precision and simplicity. This utility transforms the way you manage trades by allowing you to set Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels directly in dollar values, instead of relying on pips or price levels.



Perfect for traders who prioritize consistent risk exposure, the dashboard automatically calculates and adjusts SL and TP based on your specified monetary targets. Whether you're scalping, day trading, or swing trading, this tool ensures your risk and reward are always aligned with your account size and strategy.



Key Features:



Dollar-Based SL & TP: Define exactly how much you’re willing to lose or gain per trade.

Real-Time Calculations: Instantly converts dollar values into accurate price levels.

User-Friendly Interface: Clean and responsive dashboard for quick execution.

Flexible Trade Management: Works across different symbols and lot sizes.

Enhanced Risk Control: Maintain consistent risk regardless of market conditions.



Note

- This is not hardwired to dollars only, but the Text ie "TP($)" and "SL($)" is. It can work with other currency types too if your account is not a dollar account.

- Doesn't work in strategy tester.



Please report any bugs on the comments section and I will fix them up for you.